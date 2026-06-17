How to schedule a board chair / CEO pre-board sync: An EA's guide

A board chair / CEO pre-board sync is the standing one-on-one meeting held in the days before each board session, giving the chair and CEO a private channel to align on agenda priorities, surface emerging risks, and agree on messaging before the full board convenes. When both principals carry calendars that are 80% committed, even a 60-minute slot becomes a negotiation. Doodle's Booking Page shows only the chair's genuinely free windows, so the CEO's assistant can claim a slot in under a minute. The result: the pre-board sync lands on both calendars before the week gets away from either office.

🎯 Why the pre-board sync keeps slipping

The board chair / CEO pre-board sync sits at the collision point of two of the busiest schedules in any organization. The chair juggles committee calls, investor conversations, and travel. The CEO carries an equally dense load of leadership team meetings, investor relations, and operational reviews. When the executive assistant to the chair tries to find a mutual window by email, the thread can run to a dozen messages across three time zones before a slot is confirmed, and by then the pre-board window is often only 48 hours away.

The problem is structural, not personal. Neither principal is being difficult. The executive assistant to the chair simply has no reliable, real-time view of when the chair is genuinely free versus tentatively blocked. Sending a list of proposed times means the assistant is guessing, and every guess that misses forces another round of replies. The board chair / CEO pre-board sync deserves a better mechanism than an email chain.

There is also a consistency problem. When the sync slips or gets compressed to 20 minutes, the chair and CEO arrive at the board session less aligned. Agenda surprises, unresolved tensions, and off-script moments in the boardroom often trace back to a pre-board sync that never happened or happened too late. For the executive assistant to the chair, protecting this meeting is not an administrative nicety; it is a governance responsibility.

🛠 The Doodle approach for this exact use case

The right tool for the board chair / CEO pre-board sync is Doodle's Booking Page. The executive assistant to the chair sets up a Booking Page on the chair's account, configures it to show only 60-minute slots during the chair's confirmed free windows, and shares the link directly with the CEO's executive assistant. The CEO's assistant opens the link, sees the available times in their own time zone (Doodle's time-zone auto-detection handles the conversion automatically), and books the slot. No email thread. No spreadsheet. No phone tag.

Doodle's Booking Page connects to Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, so the chair's existing commitments are read in real time. A slot that looks free at 9 a.m. on Tuesday will disappear from the Booking Page the moment another meeting lands there. The executive assistant to the chair does not need to manually update anything; the calendar integration keeps the page accurate around the clock.

Doodle's Booking Page also supports buffer times between meetings, which matters for a principal whose schedule has no natural breathing room. The executive assistant to the chair can set a 15-minute buffer before and after the pre-board sync slot so the chair is never walking out of one call and straight into the CEO conversation without a moment to prepare. Once the CEO's assistant books, both parties receive an email confirmation, and the meeting appears on both calendars with the video conferencing link already embedded. Doodle supports Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams, so whichever platform the organization uses is covered.

For Premium accounts, the executive assistant to the chair can add the chair's logo and primary color to the Booking Page, giving the invitation a polished, on-brand appearance that matches the seniority of the principals involved.

⚙️ Operational details for the executive assistant to the chair

Setting up the Booking Page for the board chair / CEO pre-board sync takes roughly ten minutes the first time. Here is the practical sequence.

First, the executive assistant to the chair creates a Doodle account (a Doodle account is required to create and manage a Booking Page) and connects the chair's calendar. Doodle reads existing events and blocks those times automatically.

Second, the assistant configures the slot duration at 60 minutes and sets the availability window to reflect the chair's preferred meeting hours, typically mid-morning on the two or three days that fall in the week before each board meeting. Keeping the window narrow reduces decision fatigue for the CEO's assistant and signals that the pre-board sync is a priority, not an open-ended request.

Third, the assistant adds a custom intake question using Doodle's Booking Page intake question feature. A simple prompt such as "Please confirm the board session date this sync relates to" gives the chair's office an instant reference point when reviewing the calendar entry.

Fourth, the assistant copies the Booking Page link and sends it to the CEO's executive assistant with a brief note explaining that the link shows the chair's live availability. From that point forward, the CEO's office owns the booking action. The executive assistant to the chair no longer needs to initiate each scheduling cycle; the link can be reused for every pre-board sync in the governance calendar.

Doodle's email reminders fire automatically to both parties before the meeting, reducing the chance that a board chair / CEO pre-board sync gets buried under a late-breaking agenda item. Reminders are email-based and require no additional configuration by the executive assistant to the chair.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for Board chair / CEO pre-board sync

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. Title, description, and duration are all pre-filled by the link — just click and your poll is ready.

Quarterly board prep alignment call Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Chair and CEO align on agenda priorities before the quarterly board session.

Pre-board risk and messaging review Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Chair and CEO review key risks and agree on board messaging before the meeting.

Emergency pre-board issues briefing Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll Urgent briefing for chair and CEO on late-breaking issues before the board convenes.

Annual Strategy Pre-Board Deep Dive Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Extended chair and CEO session to align on annual strategy before the full board review.

New director onboarding pre-board sync Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Chair and CEO coordinate onboarding approach for incoming board directors before the session.

✅ What Doodle supports for board chair / CEO pre-board sync

Capability Doodle Notes Booking Page with live calendar availability 🟩 Connects to Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, Apple Calendar Time-zone auto-detection for cross-location sync 🟩 Converts times automatically for the CEO's assistant Video conferencing link in confirmation 🟩 Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams Buffer times between meetings 🟩 Configurable on Booking Page Custom intake questions on Booking Page 🟩 Useful for capturing board session reference dates Branded Booking Page (logo and primary color) ⚠️ Available with Premium Co-hosted Group Polls 🔜 On the roadmap SMS or push reminders ❌ Email reminders only

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: Can the executive assistant to the chair set up the Booking Page on behalf of the chair without the chair logging in repeatedly? A: Yes. The executive assistant to the chair creates and manages the Booking Page from the chair's Doodle account. Once the calendar integration is connected and the availability windows are configured, the page runs without any further input from the chair. The assistant controls all settings and can update available windows at any time.

Q: What happens if the chair's calendar fills up after the Booking Page link has already been sent to the CEO's office? A: Because the Booking Page reads the chair's connected calendar in real time, any new event that lands on the chair's calendar automatically removes that slot from the available options. The CEO's assistant will only ever see times that are genuinely free, so there is no risk of a double-booking.

Q: Does the board chair / CEO pre-board sync need to be rescheduled manually each governance cycle? A: Not necessarily. The executive assistant to the chair can use Doodle's auto-recurring event feature to set the pre-board sync on a repeating schedule. For organizations with a fixed board calendar, this means the sync recurs automatically without the assistant needing to re-send the Booking Page link each time.

Q: Which video platforms do the meeting confirmations support for the pre-board sync? A: Doodle's Booking Page supports Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams. The executive assistant to the chair selects the preferred platform during setup, and the conferencing link is included automatically in the confirmation email sent to both the chair and the CEO's office.

👉 Ready to simplify your board chair / CEO pre-board sync?

The templates above give the executive assistant to the chair a ready-made starting point for every pre-board sync scenario, from a standard 60-minute quarterly alignment to a 90-minute strategy deep dive. Set up the Booking Page once, share the link with the CEO's office, and let both principals focus on the conversation rather than the coordination. Try it for free today.