How to schedule a university course handover: A coordinator's guide

A university course handover is the structured transition meeting where an outgoing course lead passes materials, grading rubrics, and institutional knowledge to an incoming lead before a new term begins. For department coordinators, getting everyone into one room (or one video call) is the real challenge. Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants, making it practical even when a large TA team is involved alongside both course leads.

🎯 Why university course handovers are so hard to schedule

The core pain every department coordinator knows: outgoing and incoming course leads do not share the same academic calendar. The outgoing lead may be wrapping up a semester on a quarter system while the incoming lead is mid-term on a semester system. TA teams add another layer, since graduate teaching assistants often juggle their own coursework, lab hours, and research commitments.

The result is a long email thread where everyone replies with "I can do Tuesday" and nobody agrees on which Tuesday. The department coordinator ends up manually cross-referencing three or four separate schedules, often across different institutions or campuses. By the time a slot is confirmed, the window before term has shrunk and the university course handover meeting feels rushed.

Video conferencing compounds the problem. A university course handover might need to run over Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams depending on which platform the outgoing institution licenses. Coordinating the logistics of the call on top of the scheduling itself doubles the coordinator's workload.

🛠 How a Group Poll solves the university course handover problem

The Doodle fix is direct: the department coordinator creates a Group Poll, proposes a set of candidate time slots that span the gap between the two academic calendars, and sends one link to every participant. Outgoing course lead, incoming course lead, and each TA votes on the slots that work. No email thread. No manual cross-referencing.

Doodle's Group Poll uses time-zone auto-detection, so if the outgoing course lead is at a campus in a different time zone, every slot displays in their local time automatically. The department coordinator does not need to convert times or add a disclaimer to the invite.

Once voting closes, the department coordinator locks the winning slot. Doodle's calendar integration pushes the confirmed university course handover meeting directly into Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar. The locked event can include a link to Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams so participants join without hunting for a dial-in.

Doodle's find time feature surfaces the slot with the highest overlap across all respondents, so the department coordinator can see at a glance which window works for the most people rather than reading through individual votes.

⚙️ Operational details for department coordinators

Before sending the Group Poll, the department coordinator should decide on a few practical parameters that make the university course handover run smoothly.

Participant list. Include the outgoing course lead, the incoming course lead, and every TA who will be involved in the handover. Doodle's Group Poll handles up to 1,000 participants, so even a large multi-section course with a full TA team fits within one poll.

Candidate slots. Propose at least five to eight candidate slots spread across the week before term starts. Offering slots on different days and at different times of day increases the chance of finding overlap between two academic calendars that do not align neatly.

Meeting duration. A standard university course handover runs 60 to 90 minutes. Set the duration in the poll so participants know what they are committing to when they vote.

Video platform. Confirm which platform the department and the incoming lead's institution both support before creating the event. All four major platforms (Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams) integrate directly with Doodle, so the link appears in the calendar invite automatically once the slot is locked.

Email reminders. Doodle sends email reminders to participants, which is useful for a university course handover because TAs in particular may vote and then forget the meeting date as their own coursework picks up.

Premium note. If the department coordinator's institution uses Doodle Premium, AI meeting descriptions can draft the agenda text for the university course handover automatically, and custom branding (logo and primary color) keeps the poll consistent with departmental communications.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for University course handover

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. Title, description, and duration are all pre-filled by the link — just click and your poll is ready.

Full course handover kickoff Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Outgoing and incoming leads plus TAs align on materials, rubrics, and term logistics.

TA onboarding and role briefing Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Incoming TAs receive grading standards, office hour assignments, and course expectations.

Curriculum materials transfer Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Outgoing lead walks incoming lead through slides, assessments, and reading lists.

Cross-campus handover coordination Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Multi-campus leads and TAs confirm shared slot across different academic calendars.

Pre-term handover debrief Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll Quick check-in for coordinator, incoming lead, and lead TA before term begins.

✅ What Doodle supports for university course handover

Capability Doodle Notes Group Poll for multi-role scheduling 🟩 Up to 1,000 participants Calendar integration (Google, Outlook, Apple) 🟩 Confirmed slot pushes automatically Time-zone auto-detection 🟩 Useful for cross-campus handovers Email reminders 🟩 Email only; no SMS or push Video link (Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams) 🟩 All four platforms supported AI meeting descriptions ⚠️ Available with Premium Custom branding (logo, primary color) ⚠️ Available with Premium Co-hosted Group Polls 🔜 On the roadmap SMS or push notifications ❌ Not available

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: How many people can join a university course handover Group Poll? A: Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants, so even a large multi-section course with a full TA team and both course leads fits comfortably in a single poll. The department coordinator sends one link and everyone votes.

Q: What if the outgoing and incoming course leads are in different time zones? A: Doodle's time-zone auto-detection displays every candidate slot in each participant's local time. The department coordinator does not need to manually convert times or add a note about time zones to the poll invitation.

Q: Can the confirmed university course handover slot go straight into our calendars? A: Yes. Once the department coordinator locks the winning slot, Doodle's calendar integration pushes the event into Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar. The event can include a video link for Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams.

Q: Do participants need a Doodle account to vote on the poll? A: Participants do not need a Doodle account to vote on a Group Poll. The department coordinator who creates and manages the university course handover poll does need a Doodle account to set up and lock the event.

👉 Ready to simplify your university course handover?

Use the five templates above to launch your Group Poll in under two minutes. Pick the scenario that matches your handover format, click the link, add your candidate slots, and send one link to your outgoing lead, incoming lead, and TA team. No email thread, no manual calendar cross-referencing. Try it for free today.