Doodle is one of the best scheduling tools for trainers, coaches, and consultants. Whether you’re booking 1:1 sessions, small group programs, or free intro calls, you can create a Booking Page, share your link, and let clients book instantly — no app or login needed. Doodle syncs with your calendar, supports payments with Stripe, and sends automated reminders (Pro). Simple, trusted, and client-friendly.
Intro
When you’re just starting as a trainer or coach, managing a few client sessions via messages and spreadsheets can feel easy — even personal. But once you get more clients, reschedules, and referrals, your calendar becomes a mess. You need a scheduling tool that works like an assistant: helping people book, pay, and show up — without more admin work for you.
What is the best scheduling tool for trainers?
Trainers need more than just a calendar. A good scheduling tool should:
Let clients book online — without back-and-forth messaging
Automatically send reminders to reduce no-shows
Offer flexible availability (for 1:1s or group sessions)
Sync with your real calendar (Google, Outlook, etc.)
Be mobile-friendly — no app or login required
Allow payment collection before the session (optional)
Let you block personal time or holidays
Doodle does all of this — in a lightweight, professional format.
How can I let clients book without messaging me?
Use a Doodle Booking Page. Just set your availability once, and Doodle will show clients your free slots. They pick a time — and you both get a confirmation. No logins, no WhatsApp chains, no stress.
You can share your booking link in:
Instagram bio
Your website or newsletter
Can I offer group sessions as a trainer?
Yes! You can:
Set up a Booking Page with a max number of participants
Or use Group Polls to let clients vote on the best time
Let clients join classes like “Tuesday Yoga” or “Weekly Coaching Circle.”
Great for small group programs, classes, workshops, or free community calls.
How do I reduce no-shows and late cancellations?
Doodle’s Pro plan includes email reminders that automatically go out before the session. This helps clients remember, show up, and reschedule responsibly if needed. You can also:
Set buffer time between sessions
Block short-notice bookings
Share cancellation policies in the confirmation
Can I accept payments when clients book?
Yes. Doodle integrates with Stripe, so you can collect payment when a client books — no invoicing needed. It works for:
Single sessions
Group classes
Packages (via external links or add-ons)
This helps you reduce dropouts and secure payment in advance.
What can I customize in Doodle?
You can tailor your Booking Page to match your brand and workflow:
Add your logo and colors (Pro)
Set different durations for intro calls vs coaching sessions
Choose video, phone, or in-person
Add recurring slots (e.g., every Tuesday at 10 am)
Limit how far in advance people can book
Features at a glance
Feature
Available?
Notes
1:1 session booking
✅ Yes
Unlimited, with buffer and lead time options
Group session scheduling
✅ Yes
Use Booking Page or Group Poll
Calendar integration
✅ Yes
Google, Outlook, Apple supported
Reminders
✅ Pro
Email reminders before each session
Custom branding
✅ Pro
Add your colors, logo, and company name
Payments (Stripe)
✅ Yes
Collect payment when booking
Recurring availability
✅ Yes
Set weekly or daily recurring hours
File uploads (e.g. PDFs)
❌ Not yet
Use Drive/Forms links instead
Client portal / login
❌ Not yet
Clients book without accounts
Co-hosting (2 trainers)
⚠️ Partial
Only on Booking Pages for now
Attendance tracking
❌ Not yet
No built-in tracking feature
What’s not included (yet)
File uploads or session notes
CRM or client database
Automated package tracking
Attendance or client login dashboard
Doodle keeps things intentionally simple. You may still need a second tool for deeper CRM or course delivery — but for booking and payments, Doodle is often all you need.
❤️ Why trainers love Doodle
“I coach clients across three time zones — and Doodle makes that easy. I send one link, they book and pay, and I don’t have to lift a finger.” — Samira T., career coach, Amsterdam
“No-shows used to be a huge problem for my group classes. With reminders and payment on booking, my calendar finally feels reliable again.” — David M., fitness trainer, Toronto
Doodle is trusted by millions and doesn’t require your clients to install or create anything. Just a clean booking experience, on desktop or mobile.
Key takeaway
If you're a trainer or coach ready to scale — and stop managing your calendar manually — Doodle gives you a simple, professional way to book clients, collect payment, and reduce no-shows.
Free plan available. Pro adds branding, reminders, and Stripe payments.
FAQ: Scheduling tools for trainers
Is Doodle free to use?
Yes — you can get started with the free plan. Pro adds extras like reminders and branding.
Do clients need to download an app?
No. They just click your link and book. No app, no login, no hassle.
Can I schedule weekly classes or recurring sessions?
Yes — set up recurring availability in your Booking Page.
Can I collect payment when someone books?
Yes — Doodle integrates with Stripe. Setup takes just a few minutes.
Can I add a waiver, form, or file upload?
Not directly. But you can add external links (Google Forms, Drive, etc.) in the confirmation or follow-up.