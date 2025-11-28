Doodle helps therapists and counselors book sessions, manage recurring appointments, and simplify scheduling—without logins, emails, or no-shows. It works across solo practices, group therapy, wellness clinics, and multi-provider teams.

What is the best scheduling tool for therapists?

Great scheduling software does more than sync calendars—it reduces no-shows, cuts admin time, and helps build strong therapeutic relationships.

But therapists need more than just “calendar tools.” You need to:

Offer recurring time slots for returning clients

Book 1:1 or group sessions without back-and-forth

Avoid requiring clients to create accounts or download apps

Keep scheduling lightweight, private, and mobile-friendly

Doodle fits because:

📅 Share a Booking Page for clients to self-schedule

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Use Group Polls for team syncs, group sessions, or trainings

📝 Add custom intake questions (e.g., “first time?” or “preferred name”)

🔗 Works without logins, across devices

What scheduling features do mental health professionals need most?

Feature In Doodle? 1:1 Booking Pages (client sessions) ✅ Recurring appointment slots ✅ Group Polls (for team syncs, group therapy) ✅ Sign-up Sheets (open groups, clinics) ✅ No login required for clients ✅ Calendar sync (Google, Outlook) ✅ Video conferencing (Zoom, Teams) ✅ Custom intake questions ✅ Partially – custom questions Upload forms (e.g., PDFs, worksheets) ❌ Not yet SMS reminders ❌ Not yet Virtual waiting queue ❌ Not yet HIPAA or PHIPA support ❌ Not yet – not for confidential data

Use Doodle for time coordination—not sensitive documentation.

How do therapists use Doodle today?

Whether you’re in private practice or part of a larger clinic, Doodle helps you reduce friction in how you manage time:

1:1 sessions: Share a Booking Page link—clients choose a slot

Group therapy: Let clients sign up for recurring groups or drop-in sessions

Team meetings: Coordinate availability across case managers or co-therapists

Workshops or clinics: Create a Sign-up Sheet with session caps

Hybrid settings: Book sessions with in-person or virtual options

What do therapists and counselors say?

“My no-show rate dropped the minute I added my Doodle link to intake emails.” — Cassandra L., Licensed Therapist

“I see 20+ clients a week. Doodle keeps my schedule full without any calendar mess.” — Devon M., Practice Owner

“We use Doodle to plan both internal meetings and public wellness events. No chasing emails.” — Jordan R., Mental Health Program Coordinator

What features are most requested by mental health professionals?

We actively listen to what therapists and counselors need—and these are some of the most commonly requested additions:

📤 Upload support for worksheets, contracts, or PDFs

🧘‍♀️ Virtual waiting rooms for drop-ins or standby clients

🔔 SMS or WhatsApp reminders for client sessions

📬 Custom confirmation messages with prep instructions

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Group size limits for therapy or coaching events

🔒 Deeper compliance features (HIPAA, PHIPA, etc.)

These features aren’t guaranteed—but we’re exploring them based on demand from the therapy community.

Is Doodle the right scheduling tool for your practice?

If you’re…

A solo therapist managing your own calendar

Part of a multi-provider practice

Hosting recurring groups or workshops

Tired of chasing clients via email

Looking for something clients can actually use

…then yes. Doodle is the scheduling tool built for simplicity and flexibility—so you can focus on the work that matters.

No downloads. No friction. Just less back-and-forth.

FAQ: Scheduling tool for therapists and counselors

What is a scheduling tool for therapists?

It’s a platform that helps therapists book appointments, reduce no-shows, and give clients a simple way to schedule sessions online.

Can I use Doodle for weekly sessions?

Yes. Create a Booking Page with recurring time slots—like “Mondays from 2–6 PM”—and let clients pick a time.

Do you think I can ask intake questions?

Yes—add custom fields to your Booking Page to collect details like name, pronouns, or “new vs. returning” client status.

Is Doodle HIPAA-compliant?

Not currently. Doodle is great for scheduling, but not for storing or transmitting sensitive client information.

Can clients book without logging in?

Absolutely. No app, no account—just click the link and book.