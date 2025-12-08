Doodle is one of the best scheduling tools for consultants who need a simple, professional way to book client meetings, discovery calls, workshops, and paid sessions. Clients can schedule instantly through your Booking Page — no back-and-forth emails, no app, no login. Doodle syncs with your calendar, supports payments with Stripe, and reduces no-shows with automated reminders (Pro), making it ideal for busy consultants who want to save time and run a more organized, efficient business.
Intro
When you're a consultant, your calendar is your business. Discovery calls, client meetings, project workshops, stakeholder check-ins, billing conversations — everything runs on time. But managing all of that through emails, LinkedIn messages, and calendar chaos wastes hours each week.
You need a scheduling tool that feels like a smart assistant: helping prospects book calls, letting clients schedule meetings without friction, collecting payments when needed, and reducing last-minute changes — all without adding extra admin to your workload.
What is the best scheduling tool for consultants?
Good scheduling software for consultants should:
Let clients and prospects book online instantly
Sync with your calendar so you never double-book
Offer different booking types (discovery call, paid session, workshop, etc.)
Handle 1:1 and multi-stakeholder meetings
Send automated reminders to reduce no-shows
Support payments
Work without requiring your clients to download or log into anything
Doodle does all of this — and keeps the experience simple and professional.
How can I let clients book meetings without email back-and-forth?
Create a Booking Page. You set your availability; clients pick a slot.
You can share the link in:
Email signatures
LinkedIn messages
CRM follow-ups
Proposals
Your website or portfolio
Clients get instant confirmation — and your calendar stays organised.
Can I run multi-stakeholder or group meetings?
Yes. Consultants often need to bring several people together (e.g., leadership teams, HR + finance, cross-functional workshops). With Doodle, you can:
Create a Booking Page with a participant limit
Or use Group Polls to find a time that works across busy schedules
Perfect for workshops, audits, interviews, and project kick-offs.
How do I reduce no-shows and last-minute changes?
Doodle Pro includes automatic reminders that go out before the meeting. This helps keep your calendar reliable and reduces “sorry, forgot!” cancellations.
You can also:
Add buffer time between calls
Require notice for cancellations
Limit how far in advance clients can book
Share prep documents or expectations in the confirmation email
Can I accept payments when clients book?
Yes — Doodle integrates with Stripe so you can collect payments at booking. Works for:
Strategy sessions
Paid audits
Coaching retainers
Workshops or training blocks
No invoices, no chasing — payment is secured before the meeting happens.
What can I customise in Doodle?
Consultants can tailor their Booking Page to reflect their brand and process:
Custom logo and colours (Pro)
Different durations for different meeting types
Video, phone, or in-person formats
Recurring weekly availability
Lead time and buffer settings
Time-zone–friendly booking (great for international clients)
Features at a glance
Feature
Available?
Notes
1:1 session booking
✅ Yes
Unlimited, with buffer and lead time options
Group scheduling
✅ Yes
Booking Page or Group Poll
Calendar integration
✅ Yes
Google, Outlook, Apple supported
Reminders
✅ Pro
Automated email reminders
Custom branding
✅ Pro
Add logo, colours, company name
Payments (Stripe)
✅ Yes
Collect payment on booking
Recurring availability
✅ Yes
Weekly/daily recurring hours
File uploads
❌ Not yet
Add external form links instead
Client login/portal
❌ Not yet
Clients book without accounts
Co-hosting
⚠️ Partial
Only on Booking Pages
Attendance tracking
❌ Not yet
No built-in tracking
What’s not included (yet)
CRM or client dashboard
File uploads or session notes
Automated package tracking
Workshop attendance tools
Doodle stays intentionally simple. You may still use separate tools for CRM or document sharing — but for booking, reminders, and payments, Doodle is often all you need.
❤️ Why consultants love Doodle
“Prospects used to take days to book a call. Now they choose a time instantly — and my conversion rate went up.” — Elena V., marketing consultant, Berlin
“As a management consultant, I run meetings across four time zones. Doodle keeps everything organised, without the usual scheduling headaches.” — Jonas F., operations consultant, Chicago
Doodle is trusted by millions and doesn’t require clients to create accounts. Just a clean, simple booking experience.
Key takeaway
If you're a consultant ready to save hours of admin and work more professionally, Doodle gives you an easy way to book clients, reduce no-shows, and accept payments — all from one link.
Free plan available. Pro adds reminders, branding, and Stripe payments.