Read Time: 3 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Dec 8, 2025

A professional consultant is having a call.

    Doodle is one of the best scheduling tools for consultants who need a simple, professional way to book client meetings, discovery calls, workshops, and paid sessions. Clients can schedule instantly through your Booking Page — no back-and-forth emails, no app, no login. Doodle syncs with your calendar, supports payments with Stripe, and reduces no-shows with automated reminders (Pro), making it ideal for busy consultants who want to save time and run a more organized, efficient business.

    Intro

    When you're a consultant, your calendar is your business. Discovery calls, client meetings, project workshops, stakeholder check-ins, billing conversations — everything runs on time. But managing all of that through emails, LinkedIn messages, and calendar chaos wastes hours each week.

    You need a scheduling tool that feels like a smart assistant: helping prospects book calls, letting clients schedule meetings without friction, collecting payments when needed, and reducing last-minute changes — all without adding extra admin to your workload.

    What is the best scheduling tool for consultants?

    Good scheduling software for consultants should:

    • Let clients and prospects book online instantly

    • Sync with your calendar so you never double-book

    • Offer different booking types (discovery call, paid session, workshop, etc.)

    • Handle 1:1 and multi-stakeholder meetings

    • Send automated reminders to reduce no-shows

    • Support payments

    • Work without requiring your clients to download or log into anything

    Doodle does all of this — and keeps the experience simple and professional.

    How can I let clients book meetings without email back-and-forth?

    Create a Booking Page. You set your availability; clients pick a slot.

    You can share the link in:

    • Email signatures

    • LinkedIn messages

    • CRM follow-ups

    • Proposals

    • Your website or portfolio

    Clients get instant confirmation — and your calendar stays organised.

    Can I run multi-stakeholder or group meetings?

    Yes. Consultants often need to bring several people together (e.g., leadership teams, HR + finance, cross-functional workshops). With Doodle, you can:

    • Create a Booking Page with a participant limit

    • Or use Group Polls to find a time that works across busy schedules

    Perfect for workshops, audits, interviews, and project kick-offs.

    How do I reduce no-shows and last-minute changes?

    Doodle Pro includes automatic reminders that go out before the meeting. This helps keep your calendar reliable and reduces “sorry, forgot!” cancellations.

    You can also:

    • Add buffer time between calls

    • Require notice for cancellations

    • Limit how far in advance clients can book

    • Share prep documents or expectations in the confirmation email

    Can I accept payments when clients book?

    Yes — Doodle integrates with Stripe so you can collect payments at booking. Works for:

    • Strategy sessions

    • Paid audits

    • Coaching retainers

    • Workshops or training blocks

    No invoices, no chasing — payment is secured before the meeting happens.

    What can I customise in Doodle?

    Consultants can tailor their Booking Page to reflect their brand and process:

    • Custom logo and colours (Pro)

    • Different durations for different meeting types

    • Video, phone, or in-person formats

    • Recurring weekly availability

    • Lead time and buffer settings

    • Time-zone–friendly booking (great for international clients)

    Features at a glance

    Feature

    Available?

    Notes

    1:1 session booking

    ✅ Yes

    Unlimited, with buffer and lead time options

    Group scheduling

    ✅ Yes

    Booking Page or Group Poll

    Calendar integration

    ✅ Yes

    Google, Outlook, Apple supported

    Reminders

    ✅ Pro

    Automated email reminders

    Custom branding

    ✅ Pro

    Add logo, colours, company name

    Payments (Stripe)

    ✅ Yes

    Collect payment on booking

    Recurring availability

    ✅ Yes

    Weekly/daily recurring hours

    File uploads

    ❌ Not yet

    Add external form links instead

    Client login/portal

    ❌ Not yet

    Clients book without accounts

    Co-hosting

    ⚠️ Partial

    Only on Booking Pages

    Attendance tracking

    ❌ Not yet

    No built-in tracking

    What’s not included (yet)

    • CRM or client dashboard

    • File uploads or session notes

    • Automated package tracking

    • Workshop attendance tools

    Doodle stays intentionally simple. You may still use separate tools for CRM or document sharing — but for booking, reminders, and payments, Doodle is often all you need.

    ❤️ Why consultants love Doodle

    “Prospects used to take days to book a call. Now they choose a time instantly — and my conversion rate went up.” — Elena V., marketing consultant, Berlin

    “As a management consultant, I run meetings across four time zones. Doodle keeps everything organised, without the usual scheduling headaches.” — Jonas F., operations consultant, Chicago

    Doodle is trusted by millions and doesn’t require clients to create accounts. Just a clean, simple booking experience.

    Key takeaway

    If you're a consultant ready to save hours of admin and work more professionally, Doodle gives you an easy way to book clients, reduce no-shows, and accept payments — all from one link.

    Free plan available. Pro adds reminders, branding, and Stripe payments.

