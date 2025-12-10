The best scheduling plan for teams

Doodle Teams is the ideal scheduling plan for small and medium teams who want to collaborate more efficiently. Every member gets powerful premium features — unlimited Booking Pages, 1:1s, Group Polls, Sign-up Sheets, no ads, reminders, payments with Stripe, and custom branding — while admins can centrally manage users, add or remove seats, and keep everything consistent. Perfect for teams of 2 to 100 users.

What is the Doodle Team plan?

The Doodle Team plan is built for teams that need shared control, consistent branding, and easy user management across multiple team members. It includes everything in the Pro plan, plus:

Admin Console

Roles and permissions

Add/remove/replace users anytime

Co-host events

Book on behalf

Activity reports

Each user gets their own Doodle account with full Professional features — the admin simply manages the licenses.

How does user management work?

When you purchase a Team subscription, you become the admin of the account. As the admin, you can:

Add team members to your subscription

Remove members or reassign seats instantly

Manage roles and permissions

Control branding settings for all users

Ensure a consistent, professional experience across the team

Users automatically gain Team-level features — including unlimited polls, 1:1s, Booking Pages, reminders, branding, and integrations.

Who is the Team plan ideal for?

Doodle Teams is best for:

Agencies scheduling client meetings

HR teams organizing interviews

Internal project teams coordinating workshops

Sales teams running demos and calls

Education teams managing advising or training

Consulting teams with multiple billable calendars

Example: If you’re a team of 10 people who all need to schedule meetings professionally, a Team plan for 10 seats gives every member their own Doodle Pro account — without buying 10 separate subscriptions.

What features does each team member get?

Every user in a Team plan receives full Doodle Professional access:

Unlimited Group Polls

Unlimited 1:1s

Unlimited Booking Pages

Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

No ads for organizers or participants

Automatic reminders

Custom branding

Calendar sync

Zoom, Teams, Webex integrations

AI-assisted meeting descriptions

Zapier automation

Send invites directly from Doodle

Your entire team benefits from all these professional settings.

What additional features do teams get?

In addition to all Pro features, Team plans include:

Admin Console

User management for 2–100 seats

Co-host events

Book on behalf

Activity reporting

Shared branding across all members

These features make teamwork smoother, more coordinated, and more professional.

How does branding work for teams?

Team admins can set:

Company logo

Brand colors

Background images

This ensures that every poll, Booking Page, or invitation from any team member looks consistent and aligned with your brand.

If you book meetings with clients, partners, or candidates, this creates a strong professional impression.

Can I upgrade or change the number of users later?

Yes. You can upgrade your plan at any time.

Add users whenever you need

Your unused subscription time is automatically credited

You only pay the adjusted difference — never double

Scaling with Doodle Teams is flexible and cost-efficient.

Features at a glance

Feature Pro Team Enterprise Unlimited Polls, Booking Pages, 1:1s, Sign-up Sheets ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ No ads ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Custom branding ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Calendar sync & invite sending ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Admin Console — ✔️ ✔️ Roles & permissions — ✔️ ✔️ Add/remove users — ✔️ ✔️ Co-host events — ✔️ ✔️ Book on behalf — ✔️ ✔️ Activity reporting — ✔️ ✔️ SSO — — ✔️ SLA & onboarding — — ✔️

❤️ Why teams love Doodle

“Doodle Teams made it effortless for everyone in our department to stay aligned. Everyone has their own calendar, but it feels like one smooth system.” — Marta R., Operations Manager

“Managing interviews for our whole HR team used to be chaos. Now we just add new hires or recruiters to the Team plan and they’re set up in minutes.” — Luis M., HR Lead

Key takeaway

If your team needs a scheduling system that’s fast, professional, and easy to manage — and you want every team member to have Pro-level features — Doodle Teams gives you centralized control and unlimited productivity.

Teams from 2 to 100 users can collaborate smoothly, manage calendars efficiently, and deliver a unified booking experience for clients and colleagues.

FAQ: Doodle Teams

How many users can be on a Team plan?

Between 2 and 100 users. For more than 100, Enterprise is recommended.

Can each user have their own account?

Yes. Each person gets their own login, polls, Booking Pages, and calendar connections.

Who becomes the admin?

The person who purchases the subscription. The admin can add/remove users anytime.

Can I upgrade from Pro to Team?

Yes. You’ll receive prorated credit for any unused subscription time.

Can teams send invites directly from Doodle?

Yes — all Team members can email invitations and reminders directly from the platform.

Does Team include custom branding?

Yes. Admins can set branding that applies to all users.

Do Team users get Zoom, Teams, and Webex integrations?

Yes — all integrations included in Pro are available in Team.