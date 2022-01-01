All your team’s scheduling needs sorted
Get straight to the collaboration. Doodle gives everyone in your team the power to schedule appointments, meetings, and more faster.
Spend less time coordinating schedules
Doodle cuts out all the back-and-forth when it comes to scheduling at work. So your team can get more done.
Get a group together in minutes with Hosts
Simplify group meetings and eliminate double-bookings, add up to five hosts to every Booking Page you create.
Keep track of team bookings
Tune up your internal processes with detailed reports over who is booking and getting booked with the team admin console.
Team meetings in minutes with group polls
Cut out the email or Slack tag and get to the collaboration faster.
Get external and client bookings done
Set up a group poll for clients or externals and ensure the right people are at every meeting.
No credit card required.
Add video conferencing
Connect to Zoom, Google Meet, or Webex and automatically include a video link in every booked meeting.
Keep everyone in the loop
Doodle makes it easy to include all details in all invites so internals and externals alike are ready to meet.
Put your company branding on it
Let clients know that you mean business with custom branding on all invites and Booking Pages.
The default tool for external appointments
When I’m trying to schedule someone outside the organization, these committee members in particular or if it’s a volunteer, something of that nature I would default to Doodle.
Keep your team in the flow with Doodle
See how teams use Doodle to get more done at work.
Meet with candidates faster, stay in your own workflow.
Made to collaborate with your tools, too
Doodle integrates directly into your favorite apps.
Zoom
Add Zoom links automatically to any meeting you schedule with Doodle.
Microsoft Teams
Generate conferencing links automatically and make scheduling meetings easier.
Outlook
Get the scheduling power of Doodle straight to your email and calendar.
Google Meet
Automatically add video links to virtual meetings you schedule with Doodle.
Zapier
Connect to thousands of apps and build your own custom workflows.
Get Doodle for the whole team
Stay flexible with monthly subscriptions
Connect calendar
See your availability from Google Calendar, Microsoft Office 365, and iCal while selecting time options.
Hide participants' information
Keep things private and protect your participants' information.
Export event information
Get a PDF or Excel sheet with all your responses and participant info.
Limit participants to one time
Ask participants to choose only one preference when selecting time options.
“If need be” responses
Give participants an extra option for non-preferred dates on polls.
Zoom Integration
Add Zoom video links automatically to all your booked events.
Microsoft Teams Integration
Add Microsoft Teams video conferencing to all your events automatically.
Outlook Add-in
Schedule Doodle meetings directly from within your Outlook inbox.
Sync events with you calendar
We'll automatically add any and all booked events to your connected calendar.
Admin Console
Keep track of who is booking what and manage your team.
Deadlines and reminders
Get the most responses or make your invites time limited.
Ask additional information from participants
Request all info you need from your participants (e.g. email, phone number)
Schedule the next great collaboration with Doodle
Get the team together and let them do what they’re best at.