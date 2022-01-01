All your team’s scheduling needs sorted

Get straight to the collaboration. Doodle gives everyone in your team the power to schedule appointments, meetings, and more faster.

All your team’s scheduling needs sorted image

Spend less time coordinating schedules

Doodle cuts out all the back-and-forth when it comes to scheduling at work. So your team can get more done.

Group 3749@2x

Get a group together in minutes with Hosts

Simplify group meetings and eliminate double-bookings, add up to five hosts to every Booking Page you create.

Group 3753@2x

Keep track of team bookings

Tune up your internal processes with detailed reports over who is booking and getting booked with the team admin console.

Team meetings in minutes with group polls

Cut out the email or Slack tag and get to the collaboration faster.

Team meetings in minutes with group polls image

Get external and client bookings done

Set up a group poll for clients or externals and ensure the right people are at every meeting.

No credit card required.

Get external and client bookings done image
Add video conferencing image

Add video conferencing

Connect to Zoom, Google Meet, or Webex and automatically include a video link in every booked meeting.

Keep everyone in the loop image

Keep everyone in the loop

Doodle makes it easy to include all details in all invites so internals and externals alike are ready to meet.

Put your company branding on it

Let clients know that you mean business with custom branding on all invites and Booking Pages.

custom-branding@2x

The default tool for external appointments

When I’m trying to schedule someone outside the organization, these committee members in particular or if it’s a volunteer, something of that nature I would default to Doodle.

Beth Voegtli

Beth Voegtli

HR Assistant, Ronald McDonald House

Quote section image

Keep your team in the flow with Doodle

See how teams use Doodle to get more done at work.

Meet with candidates faster, stay in your own workflow.

Recruitment image

Made to collaborate with your tools, too

Doodle integrates directly into your favorite apps.

Zoom icon / integrations
Zoom

Add Zoom links automatically to any meeting you schedule with Doodle.

Teams logo / integrations
Microsoft Teams

Generate conferencing links automatically and make scheduling meetings easier.

Outlook logo / integrations
Outlook

Get the scheduling power of Doodle straight to your email and calendar.

Meet logo / integrations
Google Meet

Automatically add video links to virtual meetings you schedule with Doodle.

Zapier logo / integrations
Zapier

Connect to thousands of apps and build your own custom workflows.

Zoom icon / integrations
Zoom

Add Zoom links automatically to any meeting you schedule with Doodle.

Teams logo / integrations
Microsoft Teams

Generate conferencing links automatically and make scheduling meetings easier.

Outlook logo / integrations
Outlook

Get the scheduling power of Doodle straight to your email and calendar.

Meet logo / integrations
Google Meet

Automatically add video links to virtual meetings you schedule with Doodle.

Zapier logo / integrations
Zapier

Connect to thousands of apps and build your own custom workflows.

Zoom icon / integrations
Zoom

Add Zoom links automatically to any meeting you schedule with Doodle.

Teams logo / integrations
Microsoft Teams

Generate conferencing links automatically and make scheduling meetings easier.

Outlook logo / integrations
Outlook

Get the scheduling power of Doodle straight to your email and calendar.

Meet logo / integrations
Google Meet

Automatically add video links to virtual meetings you schedule with Doodle.

Zapier logo / integrations
Zapier

Connect to thousands of apps and build your own custom workflows.

Get Doodle for the whole team

Stay flexible with monthly subscriptions

Connect calendar

See your availability from Google Calendar, Microsoft Office 365, and iCal while selecting time options.

Hide participants' information

Keep things private and protect your participants' information.

Export event information

Get a PDF or Excel sheet with all your responses and participant info.

Limit participants to one time

Ask participants to choose only one preference when selecting time options.

“If need be” responses

Give participants an extra option for non-preferred dates on polls.

Zoom Integration

Add Zoom video links automatically to all your booked events.

Microsoft Teams Integration

Add Microsoft Teams video conferencing to all your events automatically.

Outlook Add-in

Schedule Doodle meetings directly from within your Outlook inbox.

Sync events with you calendar

We'll automatically add any and all booked events to your connected calendar.

Admin Console

Keep track of who is booking what and manage your team.

Deadlines and reminders

Get the most responses or make your invites time limited.

Ask additional information  from participants

Request all info you need from your participants (e.g. email, phone number)

Export event information

Get a PDF or Excel sheet with all your responses and participant info.

Limit participants to one time

Ask participants to choose only one preference when selecting time options.

“If need be” responses

Give participants an extra option for non-preferred dates on polls.

Zoom Integration

Add Zoom video links automatically to all your booked events.

Microsoft Teams Integration

Add Microsoft Teams video conferencing to all your events automatically.

Outlook Add-in

Schedule Doodle meetings directly from within your Outlook inbox.

Sync events with you calendar

We'll automatically add any and all booked events to your connected calendar.

Admin Console

Keep track of who is booking what and manage your team.

Deadlines and reminders

Get the most responses or make your invites time limited.

Ask additional information  from participants

Request all info you need from your participants (e.g. email, phone number)

Connect calendar

See your availability from Google Calendar, Microsoft Office 365, and iCal while selecting time options.

Hide participants' information

Keep things private and protect your participants' information.

Export event information

Get a PDF or Excel sheet with all your responses and participant info.

Limit participants to one time

Ask participants to choose only one preference when selecting time options.

“If need be” responses

Give participants an extra option for non-preferred dates on polls.

Zoom Integration

Add Zoom video links automatically to all your booked events.

Microsoft Teams Integration

Add Microsoft Teams video conferencing to all your events automatically.

Outlook Add-in

Schedule Doodle meetings directly from within your Outlook inbox.

Sync events with you calendar

We'll automatically add any and all booked events to your connected calendar.

Admin Console

Keep track of who is booking what and manage your team.

Deadlines and reminders

Get the most responses or make your invites time limited.

Ask additional information  from participants

Request all info you need from your participants (e.g. email, phone number)

Connect calendar

See your availability from Google Calendar, Microsoft Office 365, and iCal while selecting time options.

Hide participants' information

Keep things private and protect your participants' information.

Export event information

Get a PDF or Excel sheet with all your responses and participant info.

Limit participants to one time

Ask participants to choose only one preference when selecting time options.

“If need be” responses

Give participants an extra option for non-preferred dates on polls.

Zoom Integration

Add Zoom video links automatically to all your booked events.

Microsoft Teams Integration

Add Microsoft Teams video conferencing to all your events automatically.

Outlook Add-in

Schedule Doodle meetings directly from within your Outlook inbox.

Sync events with you calendar

We'll automatically add any and all booked events to your connected calendar.

Admin Console

Keep track of who is booking what and manage your team.

Schedule the next great collaboration with Doodle

Get the team together and let them do what they’re best at.