Speed up candidate scheduling without the back-and-forth

Recruiting top talent is tough enough without drowning in endless email chains and calendar invites. If you’ve ever tried to line up interviews across a hiring manager, a recruiter, and multiple candidates, you know how quickly things spiral into a scheduling nightmare. It’s no wonder that almost two-thirds of candidates admit to abandoning applications because the process simply took too long.

Scheduling doesn’t have to be this complicated. With the right tools, you can cut out the back-and-forth and focus on what really matters: connecting with the right people.

Try Doodle No credit card required

Why speed matters in recruitment

An unfilled position costs a company an average of $420 per day in lost productivity. And high-quality candidates don’t stay on the market long — the best are usually snapped up within 10 days. Slow scheduling isn’t just frustrating, it’s expensive.

By removing delays in the interview process, recruiters can increase their chances of securing top talent before the competition does. That’s where smart scheduling features like Group Polls and co-hosting come in.

Use Group Polls to align multiple calendars

When several stakeholders need to attend an interview — say a panel of hiring managers or cross-department leaders — trying to find a single open slot can feel impossible. Instead of juggling Outlook or Google calendars, use Group Polls to propose multiple options.

Here’s how it works:

Create a poll with a set of possible times.

Share the link with everyone involved.

Each participant marks when they’re available.

In minutes, you’ll see the overlap and can lock in the best time for all.

No more email ping-pong or accidental double-bookings.

Fun fact: In industries like tech and consulting, panel interviews are now the norm for more than 60% of mid-to-senior roles. Group Polls save hours of coordination in these high-stakes scenarios.

Co-hosting with Booking Pages makes candidate scheduling seamless

Group Polls are great for internal alignment, but what about scheduling with candidates? That’s where Booking Pages come in — and co-hosting makes them even more powerful.

Here’s how it works in practice:

A recruiter and a line manager co-host a Booking Page.

They show predefined time slots when both are available.

The link is shared with candidates.

Candidates pick the time that works best — on a first-come, first-served basis.

The candidate experience is smooth: they see available times instantly, choose what suits them, and get an immediate confirmation. Meanwhile, both hosts stay in sync, receive updates, and can adjust availability together.

Whether it’s 1:1 interviews or multi-stage hiring flows, Booking Pages with co-hosting eliminate the bottleneck of waiting for one person to chase calendars.

Make scheduling part of your candidate experience

Candidates judge companies on more than job offers. The application process itself leaves a lasting impression. Smooth, flexible scheduling shows respect for their time and signals that your organization is well-organized.

Consider these two journeys:

In one, they wait three days for a recruiter to confirm availability after emailing suggested times.

In the other, they receive a Booking Page link, select a slot, and immediately see it in their calendar.

Guess which one leaves them impressed?

Practical tips to speed things up

Offer choice, not chaos: Limit polls or booking pages to 4–6 realistic slots. Too many options overwhelm participants.

Set deadlines: Encourage quick responses by closing polls or limiting booking windows.

Use integrations: Connect directly to calendars to prevent double-bookings.

Combine tools smartly: Group Polls for internal panels, Booking Pages for candidate interviews, co-hosting to keep hiring teams aligned.

Promote your Booking Page where candidates already are: Share it on LinkedIn, job portals, your intranet, Slack, email signatures, or your website so candidates can book directly without waiting for back-and-forth.

Turn time into your competitive advantage

Recruiting is a race against time. The faster you can schedule interviews, the more likely you are to secure top talent before your competitors. By leveraging Group Polls for internal alignment and Booking Pages with co-hosting for candidate-facing scheduling, you’ll eliminate email chaos and create a smoother, faster hiring experience.

Cut the back-and-forth, hire faster, and keep both candidates and recruiters happy.