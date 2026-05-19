A university industry advisory board is a standing group of senior industry executives who meet with an engineering dean's office once or twice per semester to review curriculum, validate research priorities, and strengthen employer partnerships. Coordinating 15 or more executives across competing travel calendars is the single biggest friction point the engineering dean's office faces before the meeting even begins. Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants and reads directly from Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar to surface genuine availability before anyone sends a single email.

🎯 Why semesterly advisory board scheduling breaks down

Every engineering dean's office knows the pattern. The coordinator sends an initial availability email in late September. Three executives reply within 48 hours. Six more reply over the following two weeks, each proposing different windows. The remaining members go silent until a reminder arrives. By the time a quorum is confirmed, four weeks have passed and two originally available slots have been blocked by new commitments.

The university industry advisory board suffers real consequences from this drag. Agendas get compressed. Subcommittee chairs receive the confirmed date too late to prepare materials. Faculty who need to present research updates book travel before the date is locked, then scramble to cancel. The engineering dean's office absorbs every one of these coordination costs on top of its core academic responsibilities.

The root problem is not that executives are unwilling to attend. It is that a serial email thread is the wrong tool for a 15-person scheduling problem. Each reply creates a new state of the world that all previous replies did not account for, and no single person can hold that complexity reliably in their inbox.

🛠 How a Group Poll fixes university industry advisory board scheduling

Doodle's Group Poll inverts the coordination model. Instead of collecting replies one at a time, the engineering dean's office proposes a set of candidate dates in a single poll and shares one link with the full advisory board. Every executive votes on the slots that work for them, and the poll surfaces the option with the highest overlap in real time.

Because Group Poll integrates with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, each participant's vote reflects their actual calendar state rather than a guess from memory. An executive whose Tuesday afternoon is already blocked by a board call will see that conflict flagged before they vote. The engineering dean's office sees live RSVP and quorum tracking, so the coordinator knows the moment a date reaches the minimum attendance threshold without sending a single follow-up email.

Doodle's Group Poll also supports auto-recurring events, which means the engineering dean's office can configure the fall advisory board poll once and have the equivalent spring poll generate automatically on the right cadence. The university industry advisory board no longer depends on someone remembering to launch the scheduling process six weeks before the target date.

For the video component of hybrid or remote advisory board sessions, the confirmed meeting links directly into Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams, whichever the engineering dean's office uses as its standard conferencing platform.

⚙️ Operational details for the engineering dean's office

Setting up the poll takes fewer than ten minutes. The engineering dean's office creates a Doodle account, opens Group Poll, and enters a title such as "Fall 2026 Industry Advisory Board Review." The organizer then selects six to eight candidate date blocks across a two-week window, typically 90-minute slots on Tuesday through Thursday afternoons to respect executive travel patterns common in industry.

The poll link goes into a single email to all board members. Doodle's email reminders notify participants who have not yet voted, so the coordinator does not need to chase individuals manually. Doodle's Group Poll tracks live RSVP status, letting the engineering dean's office see at a glance how many of the 15 members have responded and which slot is leading.

Once the highest-overlap slot is confirmed, the organizer clicks to finalize, and calendar invitations go out automatically. The engineering dean's office should enable buffer times between meetings on the same day if the advisory board session is scheduled adjacent to a faculty senate meeting or a dean's cabinet call, preventing back-to-back collisions on the organizer's own calendar.

For recurring semester cycles, the auto-recurring setting means the spring poll launches without manual intervention. Premium accounts add AI-generated meeting descriptions, which help the engineering dean's office draft a concise agenda summary directly in the invite without switching to a separate document.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for University industry advisory board

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. The title and duration are pre-filled by the link. Copy the description from each card and paste it into the description field on the Doodle page after the link opens.

Fall semester advisory board review Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This poll coordinates the fall semesterly review of the university industry advisory board for the engineering dean's office. Executives are asked to vote on all slots where they are available for a 90-minute session. The dean's office will confirm the highest-overlap date and circulate a formal agenda one week in advance.

Curriculum alignment working session Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

The engineering dean's office is convening a focused working session with university industry advisory board members to review proposed changes to the undergraduate curriculum. Please vote on all slots that work for a 60-minute call. Your feedback directly shapes the next catalog revision.

Research priorities review Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This session gathers the university industry advisory board to align on research thrust areas for the coming academic year. The engineering dean's office will present three faculty-led initiatives for board input. Select every slot where you are available so we can identify the best time for the full group.

Spring strategic planning session (90 min): Start this poll The engineering dean's office is scheduling the spring university industry advisory board strategic planning session. This 90-minute meeting will cover enrollment trends, industry hiring forecasts, and partnership priorities for the next two years. Please vote on all dates you can attend so the dean's office can confirm the widest-participation slot.

Capstone project showcase debrief (30 min): Start this poll Following the semester capstone showcase, the engineering dean's office is scheduling a brief debrief with university industry advisory board members to capture sponsor feedback. This 30-minute session runs virtually. Vote on all slots that work and the dean's office will confirm within 48 hours.

✅ What Doodle supports for university industry advisory board

Capability Doodle Notes Group Poll with live quorum tracking 🟩 Up to 1,000 participants; fits any advisory board size Google Calendar, Outlook, Apple Calendar integration 🟩 Reduces conflicts before executives vote Auto-recurring polls per semester 🟩 Engineering dean's office sets it once Email reminders to non-voters 🟩 Email only; no SMS or push AI meeting descriptions ⚠️ Available with Premium Custom branding with logo and primary color ⚠️ Available with Premium Co-hosted Group Polls 🔜 On the roadmap SMS or push notifications ❌ Not available

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: How many advisory board members can vote in a single Group Poll? A: Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants, so even a large university industry advisory board with regional subcommittees, faculty observers, and staff from the engineering dean's office can all vote in the same poll without creating a separate workflow.

Q: Does each executive need a Doodle account to vote? A: Participants need a Doodle account to vote in a Group Poll. The engineering dean's office should note this when sending the poll link so executives can register before the first response deadline.

Q: Can the engineering dean's office run both fall and spring advisory board polls without rebuilding from scratch? A: Yes. Doodle's auto-recurring event feature lets the engineering dean's office configure the university industry advisory board poll once and have subsequent semester cycles generate automatically on the defined cadence.

Q: Which video conferencing platforms does Doodle connect to for advisory board sessions? A: Confirmed university industry advisory board meetings connect to Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams, giving the engineering dean's office flexibility regardless of which platform its industry partners prefer.

👉 Ready to simplify your university industry advisory board?

The templates above give the engineering dean's office a head start on every semesterly review, every curriculum session, and every strategic planning cycle. Pick the template that matches your next university industry advisory board meeting, click through to the pre-filled Group Poll, paste the description, and share one link with your executives instead of a 15-person email chain. Try it for free today.