How to switch from Calendly to Doodle in under 10 minutes

Switching from Calendly to Doodle takes about 10–15 minutes. Connect your calendar, recreate your booking types, enable Stripe payments if needed, and share your new link. Doodle supports 1:1 bookings, team scheduling, and group polls in one place — making it ideal for professionals who need both individual appointments and group coordination.

Why switch from Calendly to Doodle

Calendly is a solid starting point. But as scheduling becomes more complex, many teams look for:

More flexibility for group scheduling

Built-in Stripe payments

Transparent pricing

Easier team coordination

A combination of 1:1 and multi-person scheduling

Doodle combines booking pages and group polls in one platform. That means you can manage client calls, paid sessions, and large group decisions without juggling multiple tools.

Calendly vs Doodle: feature comparison

Here’s a direct comparison to help you evaluate the move.

Feature Calendly Doodle 1:1 booking links Yes Yes Group polls (multi-option voting) Limited Yes Team scheduling Yes (paid tiers) Yes Stripe integration Yes Yes Collective scheduling Yes Yes No-account voting for participants No Yes Best for Primarily 1:1 meetings 1:1 + group coordination

If you frequently schedule board meetings, university sessions, workshops, or internal planning meetings, Doodle’s group polling simplifies coordination significantly.

Step 1: Connect your calendar

Doodle integrates with:

Google Calendar

Microsoft Outlook

Office 365

Once connected:

Your busy times sync automatically

Double bookings are prevented

Availability updates in real time

You do not need to manually re-enter existing appointments.

Step 2: Recreate your booking pages

In Calendly, meetings are created as event types. In Doodle, you create Booking Pages.

You can configure:

Meeting duration

Buffer times

Available days and hours

Video location (Zoom, Teams, Google Meet)

Custom intake questions

Common booking types include:

Intro calls

Consultations

Paid coaching sessions

Classes

Internal team meetings

Most users recreate their setup in just a few minutes.

Step 3: Enable payments with Stripe (optional)

If you charge for appointments, Doodle integrates directly with Stripe.

You can:

Charge per session

Collect deposits

Set fixed prices

Create paid group events

Payment is collected at the time of booking. This is especially useful for:

Coaches

Tutors

Consultants

Therapists

Professional service providers

Step 4: Set up team scheduling

If you are migrating a team, Doodle allows you to:

Create shared booking pages

Set collective availability

Use round-robin scheduling

Assign roles and permissions

This centralizes scheduling while still allowing flexibility for individual team members.

Step 5: Use group polls for multi-person meetings

This is where Doodle stands out.

With Doodle group polls, you can:

Propose multiple time options

Let participants vote without creating accounts

Automatically determine the best time

Send calendar invites instantly

This eliminates long email chains and manual coordination.

Step 6: Share your new booking link

Once your setup is complete:

Add your booking page to your website

Include it in your email signature

Share it in LinkedIn messages

Embed it on landing pages

You can also send group polls when coordinating larger meetings.

Most individual users complete the migration in under 15 minutes.

Frequently asked questions about migrating from Calendly to Doodle

Can I migrate from Calendly to Doodle in under 15 minutes?

Yes. Most users can connect their calendar, recreate booking pages, and enable Stripe in 10–15 minutes.

Will my existing Calendly bookings transfer automatically?

No scheduling platform transfers past bookings automatically. However, once your calendar is connected, Doodle will respect your existing busy times.

Can I continue using Zoom or Microsoft Teams?

Yes. Doodle integrates with major video conferencing platforms and automatically adds meeting links to bookings.

What happens to my paid sessions?

You can connect Stripe and recreate paid booking pages in Doodle. Payment is collected at the time of booking.

Is Doodle only for group polls?

No. Doodle supports 1:1 booking pages, team scheduling, collective availability, and paid appointments — in addition to group polls.

When should I cancel my Calendly subscription?

Before canceling, check your Calendly billing cycle and cancellation deadline to avoid unexpected renewal charges. Once you’ve confirmed everything is running smoothly in Doodle and you’re within your cancellation window, you can safely end your Calendly subscription.

Ready to switch from Calendly to Doodle?

Switching tools does not need to be complicated.

Connect your calendar. Recreate your booking pages. Enable Stripe if needed. Share your new link.

That’s it.

Start using Doodle today and manage both individual and group scheduling in one place.