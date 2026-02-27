How to switch from Calendly to Doodle in under 10 minutes

Switching from Calendly to Doodle takes about 10–15 minutes. Connect your calendar, recreate your booking types, enable Stripe payments if needed, and share your new link. Doodle supports 1:1 bookings, team scheduling, and group polls in one place — making it ideal for professionals who need both individual appointments and group coordination.
Why switch from Calendly to Doodle
Calendly is a solid starting point. But as scheduling becomes more complex, many teams look for:
More flexibility for group scheduling
Built-in Stripe payments
Transparent pricing
Easier team coordination
A combination of 1:1 and multi-person scheduling
Doodle combines booking pages and group polls in one platform. That means you can manage client calls, paid sessions, and large group decisions without juggling multiple tools.
Calendly vs Doodle: feature comparison
Here’s a direct comparison to help you evaluate the move.
Feature
Calendly
Doodle
1:1 booking links
Yes
Yes
Group polls (multi-option voting)
Limited
Yes
Team scheduling
Yes (paid tiers)
Yes
Stripe integration
Yes
Yes
Collective scheduling
Yes
Yes
No-account voting for participants
No
Yes
Best for
Primarily 1:1 meetings
1:1 + group coordination
If you frequently schedule board meetings, university sessions, workshops, or internal planning meetings, Doodle’s group polling simplifies coordination significantly.
Step 1: Connect your calendar
Doodle integrates with:
Microsoft Outlook
Office 365
Once connected:
Your busy times sync automatically
Double bookings are prevented
Availability updates in real time
You do not need to manually re-enter existing appointments.
Step 2: Recreate your booking pages
In Calendly, meetings are created as event types. In Doodle, you create Booking Pages.
You can configure:
Meeting duration
Buffer times
Available days and hours
Video location (Zoom, Teams, Google Meet)
Custom intake questions
Common booking types include:
Intro calls
Consultations
Paid coaching sessions
Classes
Internal team meetings
Most users recreate their setup in just a few minutes.
Step 3: Enable payments with Stripe (optional)
If you charge for appointments, Doodle integrates directly with Stripe.
You can:
Charge per session
Collect deposits
Set fixed prices
Create paid group events
Payment is collected at the time of booking. This is especially useful for:
Coaches
Tutors
Consultants
Therapists
Professional service providers
Step 4: Set up team scheduling
If you are migrating a team, Doodle allows you to:
Create shared booking pages
Set collective availability
Use round-robin scheduling
Assign roles and permissions
This centralizes scheduling while still allowing flexibility for individual team members.
Step 5: Use group polls for multi-person meetings
This is where Doodle stands out.
With Doodle group polls, you can:
Propose multiple time options
Let participants vote without creating accounts
Automatically determine the best time
Send calendar invites instantly
This eliminates long email chains and manual coordination.
Step 6: Share your new booking link
Once your setup is complete:
Add your booking page to your website
Include it in your email signature
Share it in LinkedIn messages
Embed it on landing pages
You can also send group polls when coordinating larger meetings.
Most individual users complete the migration in under 15 minutes.
Frequently asked questions about migrating from Calendly to Doodle
Can I migrate from Calendly to Doodle in under 15 minutes?
Yes. Most users can connect their calendar, recreate booking pages, and enable Stripe in 10–15 minutes.
Will my existing Calendly bookings transfer automatically?
No scheduling platform transfers past bookings automatically. However, once your calendar is connected, Doodle will respect your existing busy times.
Can I continue using Zoom or Microsoft Teams?
Yes. Doodle integrates with major video conferencing platforms and automatically adds meeting links to bookings.
What happens to my paid sessions?
You can connect Stripe and recreate paid booking pages in Doodle. Payment is collected at the time of booking.
Is Doodle only for group polls?
No. Doodle supports 1:1 booking pages, team scheduling, collective availability, and paid appointments — in addition to group polls.
When should I cancel my Calendly subscription?
Before canceling, check your Calendly billing cycle and cancellation deadline to avoid unexpected renewal charges. Once you’ve confirmed everything is running smoothly in Doodle and you’re within your cancellation window, you can safely end your Calendly subscription.
Ready to switch from Calendly to Doodle?
Switching tools does not need to be complicated.
Connect your calendar.
Recreate your booking pages.
Enable Stripe if needed.
Share your new link.
That’s it.
Start using Doodle today and manage both individual and group scheduling in one place.