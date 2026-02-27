Create a Doodle

Scheduling

How to switch from Calendly to Doodle in under 10 minutes

Read Time: 4 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Feb 27, 2026

Confident professional standing with folded arms.

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    Switching from Calendly to Doodle takes about 10–15 minutes. Connect your calendar, recreate your booking types, enable Stripe payments if needed, and share your new link. Doodle supports 1:1 bookings, team scheduling, and group polls in one place — making it ideal for professionals who need both individual appointments and group coordination.

    Why switch from Calendly to Doodle

    Calendly is a solid starting point. But as scheduling becomes more complex, many teams look for:

    • More flexibility for group scheduling

    • Built-in Stripe payments

    • Transparent pricing

    • Easier team coordination

    • A combination of 1:1 and multi-person scheduling

    Doodle combines booking pages and group polls in one platform. That means you can manage client calls, paid sessions, and large group decisions without juggling multiple tools.

    Calendly vs Doodle: feature comparison

    Here’s a direct comparison to help you evaluate the move.

    Feature

    Calendly

    Doodle

    1:1 booking links

    Yes

    Yes

    Group polls (multi-option voting)

    Limited

    Yes

    Team scheduling

    Yes (paid tiers)

    Yes

    Stripe integration

    Yes

    Yes

    Collective scheduling

    Yes

    Yes

    No-account voting for participants

    No

    Yes

    Best for

    Primarily 1:1 meetings

    1:1 + group coordination

    If you frequently schedule board meetings, university sessions, workshops, or internal planning meetings, Doodle’s group polling simplifies coordination significantly.

    Step 1: Connect your calendar

    Doodle integrates with:

    Once connected:

    • Your busy times sync automatically

    • Double bookings are prevented

    • Availability updates in real time

    You do not need to manually re-enter existing appointments.

    Step 2: Recreate your booking pages

    In Calendly, meetings are created as event types. In Doodle, you create Booking Pages.

    You can configure:

    • Meeting duration

    • Buffer times

    • Available days and hours

    • Video location (Zoom, Teams, Google Meet)

    • Custom intake questions

    Common booking types include:

    • Intro calls

    • Consultations

    • Paid coaching sessions

    • Classes

    • Internal team meetings

    Most users recreate their setup in just a few minutes.

    Step 3: Enable payments with Stripe (optional)

    If you charge for appointments, Doodle integrates directly with Stripe.

    You can:

    • Charge per session

    • Collect deposits

    • Set fixed prices

    • Create paid group events

    Payment is collected at the time of booking. This is especially useful for:

    • Coaches

    • Tutors

    • Consultants

    • Therapists

    • Professional service providers

    Step 4: Set up team scheduling

    If you are migrating a team, Doodle allows you to:

    • Create shared booking pages

    • Set collective availability

    • Use round-robin scheduling

    • Assign roles and permissions

    This centralizes scheduling while still allowing flexibility for individual team members.

    Step 5: Use group polls for multi-person meetings

    This is where Doodle stands out.

    With Doodle group polls, you can:

    • Propose multiple time options

    • Let participants vote without creating accounts

    • Automatically determine the best time

    • Send calendar invites instantly

    This eliminates long email chains and manual coordination.

    Step 6: Share your new booking link

    Once your setup is complete:

    • Add your booking page to your website

    • Include it in your email signature

    • Share it in LinkedIn messages

    • Embed it on landing pages

    You can also send group polls when coordinating larger meetings.

    Most individual users complete the migration in under 15 minutes.

    Frequently asked questions about migrating from Calendly to Doodle

    Can I migrate from Calendly to Doodle in under 15 minutes?

    Yes. Most users can connect their calendar, recreate booking pages, and enable Stripe in 10–15 minutes.

    Will my existing Calendly bookings transfer automatically?

    No scheduling platform transfers past bookings automatically. However, once your calendar is connected, Doodle will respect your existing busy times.

    Can I continue using Zoom or Microsoft Teams?

    Yes. Doodle integrates with major video conferencing platforms and automatically adds meeting links to bookings.

    What happens to my paid sessions?

    You can connect Stripe and recreate paid booking pages in Doodle. Payment is collected at the time of booking.

    Is Doodle only for group polls?

    No. Doodle supports 1:1 booking pages, team scheduling, collective availability, and paid appointments — in addition to group polls.

    When should I cancel my Calendly subscription?

    Before canceling, check your Calendly billing cycle and cancellation deadline to avoid unexpected renewal charges. Once you’ve confirmed everything is running smoothly in Doodle and you’re within your cancellation window, you can safely end your Calendly subscription.

    Ready to switch from Calendly to Doodle?

    Switching tools does not need to be complicated.

    1. Connect your calendar.

    2. Recreate your booking pages.

    3. Enable Stripe if needed.

    4. Share your new link.

    That’s it.

    Start using Doodle today and manage both individual and group scheduling in one place.

    No credit card required

    Related content

    A top view of a person working on their laptop.

    Scheduling

    Free scheduling tools 2026

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Scheduling

    The 5 best HIPAA compliant scheduling tools in 2026

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Scheduling

    Parent-Teacher Conferences Scheduling with Doodle Group Polls

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle