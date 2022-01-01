Looking to create a free poll? Trying to organize a meeting or event and find out when your colleague or friends are available? Or simply looking to build a poll to share with friends? Then look no further than Doodle!

With Doodle, it’s not only easy to make a quick poll to share with your contacts, but it’s also completely free! Do away with lengthy chat threads or group emails, and get quick, clear and concise results by using the Doodle.

Creating an online voting poll with Doodle takes just a few simple steps. Here’s how:

To create your account, all you need to do is enter your email address and a password of your choice, wait a couple of seconds for an Account Activation email to be sent to you, and then activate your account. For even quicker, instant access, you can simply log in using your Facebook or Google accounts. It is possible however to create polls without registering for an account, however, we do recommend it to keep track of all your polls.

Create your first poll

First, start your Doodle poll by choosing ‘create a Doodle’ at the top of the page. You’ll see on the first form, the fields to include the name of the meeting, the location of the meeting, and any notes you like. Here, we’ll use ‘Board meeting.’ The location is ‘our offices’ and we added a little note, which would be to look over the agenda beforehand. Which is always a good idea!

If you’d like to create a survey or send out a questionnaire you can choose ‘text’ during step two and add any questions you like. For the board meeting in February, let’s make sure to add several time options so that our participants can make sure they can find the best time. You can also add full-day meeting options if that’s what you need.

During step 3, you can find all the important settings for creating a Doodle poll. Choose yes, no, if-need-be, limited options, or make the Doodle poll hidden for example. Here you can also see several Premium Doodle options such as poll deadlines and additional information requests. Premium Doodle accounts also have branding options so you can include your logo and company colors on all of your invitations.

Add your name for step 4, your email, and then send the Doodle you’ve created out to your guests. Simply add their email addresses to the box to send out the invites. They can vote on the dates they like and in minutes you’ve found the best time to for your meeting. Choose the final date and close the poll to let everyone know. Doodle is the best way to schedule meetings!

Are Doodle polls free?

Creating Doodle polls is totally free. If you create a lot of polls or surveys with Doodle, we certainly recommend creating an account. Once you create your account you can sync your calendar and address books to better manage your scheduling and invitations. When creating and participating in polls you can view your calendar at the same time so that you don’t overbook yourself. We also keep track of all your Doodle’s in a convenient dashboard.