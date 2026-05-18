How to schedule family office investment advisory: A principal's guide

A family office investment advisory meeting brings together outside investment advisors, legal counsel, and family principals to review allocations, hear manager updates, and set direction for the portfolio. For a single-family office principal, orchestrating five outside advisors plus two family members on a single date is one of the most friction-heavy coordination tasks in private wealth management. Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants, and the Booking Page lets each advisor self-schedule a prep call, so the principal never has to chase individual calendars manually.

🎯 Why family office investment advisory scheduling breaks down

The single-family office principal sits at the center of a demanding web of relationships. Outside advisors carry dense client rosters of their own, family members have competing travel and board commitments, and reschedules signal disorganization to advisors who are evaluating whether to prioritize the relationship.

The typical failure mode looks like this: the principal's assistant sends a proposed date by email, three advisors respond within a day, two go silent, one family member says it conflicts with a school event, and suddenly the room is only half-full on the day of the family office investment advisory committee. That kind of reschedule is embarrassing and can erode the credibility the principal has built with top-tier advisory talent.

The secondary pain is collision on the review day itself. Prep calls with individual advisors run long, the full committee meeting starts late, and buffer time between conversations evaporates. Without deliberate spacing, the single-family office principal walks into a high-stakes group conversation without having reviewed the last advisor's materials.

🛠 The Doodle approach for family office investment advisory

The fix has two stages, and it maps directly onto two Doodle products.

Stage 1: Booking Page for 1:1 advisor prep calls. Before the full committee convenes, the principal sets up a Booking Page with available slots for 30- or 45-minute prep calls. Each outside advisor receives a personal link and self-books a slot that suits them, eliminating the email chain entirely. Doodle's Booking Page supports custom intake questions, so each advisor can note which portfolio positions or deal memos they plan to raise before the call happens. Buffer times configured on the Booking Page prevent prep calls from running into each other, protecting the single-family office principal's schedule on the days leading up to the full advisory.

Stage 2: Group Poll for the full advisory committee meeting. Once the principal has completed all 1:1 preps and has a clearer picture of the agenda, Doodle's Group Poll goes out to all seven participants (five advisors plus two family members) with two or three candidate dates. Participants vote on their availability, and the principal sees live RSVP status in real time, so a quorum is confirmed before anyone books travel. Doodle's Group Poll accommodates up to 1,000 participants, which means the family office investment advisory can grow to include co-investors or additional family branches without migrating to a different tool.

Both products connect to Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, and meetings can be opened in Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams, so no advisor is forced to change their preferred video setup.

⚙️ Operational details for the single-family office principal

Time zones. Many family office investment advisory committees include advisors based in New York, London, and potentially a manager in Singapore. Doodle's time-zone auto-detection displays each participant's options in their local time, reducing the risk of a calendar error that causes an advisor to dial in at 3 a.m.

Email reminders. Doodle sends email reminders to all Group Poll participants and to Booking Page invitees. For a single-family office principal, this removes the need to send manual nudges and keeps the meeting front-of-mind for busy advisors who manage multiple mandates.

Branding (Premium). A single-family office principal who wants the Booking Page and Group Poll to carry the office's logo and primary color can do so with a Premium account. That visual consistency signals professionalism to outside advisors and reinforces that the family office investment advisory process is managed with the same rigor as the portfolio itself.

AI meeting descriptions (Premium). Doodle's AI meeting descriptions feature generates a structured agenda summary for the family office investment advisory invite, so participants arrive with clear expectations rather than an empty calendar block.

Buffer times. Configuring buffer times on the Booking Page ensures that prep calls with individual advisors end cleanly before the next one begins. On the day of the full advisory, the same logic applies: the single-family office principal can build in transition time between the committee session and any follow-up bilateral calls.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for Family office investment advisory

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. The title and duration are pre-filled by the link. Copy the description from each card and paste it into the description field on the Doodle page after the link opens.

Quarterly portfolio review Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This session covers Q3 allocation performance, manager updates, and proposed rebalancing across liquid and illiquid sleeves. Advisors should come prepared to review the latest NAV summary and flag any concentration concerns. Please confirm your attendance so a quorum is secured before travel is arranged.

New manager due diligence debrief Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

The investment team has completed initial diligence on two prospective managers in private credit and global macro. This meeting is for the advisory committee to hear findings, ask questions, and provide a mandate recommendation. Materials will be circulated 48 hours in advance.

Annual investment policy statement review Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

The committee will review and, where appropriate, update the investment policy statement governing asset allocation ranges, liquidity requirements, and ESG screens. Legal counsel will present any changes required by trust amendments. Please confirm attendance; this session requires all principals present.

Special situation liquidity discussion Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

A capital call from a private equity commitment coincides with a planned real estate acquisition. This session will assess near-term liquidity across the portfolio and model two drawdown scenarios. Advisors should review the cash flow schedule shared in the data room before the call.

Strategic asset allocation 5-year reset Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

A focused check-in to align on the revised long-term target allocation ahead of the full planning session next quarter. The single-family office principal will present a draft framework for advisor input. This is a working session, not a decision meeting; written comments are welcome in advance.

✅ What Doodle supports for family office investment advisory

Capability Doodle Notes Group Poll with live RSVP/quorum tracking 🟩 Up to 1,000 participants; ideal for full advisory committee Booking Page with custom intake questions 🟩 Advisors note agenda items when booking their prep call Buffer times between meetings 🟩 Prevents prep calls from colliding on review day Time-zone auto-detection 🟩 Displays slots in each advisor's local time Office branding (logo and primary color) ⚠️ Available with Premium Cross-company Booking Page links 🔜 On the roadmap for future releases

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: Can the single-family office principal send a Group Poll to advisors who use different calendar systems? A: Yes. Doodle's Group Poll works with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar. Participants can also respond directly from the poll link without switching calendar apps. Each advisor votes on the candidate times that suit them, and the principal sees all responses in one view.

Q: How does the Booking Page work for 1:1 advisor prep calls before the family office investment advisory? A: The single-family office principal sets up a Booking Page with available slots, configures a buffer time between each call, and adds custom intake questions (for example, "Which portfolio positions do you plan to raise?"). Each advisor receives a link and self-selects a slot. No back-and-forth email is needed, and the principal's calendar updates automatically via the connected Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar integration.

Q: What video platforms do advisors connect through? A: Doodle integrates with Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams. The single-family office principal selects the preferred platform when setting up the Booking Page or Group Poll, and the meeting link is included automatically in each confirmation.

Q: Does Doodle send reminders so advisors do not miss the family office investment advisory meeting? A: Doodle sends email reminders to Group Poll participants and Booking Page invitees. SMS and push notifications are not currently available, but email reminders are sufficient for most advisor workflows and require no action from the single-family office principal after the initial setup.

👉 Ready to simplify your family office investment advisory?

Use the templates above to launch your next Group Poll in under two minutes, and pair it with a Booking Page to collect prep-call slots from each advisor before the full committee assembles. The single-family office principal who runs this two-stage process stops chasing calendars, prevents the reschedule that embarrasses the office, and walks into every family office investment advisory meeting having already spoken with every advisor in the room. Try it for free today.