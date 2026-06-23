How to schedule a faculty curriculum committee: A chair's guide

A faculty curriculum committee is the standing body responsible for reviewing course proposals, approving program changes, and maintaining academic standards across a department. For an academic department chair, convening this group is a recurring obligation that rarely goes smoothly. Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants and connects directly to Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, so every member's teaching blocks are visible before a single time slot is proposed.

🎯 Why faculty curriculum committee scheduling breaks down

Teaching loads are the core obstacle every academic department chair faces. Instructors who cover morning sections are unavailable until mid-afternoon; those with afternoon labs are blocked from 1 p.m. onward. Add office hours, advising appointments, and research commitments, and the window for a faculty curriculum committee meeting shrinks to a handful of slots per week.

The traditional workaround is a chain of reply-all emails asking members to list their free times. That thread typically runs for several days, generates conflicting responses, and still requires the academic department chair to manually cross-reference everyone's availability. By the time a date is confirmed, at least one voting member has a conflict that surfaced after they replied.

The result is low quorum, rescheduled votes on curriculum proposals, and delayed program updates that affect students in the next registration cycle. None of that is acceptable when accreditation timelines or catalog deadlines are involved.

🛠 How a Group Poll surfaces non-teaching slots for your committee

Doodle's Group Poll is built for exactly this scenario. The academic department chair creates a poll, proposes a set of candidate meeting times, and shares a single link with every faculty curriculum committee member. Each member votes on the slots that work for them, and the poll surface updates in real time as responses come in.

The calendar integration is where the scheduling problem actually gets solved. When committee members connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar, Doodle's find time feature reads their existing events and highlights candidate slots that are genuinely free across the group. Teaching blocks, office hours, and standing meetings all register as conflicts, so the academic department chair is only looking at times that have a realistic chance of working.

Doodle's Group Poll also sends email reminders to members who have not yet voted, which reduces the follow-up burden on the academic department chair without requiring any manual nudging. Once enough members have responded, the chair can see at a glance which slot achieves quorum and confirm the meeting. The confirmed event can then be pushed directly to Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams, depending on which platform the department uses for hybrid or remote sessions.

Doodle's Group Poll tracks live RSVP status across all respondents, so the academic department chair knows exactly how many faculty curriculum committee members have voted and which slots are leading before the deadline closes.

⚙️ Operational details for the academic department chair

Setting up a faculty curriculum committee poll takes less than five minutes. The academic department chair logs into their Doodle account, selects Group Poll, enters the meeting title and an optional description, and proposes between three and eight candidate times spread across the coming two weeks. Offering slots across multiple days of the week increases the chance of finding a time that clears teaching schedules on both Monday-Wednesday-Friday and Tuesday-Thursday patterns.

A few operational details worth noting:

Duration: Curriculum committee meetings that include proposal reviews typically run 60 to 90 minutes. Set the duration before sending the poll so members see exactly how long they are committing to.

Buffer times: Doodle's buffer time setting adds padding before and after the confirmed slot, which matters when committee members are walking from a classroom or need time to pull up proposal documents.

Time-zone auto-detection: If the faculty curriculum committee includes adjunct faculty or visiting scholars in different time zones, Doodle auto-detects each participant's local time zone and displays slots accordingly. No one misreads a 3 p.m. slot as their local time when it is actually two hours ahead.

Video platform: When confirming the meeting, the academic department chair can attach a Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams link directly inside Doodle, so the join link travels with the calendar invite.

Premium branding: Departments that want the poll to display the institution's logo and primary color can do so with a Premium account, which also unlocks AI-generated meeting descriptions and unlimited events.

Doodle's email reminders go out automatically to faculty curriculum committee members who have not responded, which means the academic department chair does not need to send individual follow-up messages before the voting deadline.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for Faculty curriculum committee

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. Title, description, and duration are all pre-filled by the link — just click and your poll is ready.

New course proposal review Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Curriculum committee reviews and votes on new course proposals for next term.

Program revision approval Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Committee meets to approve proposed revisions to the department degree program.

Catalog deadline review Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Faculty review curriculum changes required before the upcoming catalog submission deadline.

Accreditation curriculum audit Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Committee audits course alignment with accreditation standards ahead of the site visit.

End-of-term curriculum debrief Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll Brief committee check-in to log curriculum issues and action items from the term.

✅ What Doodle supports for faculty curriculum committee

Capability Doodle Notes Group Poll with up to 1,000 participants 🟩 Covers full faculty curriculum committee and any external reviewers Calendar sync (Google, Outlook, Apple) 🟩 Find time surfaces non-teaching slots automatically Video integration (Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams) 🟩 Attach join link when confirming the poll Email reminders for non-responders 🟩 Automated; no manual follow-up needed from the chair Custom branding (logo + primary color) ⚠️ Available with Premium Co-hosted Group Polls 🔜 On the roadmap SMS or push notifications ❌ Email reminders only Waitlist / queue management ❌ Not available

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: How many faculty curriculum committee members can join a single Group Poll? A: Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants, so even a large faculty curriculum committee with department representatives, program coordinators, and external reviewers can all vote in one poll. The academic department chair shares a single link and everyone responds in the same place.

Q: Do faculty curriculum committee members need a Doodle account to vote? A: Participants do need a Doodle account to respond to a Group Poll. The academic department chair should include that note in the invitation email so members can register before the voting deadline.

Q: What if faculty curriculum committee members are in different time zones? A: Doodle's time-zone auto-detection displays each candidate slot in the respondent's local time. An academic department chair at a university with visiting faculty or remote instructors does not need to manually convert times before sending the poll.

Q: Can the academic department chair set up recurring polls for standing curriculum committee meetings? A: Yes. Doodle supports auto-recurring events, so the academic department chair can schedule the faculty curriculum committee on a repeating cadence (monthly, for example) without rebuilding the poll each time. Unlimited recurring events are available with a Premium account.

👉 Ready to simplify your faculty curriculum committee?

The templates above give every academic department chair a head start on the five most common faculty curriculum committee scenarios. Pick the one that matches your next agenda, click the link, add your candidate times, and send. Doodle's Group Poll handles the vote collection, the reminders, and the quorum tracking so you can focus on the curriculum work itself. Try it for free today.