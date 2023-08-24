Doodle vs. Easy Shifts: The staff scheduling comparison

In the hustle and bustle of today's business world, effective staff scheduling has become a cornerstone for success.

As the savvy entrepreneur Richard Branson once said, "Time is the new money." The impact of a well-organized staff schedule on productivity and efficiency is undeniable. And that's why we're diving into a head-to-head comparison of two popular scheduling tools: Doodle and Easy Shifts.

In the bustling world of business, where time is money and organization is key, effective staff scheduling is a vital ingredient for success.

As a wise entrepreneur once said, "The way to stay ahead is managing resources wisely." In this high-stakes game, choosing the right tool could tip the scales in your favor.

We'll delve into a side-by-side comparison of two popular scheduling solutions: Doodle and Easy Shifts. Are you ready for a battle of epic proportions, or at least as epic as scheduling software can get?

Buckle up, as we embark on this staff scheduling showdown.

Try it free No credit card required

Introducing Doodle

When it comes to staff scheduling, choosing the right tool is crucial for businesses, leaders, freelancers and entrepreneurs.

With greater and greater demands on our time, the need for efficient and user-friendly scheduling solutions has become more important than ever. That's where Doodle comes in.

Founded in Zurich, Switzerland, in 2007, Doodle is one of the world’s favorite scheduling tools . Through Group Poll, managers can efficiently arrange staff schedules with just a few clicks.

By creating polls, inviting participants and synchronizing with popular calendar apps, such as Google Calendar , Doodle eliminates the hassle of manual coordination. Throw in real-time updates and automatic event scheduling and it’s no wonder Doodle is favored among professionals.

But it doesn’t stop there. Booking Page and 1:1 make arranging meetings and automating schedules a breeze.

Users have reported saving up to 45 minutes a week compared to traditional scheduling methods. What’s more a Doodle Professional Team plan offers the Admin Console, allowing managers to monitor team performance, analyze meeting frequency and generate comprehensive reports.

What is Easy Shifts?

Easy Shifts is another staff scheduling tool that helps you manage an automate your employee rotas.

Easy Shifts offers a smorgasbord of features that'll make your life, well, easy. We're talking about shift availability where you can wave "bye-bye" to the usual game of Battleship with schedules.

It also has a number of other features, including shift-swapping, for when someone has something come up last minute. Your staff can swap shifts faster than you can click your fingers.

Like Doodle, Easy Shifts has analytics tools to help you keep an eye on employee performance. Plus, track things like punctuality and just how great your team is doing.

Thanks to the likes of Doodle and Easy Shifts, you'll have all the necessary info right at your fingertips. And in today's fast-paced world, who doesn't want to save time on admin duties to focus on the things that truly matter?

What tool is better for me?

First off, let's talk about ease of use.

Doodle specializes in creating and sharing online polls with just a few clicks. Even the busiest entrepreneur can appreciate the simplicity and intuitiveness of the platform. Easy Shifts, meanwhile, emphasizes easy shift management.

While both tools fare well in terms of user-friendliness, Doodle has the upper hand when it comes to speed and efficiency.

Customization options are a must for any scheduling tool, and both Doodle and Easy Shifts have you covered.

Doodle goes above and beyond with features like deadlines for response, time zone settings and integration with Google Calendar, Outlook and Apple Calendar .

Easy Shifts, known for its robust staff scheduling features, offers customizable templates and notifications to keep everyone in the loop.

Doodle's seamless integration with popular calendar apps makes it a top choice for entrepreneurs and business leaders on the go. Easy Shifts, while a powerful scheduling tool in its own right, currently offers fewer integration options. If you're all about connecting your scheduling tools with your other platforms, Doodle might be the better choice for you.

One crucial aspect to note when comparing these two tools is their primary areas of focus.

Doodle excels at scheduling meetings, events and appointments by providing an easy-to-use polling system. On the other hand, Easy Shifts can help with shift management.