Staff scheduling made easy with Doodle

No spreadsheets. No chaos. Just fast, fair scheduling that works for everyone.

It can be difficult to create a weekly schedule for your employees – but thankfully, you’ve stumbled upon the right place. Doodle is up there with the best employee scheduling software available, allowing you to make a poll quick and easy. You can also see which dates conflict with your schedule by syncing your digital calendars with Doodle.

With Doodle Professional, you can add great advanced features to help you schedule your staff shifts.

Why scheduling staff is a pain

Managing staff shifts means:

Endless emails or message back-and-forth

Double-bookings that cause confusion

Last-minute shift swaps and changes

One outdated spreadsheet no one keeps updated

Doodle solves these problems by letting you build a schedule in just a few clicks. Create shift plans that work for everyone — and actually stick.

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Two easy ways to schedule your team

Not every team schedules the same way. That’s why Doodle offers two tools — pick the one that fits your needs.

Feature Group Poll Sign-up Sheet What it does Team picks times that work for them Team signs up for specific shifts Best for Weekly/monthly availability planning Events, shift sign-ups, holiday cover Sharing Copy and share link anywhere Copy and share link anywhere Limit spots per time 🔒 Pro only ✅ Free Limit sessions per person 🔒 Pro only ✅ Free Calendar sync ✅ Free ✅ Free Hide participant names 🔒 Pro only ✅ Free Ask custom questions 🔒 Pro only ✅ Free Direct invites 🔒 Pro only Not applicable Sessions allowed 20 slot limit (Free), unlimited (Pro) 20 per sheet (Free), unlimited (Pro)

How to create a Group Poll

Use this to offer multiple shift options and let your team vote on what works best.

Go to doodle.com and sign in or register Click “Create a Doodle” Add a title and location (remote or in-person) Pick the days and times Adjust lengths by dragging time slots Click Next Copy the link and share via email, WhatsApp, Slack, or your team’s platform

Pro tip: Use the month view to plan ahead. Add reminders or deadlines with Doodle Pro.

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How to use a Sign-up Sheet

Ideal when you have limited spots to fill, like weekend shifts or training sessions.

Go to doodle.com and sign in or register Choose “Sign-up Sheet” Add sessions with titles, dates, times, and seat limits Optionally connect your calendar or add custom questions Copy and share the link Your team signs up — first come, first served

Real teams using Doodle

☕ Cafés letting baristas pick weekend shifts 🏥 Hospitals assigning night coverage fairly 🛍️ Retail stores handling seasonal staffing 🎓 Schools organizing volunteers and sign-ups 🎤 Event teams planning coverage for live events

Why choose Doodle for staff scheduling?

Save time: Create shift plans in minutes, no chasing replies

Avoid double-bookings: Calendar sync shows conflicts instantly

Improve fairness: Let staff choose shifts transparently

Boost visibility: Everyone sees what’s scheduled and when

Customize with Pro: Add limits, reminders, branding, and calendar controls

Secure and reliable: Industry-grade security and 99.9% uptime

Tips for smooth scheduling

Set a deadline for shift selection

Encourage your team to keep calendars updated

Use calendar sync to spot conflicts fast

Communicate clearly around shift changes

Duplicate polls monthly for recurring schedules

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Frequently asked questions

Can I schedule recurring shifts? Right now, you can create a new poll or duplicate a past one for repeated schedules.

Can I restrict shift spots? Yes — Sign-up Sheets include seat limits in the free plan. For Group Polls, this requires Doodle Pro.

Is Doodle secure? Yes. Doodle uses encrypted cloud infrastructure and complies with leading security standards.

Focus on work, not chasing people

Doodle helps your team schedule shifts quickly and fairly — so you spend less time planning and more time doing.