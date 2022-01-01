Use Apple Calendar and Doodle to schedule easily

Managing our busy schedules can be a herculean task without proper scheduling tools. Whether it’s trying to get a client in for a project meeting after weeks of trying or making sure you have enough time to get the family around for a BBQ - it’s hard.

In the age of digitalization, you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who isn’t using a digital calendar in some form. It’s easy to see why. An invite can not only include all the info you need but also link to a map for directions or include important documents to read for advanced prep.

Apple Calendar, formerly known as iCal, is one of the most popular digital calendars available and one of the best scheduling tools for your busy life.

Let’s look at how you can use Apple Calendar to its fullest potential and the benefits of integrating it with Doodle for seamless scheduling.

Understanding Apple Calendar

Apple Calendar is a digital calendar tool that allows users to plan and manage their schedules.

It’s available on all Apple devices and syncs across them so that events can be added or modified from any device. With Apple Calendar, you can set up events, add descriptions, invite others, receive alerts for upcoming events, set reminders and so much more.

It’s much more efficient than traditional paper calendars and also more customizable than other digital calendars available.

Using Apple Calendar to plan your schedule

Now you know what it is, how can you use it to plan your daily, weekly and monthly schedule?

Well, harnessing its power correctly can be very effective when you understand how to use its features. To get started, create a new event, and choose a date, time and location. You can then add a title, description and invite others.

You can also set a reminder for the event and customize the alert that suits you best. For example, if you are going there in person you can add travel time to make sure your calendar keeps tabs on traffic and updates you if you need to leave early.

These features of the Apple Calendar can streamline your scheduling and improve your productivity.

Introducing Doodle

In simple terms, it’s a scheduling tool that allows you to find the best time for scheduling meetings or events in minutes - whether they are with two or 2000 people.

By automating your scheduling and meeting booking process you can boost your efficiency and free up time to focus on more important things like getting ahead on your project or spending time with family.

With Doodle , you can see the availability of all participants at the same time and pick the time and date that works best for everyone. Additionally, you can set deadlines for responses and send reminders to those who haven’t responded.

Using Apple Calendar and Doodle together

Integrating Doodle with Apple Calendar can save you a lot of time when trying to schedule a meeting. For starters, if you have both tools connected whenever you book a meeting on one the other will take account of it - so no double booking or having to jump back and forth between the two tools.

Also, if you need to meet virtually that’s easy too. Say you link your Doodle account to Zoom. If you book a meeting and toggle on video conferencing, Doodle will automatically add the meeting link to your calendar. All you do is attend.

To use both tools together, create a meeting on Doodle and invite all necessary participants. Once everyone has responded, choose the date and time that works best for everyone. Doodle will then automatically update your Apple Calendar with the scheduled event.

Final thoughts

Apple Calendar and Doodle are both great tools for scheduling but can be even better when brought together.

Apple Calendar is a powerful digital calendar that can help schedule and streamline day-to-day activities, while Doodle provides flexibility, speed and ease of use when scheduling meetings or events.

The combination of these two tools creates an extraordinary solution for almost any scheduling problem.

So save up to 45 minutes a week to focus on the things that actually matter and link your Apple Calendar and Doodle together today. It’s free and you don’t even need to provide your credit card.