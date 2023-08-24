Meeting Types

What is a project meeting?

Read Time: 5 minutes

BR

Bobby Rae

Updated: Aug 24, 2023

You've decided to go solo, but what are the benefits and challenges of being your own boss

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    What is a project?

    To sound a little cheesy, a project is anything you want it to be. But in a business setting, it tends to be the term used to describe a task that needs to be done. For instance, a product team might want to build a new feature and create a project to do it. 

    Often it involves multiple people working collaboratively and can be one large project or multiple smaller ones culminating in a final goal. 

    Many businesses will have a mixture of short and longer-term projects. Shorter ones could be quarterly tasks whereas long-term projects might be annual KPIs. 

    Get together in minutes with your own free Doodle account

    What happens in a project meeting?

    Start by thinking about what stage of the project this meeting is happening. If the meeting is at the start you’ll want to do a round of introductions and explain what’s happening. If it’s a check-in you can get straight to the point. 

    Once you’ve completed your introductions and possibly even had an icebreaker, the first meeting is going to talk about scope. What needs to be done? Who is doing it? What is the deadline? Using a ticketing system is a good way to manage this. You can create the p

    Project kick off

    roject as a master ticket with each part of it set up as a sub-ticket. That way it’s really easy to keep track of what’s happening. 

    Now, for the meeting itself be sure to have a clear structure. If it’s a regular check-in be sure people know that and are prepared. They will have questions, so be prepared to answer them and listen to ideas that could help improve how the project progresses. They might have things you’ve not thought of. 

    You should also ask for feedback to ensure what you’re asking them to do is clear and, if not, think about how you can clarify things in future sessions. 

    Try not to force anyone into doing something they don’t feel comfortable doing. People who buy into what you want to achieve are much more likely to produce better results.

    No credit card required

    How do you schedule your project meeting? 

    Projects come in all different shapes and sizes but one thing that stays the same is the difficulty in getting people together. Doodle makes it easy. 

    With Group Poll you can get all your project’s meetings in the diary in no time. Simply select a range of times you’re free and send it to the people you need. They’ll decide what works for them and you’ll have a time to meet. 

    With Doodle Professional you can add your own branding to meeting invites (great for projects that involve clients), get rid of ads and send reminders for when you’re meeting. 

    Don’t worry if you’re meeting online, with Doodle you can add your favorite video conferencing tool and its links will automatically be added to any invites you send.

    Doodle makes it easy to arrange a project meeting quickly. No email back and forth, no more stress, just more free time for you to focus on more important things. Try it for free today.

    Related content

    Image Doodle toolkit

    Trending

    Ten Doodle features you might not know about

    Read Article
    Animated robots walking

    Trending

    Recurring meetings with Meekan

    Read Article
    Doodle v MS Booking

    Scheduling

    Doodle vs. Microsoft Bookings: The face-off

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle