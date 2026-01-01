यह कैसे काम करता है
काम और निजी, दिन के एक ही दृश्य में।
Cockpit आपको आपके आने वाले दिन का एक केंद्रित अवलोकन दिखाता है। यह आपके जुड़े हुए सभी कैलेंडर—काम के और व्यक्तिगत—को पढ़ता है, इसलिए दंत चिकित्सक की अपॉइंटमेंट भी उसी तरह उस घंटे को ब्लॉक कर देती है जैसे किसी क्लाइंट कॉल करती है।
The day, in order, from every source you use.
What's next, what's protected, and how much of the hour is left. Meetings arranged through Doodle and the ones already on your calendar sit in one column, and anything personal you'd never plug into a work tool still shows up as time that's taken.
- Every connected calendar in one column, work and personal alike
- Protected time shown as part of the day
- What's next and how much time is actually left before it
Close in on today, or stand back and see the week.
The week view shows the pattern: protected mornings, blocks that have filled up, the afternoon with three meetings stacked together. Switching between day and week is one control, and it keeps your place.
- One control to move between the day and the week
- Protected time visible across the week
एक पूरी तरह से दूरस्थ संगठन के रूप में, जिसके कर्मचारी, बोर्ड सदस्य, साझेदार और दाता देश भर में फैले हुए हैं, मैं अक्सर कई शेड्यूल और समय क्षेत्रों का समन्वय करने की कोशिश करता रहता हूँ। मैंने पहले अन्य शेड्यूलर आजमाए हैं, लेकिन मुझे Doodle सबसे सहज लगता है।
यह क्यों मायने रखता है
जब योजनाएँ बदलें और बैठक(ओं) को तत्काल सुधार की आवश्यकता हो।
आप देर से आ रहे हैं, मीटिंग में एक ऐसा व्यक्ति चाहिए जो इसमें शामिल नहीं है, एक आपात स्थिति के कारण दोपहर का समय रद्द करना होगा, या आपको एकाग्रता के लिए समय चाहिए और मीटिंग को असिंक्रोनस में स्थानांतरित किया जा सकता है। इनमें से प्रत्येक को मीटिंग पर सिर्फ एक टैप से किया जा सकता है, और Instant Actions की बदौलत सभी प्रभावित लोगों को स्वचालित रूप से अपडेट कर दिया जाता है।
देर हो रही है? या किसी को भूल गए?
एक टैप से आप बैठक में मौजूद लोगों को एक तैयार टेम्पलेट दिखा सकते हैं। आप कॉकपिट व्यू से ही उन लोगों को भी जल्दी से बैठक में जोड़ सकते हैं जिन्हें आपने शुरुआत में छोड़ दिया था।
Clear my day, when the day has to go.
Something's happened and the afternoon has to go. One action clears it, from the day itself. Protected time and meetings sit in the same column, so what's being cleared is visible before it goes.
हर क्षणिक क्रिया, एक ही स्थान पर।
"async पर स्विच करें" एक मीटिंग को, जो फोकस समय को दबा रही थी, एक ऐसे अपडेट में बदल देता है जिसे हर कोई अपनी सुविधानुसार पढ़ सकता है।
- Join meeting
- Add participants
- Running late
- Clear my day
- A-sync meeting
- Reschedule
- Create follow-up
- Send email
कार्य विजेट
आपकी टू-डू लिस्ट, आपकी पसंद से।
अपनी मीटिंग्स और कार्यों के आधार पर अपने दिन को व्यवस्थित करने के लिए ऐप्स के बीच स्विच करने की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है। आपको जो कुछ भी करना है, वह सब एक ही जगह से, आपके पसंदीदा प्रारूप में एक्सेस किया जा सकता है।
- बकाया, आज की देय, और आगामी, मीटिंग्स के बगल में दिखाई देते हैं
- किसी भी टू-डू को सीधे कैलेंडर पर ड्रैग करें ताकि उसे वास्तविक समय मिल सके
- यह पता लगाने के लिए कोई संदर्भ-परिवर्तन नहीं कि आपका दिन वास्तव में कैसा दिखता है
लोग विजेट
आज आप किससे मिल रहे हैं।
आज आप किससे मिल रहे हैं, वे अगली बार कब फ्री हैं, और उनमें से कौन कहीं और काम करता है। उनमें से किसी एक को बुक करना यहाँ से एक क्लिक की दूरी पर है, बिना सर्च बॉक्स पर वापस जाए या दिन भर एक साझा स्लॉट खोजने के लिए।
- आज आप जिनसे मिल रहे हैं, वे सभी कैलेंडर के बगल में एक ही जगह पर
- किसी से पूछे बिना जानें कि वे अगली बार कब फ्री हैं
- दिन के भीतर ही, एक क्लिक में सही व्यक्ति के साथ समय बुक करें
आपको क्या मिलता है
कॉकपिट आज क्या करता है
'जल्द आ रहा है' के रूप में चिह्नित आइटम अभी भी विकास के अधीन हैं। एक झलक देखने के लिए संपर्क करें।
The day and week surface
Your day and your week in one place, with meetings, protected time and what's owed together.
- Available now
Instant Actions
Running late, reschedule and follow up, on the meeting itself. Clearing a day, adding participants and joining a call sit alongside them.
- Available now
The day brief on mobile
The day ahead as a brief, on the phone. Requires the Doodle mobile app.
- Available now
Task widget
Overdue, due today and upcoming, next to the meetings, and draggable onto the day itself.
- Available now
People widget
Who you're seeing today, when they're next free, and a click to book more time with them.
- Available now
One place to create anything
A meeting, a task, focus time, or a poll, all started from the same control.
- Available now
Switch to async
Move a meeting that's crowding out focus time into an update the room reads on its own time.
- Available now
A day that repairs itself
When something breaks the day, it gets rebuilt around what still matters.
- Coming soon
उपयोग करता है आपकी टीम पहले से ही उपयोग करती है
FAQs
नहीं। आपके कैलेंडर वहीं रहते हैं जहाँ वे हैं। My Time आपके द्वारा कनेक्ट किए गए प्रत्येक कैलेंडर को पढ़ता है और उन्हें आपके कार्यों और संरक्षित समय के साथ दिन के एक ही दृश्य में दिखाता है।
Your day in the middle. Everything you need to run it, around the edges.
मीटिंग्स, उनमें शामिल लोग, आज रात तक जो कुछ पूरा करना बाकी है, और जो समय अभी भी आपका है, सब एक ही जगह पर। जब दिन बदलता है, तो समाधान बस एक टैप दूर है।