Doodle Mobile
Schedule events from anywhere.

Simplified group scheduling

Propose potential times, invite a group of people, and get notified once the best time for everyone is found.

Experience the power of social scheduling

With Doodle, everyone has an influence on the final decision. Scheduling happens in one organized place, so the days of endless back-and-forth communication are over.

Fill in the gaps

Leverage the full power of Doodle by connecting your calendar and only propose time slots when you’re actually available.

Keep track of your polls

Use the dashboard to review the status of your polls and subscribe to notifications that will keep you up to date.

Your plans at a glance

Make the right decision by connecting your personal calendars and easily review conflicting events within a poll.

Get started for free

Doodle is available for iOS 8 and Android 4.1 and newer

Help your followers schedule events

Spread the word on Twitter or Facebook

Share