It seems that you are using the Dragon Dictate. Unfortunately, Doodle is currently not compatible with this browser plugin. You should either deactivate it, or use another browser for Doodle.
Simplified group scheduling
Propose potential times, invite a group of people, and get notified once the best time for everyone is found.
Fill in the gaps
Leverage the full power of Doodle by connecting your calendar and only propose time slots when you’re actually available.
Keep track of your polls
Use the dashboard to review the status of your polls and subscribe to notifications that will keep you up to date.
Your plans at a glance
Make the right decision by connecting your personal calendars and easily review conflicting events within a poll.
Experience the power of social scheduling
With Doodle, everyone has an influence on the final decision. Scheduling happens in one organized place, so the days of endless back-and-forth communication are over.