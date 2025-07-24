Create a Doodle

How tos

How to manage your first 10 coaching clients

Read Time: 3 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Jul 24, 2025

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    First of all—congrats. Landing your first 10 coaching clients is a big deal. It means people trust you, believe in your expertise, and are willing to invest in what you offer. That’s no small thing.

    But let’s be real: coaching your first few clients is exciting and overwhelming. You’re not just leading sessions, you’re building relationships, prepping materials, managing your time, and trying to keep everything running smoothly. It can feel like a lot.

    This guide is here to help. We’ll walk through what to focus on, how to stay organized, and how to build real momentum without burning out. Let’s get into it.

    No credit card required

    Get clear on goals and expectations

    Before that first session even starts, try to understand exactly what your client is hoping for. Use your Booking Page to collect information up front. Things like:

    • “What would make this session a success for you?”

    • “Is there something specific you want help with?”

    • “How would you describe your biggest challenge right now?”

    The clearer you are on what matters to them, the easier it is to deliver value and avoid misunderstandings down the line.

    Do your research

    Take five minutes before each session to look your client up. LinkedIn, a website, even a quick re-read of their booking form. These little details help you connect faster and ask smarter questions.

    When someone feels seen and understood early on, they’re more likely to trust you, and more likely to come back.

    Make a great first impression

    It’s not about perfection. But a little polish goes a long way.

    • Test your internet, mic, and camera before the call

    • Use a clean, quiet space with a professional background

    • Dress in a way that matches your brand or audience

    • Start the call by explaining what you’ll cover and how it will flow

    • Leave time for them to ask questions

    The first session sets the tone. If it feels focused and personal, it builds confidence in you and your process.

    Personalize your sessions

    Even with 10 clients, no two should feel like a copy-paste. Use what they’ve told you to tailor your questions and feedback. Be present. Listen. Take notes.

    You’re not just here to teach, you’re also here to listen, guide, and adapt. That’s what turns a one-time session into a long-term coaching relationship.

    Use a professional booking setup

    Don’t rely on email threads or calendar juggling. A dedicated Booking Page gives clients a smooth experience from the start.

    With Doodle, you can:

    • Share one link to book available time

    • Add custom questions to gather info in advance

    • Collect payments automatically with Stripe

    • Set buffer time between sessions so you’re never rushed

    It’s one simple system, for you and your clients.

    Don’t rush your calendar

    Trying to fit all 10 clients into one day? Probably not a great idea. At this stage, you’re still figuring things out: your prep time, your energy levels, and how long it really takes to deliver a great experience.

    Start with fewer sessions per day, with built-in breathing room.

    Sample weekly plan for managing your first 10 coaching clients

    Day

    Time

    Task

    Monday

    08:30–09:00

    Research + prep for Client 1

    09:00–09:45

    Client 1

    09:45–10:00

    Notes + follow-up email

    13:00–13:30

    Prep for Client 2

    13:30–14:15

    Client 2

    14:15–14:45

    Light break or short walk

    15:30–16:00

    Prep for Client 3

    16:00–16:45

    Client 3

    Evening

    Off-duty / personal time

    Tuesday

    09:00–09:30

    Prep + research for Client 4

    09:30–10:15

    Client 4

    10:15–10:45

    Notes + light admin

    12:00–12:30

    Prep for Client 5

    12:30–13:15

    Client 5

    13:15–14:00

    Follow-up + inbox

    Afternoon

    Free / personal time

    Wednesday

    Morning

    Weekly reflection + planning

    11:00–11:30

    Prep for Client 6

    11:30–12:15

    Client 6

    13:00–13:30

    Catch-up admin

    Afternoon

    Creative work / self-learning

    Thursday

    08:30–09:00

    Research + prep for Client 7

    09:00–09:45

    Client 7

    10:00–10:30

    Break + review

    11:00–11:30

    Prep for Client 8

    11:30–12:15

    Client 8

    13:00–13:30

    Prep for Client 9

    13:30–14:15

    Client 9

    14:15–15:00

    Walk or screen break

    Friday

    09:00–09:30

    Prep for Client 10

    09:30–10:15

    Client 10

    10:15–11:00

    Final notes + end-of-week reflection

    14:00–15:00

    Booking Page check + next week planning

    Late afternoon

    Off-duty

    Track happiness and repeat rate

    After every session, take a minute to reflect:

    • Did the client seem satisfied?

    • Did they book a follow-up?

    • Was there positive feedback or signs of progress?

    Over time, these notes will show you what’s working, who’s sticking around, and where you can improve. You don’t need a fancy system, just consistency.

    Know and show your unique value

    As your calendar fills, your why you becomes even more important. What sets you apart?

    • Your background?

    • Your coaching style?

    • The questions you ask?

    • The way you explain things?

    Whatever it is—lean into it. Help your clients understand not just what you do, but how and why it’s different from anyone else.

    Let Doodle help you stay on top of it

    Your first 10 clients are more than just appointments, they’re the start of something bigger. And you don’t need to run the show on sticky notes and mental reminders.

    Doodle gives you everything you need to stay professional and in control:

    • Booking Pages that simplify scheduling

    • Stripe integration to handle payments

    • Built-in buffers and prep time

    • Smart reminders to stay on track

    That way, you can focus on what really matters—being the coach your clients keep coming back to.

    No credit card required

    Related content

    Freelancer working from home

    Blog

    The best scheduling tools to grow your coaching business

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    How tos

    How to organize and monetize group coaching events

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Scheduling

    Best scheduling strategies for virtual and in-person training

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle