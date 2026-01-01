Book meetings on the go with Doodle’s scheduling app

When it comes to creating schedules, arranging meetings and organizing events, Doodle is second to none.

Whether you're out of the office, traveling by train to an important meeting or simply enjoying a coffee in a nearby café, Doodle works seamlessly on both desktop and mobile web. Our site is optimized for smartphones and tablets, so you can easily stay connected with the people you need. Get started and make a poll today.

Schedule and book meetings with the Doodle site you're used to

Doodle makes it easy to schedule on the go, wherever you are. Depending on your preference, you should choose the option that works best for you.

If you're already familiar with the Doodle online poll creator, you can take advantage of the mobile-optimized version of our site on your smartphone or tablet. This works the same way as our standard scheduler, just on a smaller screen. You can enjoy the same great features and familiarity you're used to.

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Stay in control with our mobile web experience

Doodle no longer offers a standalone app, but our mobile website gives you full control over your scheduling needs. You can still integrate your calendars, create and manage polls, and access your Booking Page - all from your mobile browser. It’s the most flexible way to stay organized on the move, without needing to download anything.

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Sign up for Doodle Professional for an even better scheduling experience

Doodle Professional offers users a wealth of extra features that make scheduling on desktop or mobile web even better. This includes an ad-free experience, custom branding and unlimited Booking Pages. For those with a team, it couldn't be easier to manage their schedules with our Control Panel or book meetings on their behalf with Hosts.