Book meetings on the go with Doodle’s scheduling app

When it comes to creating schedules, arranging meetings and organizing events, Doodle is second to none.

Whether you're out of the office, traveling by train to an important meeting or simply enjoying a coffee in a nearby café, Doodle is the 'scheduling a meeting app' to use on the go. Our mobile app is designed specifically for your smartphone or tablet so you can stay connected with the people you need to easily. Get started and make a poll today.

Scheduleand book meetings with the Doodle site you're used to

Doodle offers two options for scheduling while on the go. Depending on your preference, you should choose the option that works best for you.

If you're already familiar with the Doodle online poll creator, you can take advantage of the mobile version of our site on your smartphone or tablet. This works the same way as our standard scheduler - just on a smaller screen. You can enjoy the same great features and familiarity you're used to.

Dedicated smartphone scheduling app for even greater control

In addition to the mobile version of the site, Doodle has a dedicated scheduling app for both iOS and Android. This provides greater control and the option to integrate your calendars and address books into a comprehensive mobile dashboard. Our scheduling app is the most powerful way to stay organized while on the move.

Sign up for Doodle Professional for an even better scheduling app

Doodle Professional offers users a wealth of extra features that make using our scheduling app even better. This includes an ad-free experience, custom branding and unlimited Booking Pages. For those with a team, it couldn't be easier to manage their schedules with our Control Panel or book meetings on their behalf with Hosts.