How to organize and monetize group coaching events

Group coaching sounds like a great idea—until it’s not. You’ve got five people asking, “What time are we meeting again?”, three more who haven’t confirmed, and someone who still hasn’t paid. All this before you’ve even started the actual coaching part.

The truth is, organizing a group session can feel like a second job. But with a few smart moves (and the right tools), you can cut the chaos, get paid up front, and actually enjoy running your group.

Here’s how to pull it off, without spreadsheets, stress, or chasing people down.

Define your topic and outcome

The first step: get specific. What are people signing up for, and why does it matter? Clear outcomes help the right people say yes. A few examples:

A 3-week reset group for burned-out founders

A Saturday bootcamp on setting boundaries at work

A monthly support circle for creative entrepreneurs

Avoid vague promises. Tell them exactly what to expect and what they'll walk away with.

Choose your format and size

Before you launch, decide how the group will run:

One-time workshop or ongoing series?

Small group (5–6) or larger audience (20+)?

Teaching-heavy or discussion-based?

Live-only or with recordings?

Smaller groups work best for interactive coaching. Bigger ones can be great for teaching and reach, but may need more structure.

Pick a time that works for the group

Choosing a time is one of the hardest parts, especially when everyone’s availability is different. Use a Group Poll to give participants a voice in scheduling. Just enter a few possible time slots, share the link, and let them vote. You’ll quickly see what works best for most people—without the back-and-forth. You can also set a deadline so people respond on time.

Offer multiple session options with a Sign-up Sheet

If you don’t need to agree on a time and just want to offer a few sessions for your group to choose from, skip the Group Poll and create a Sign-up Sheet instead.

It lets people pick the session that works best for them—while you stay in control of:

How many seats are available

Which dates or times are offered

Who’s attending each session

It’s a great fit for recurring groups, multiple time zone options, or when you want to run the same session more than once without overcomplicating it.

Monetize with a Booking Page + Stripe

Running a paid group session? You don’t need complex payment systems. Create a Booking Page with the available time slot, and connect Stripe to collect payments as people book.

It works like this:

You share the Booking Page link

Each participant books and pays in one step

You get a clear, upfront record of who’s confirmed

It’s a great option for coaches who want to offer group experiences but still keep payments simple and per-person.

Make it easy to join

Don’t let logistics be the reason people drop out. Whatever tool you use, Group Poll, Sign-up Sheet, or Booking Page, make sure it is easy to join. Include everything people need up front: what the session covers, how long it lasts, and how to join (Zoom link, etc.).

When things are clear, people show up ready—not confused.

Promote your event (without overcomplicating it)

You don’t need a sales funnel or ads to fill your group.

Start simple:

Post the sign-up or booking link on your social channels

Email past clients or people on your list

Ask your existing network for referrals

Focus on clarity, not hype. What it is, who it’s for, when it is, and how to join—that’s all people really need.

Keep it simple so you can focus on coaching

Group coaching doesn’t have to mean group chaos. With the right tools, you can organize sessions, manage sign-ups, and even get paid—all without losing your weekend to admin work.

Group Poll : Find a time that works for everyone

Sign-up Sheet : Limit and manage attendance

Booking Page + Stripe: Collect payments in one step

That’s it. No complicated platform. No messy logistics. Just a smoother way to run and monetize your group coaching.