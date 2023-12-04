Welcome to the team: Messages explained

Starting a new job can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. With unfamiliar faces, processes and work dynamics, it's important for business leaders and managers to create an environment that fosters comfort and camaraderie for their new team members.

Today, we'll delve into how 'Welcome to the Team' messages and thoughtful introductions can pave the way for a positive onboarding experience and foster team unity. We'll also discuss how Doodle can streamline the process of organizing team events and one-on-one meetings.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

How to make people feel welcome

When it comes to making new employees feel at ease, a heartwarming “Welcome to the Team” message can go a long way in alleviating those first-day jitters.

Now, imagine if you were that new team member, stepping into the office, only to receive an email, team chat message or even a personalized card signed by everyone (yes, even the boss). Such a gesture not only helps establish a sense of belonging but also creates an impression of a caring and supportive team culture.

Taking it a step further, let's talk about team introductions. This can range from a casual meet and greet session to a more formal one, where each team member briefly shares their role and perhaps a fun fact about themselves.

Breaking the ice early on paves the way for smoother communication and collaboration down the line.

What about icebreakers?

As they say, team bonding doesn't end with introductions. There are plenty of fun team-building exercises that help promote trust, rapport and understanding among the team.

From solving a virtual escape room to participating in a cooking class together, the possibilities are endless when it comes to creating memorable, laughter-filled moments.

If you’re looking for something to do in the office, here are a few suggestions for icebreaker activities:

Two truths and a lie: This is a classic icebreaker game that can be played with any group size. Each person takes a turn sharing three things about themselves, two of which are true and one of which is a lie. The other players then have to guess which statement is the lie.

The name game: This is another classic that is perfect for getting to know your team members' names. To play, everyone stands in a circle and the leader starts by saying their name and then the name of the person to their left. The next person then says their name and the name of the person to their left and so on. The game continues around the circle until everyone has said their name.

The human knot: Everyone stands in a circle and holds hands with two other people. The goal of the game is to untangle the knot without letting go of anyone's hands.

The compliment game: Perfect for spreading some positivity. To play, everyone sits in a circle and takes turns giving compliments to the person to their left. Compliments can be about anything, such as the person's appearance, personality, or work ethic.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Using Doodle to streamline the process

Now, this is where the magic happens.

Thanks to Doodle’s scheduling software , organizing team introductions, team-building exercises or a one-on-one meeting with the newest member becomes a breeze.

Gone are the days of pesky back-and-forth emails trying to find a time that suits everyone. With Doodle, you can create and share an online poll with multiple time and date options. Invite your team members to vote on their preferences, and within moments, find that perfect slot for everyone's schedules.

But wait, there's more! Doodle integrates seamlessly with popular calendar apps like Google Calendar , Outlook and Apple Calendar – ensuring that you stay on top of all your team events across platforms. Plus, with customization options like setting time zones and adding response deadlines, keeping track of team availability is now easier than ever.

So there you have it. In the quest for creating an inclusive and supportive team environment, remember to send those heartening “Welcome to the Team” messages, spark team introductions and indulge in some jovial team-building exercises.

Let Doodle be your trusty sidekick in making it all happen smoothly. Happy camaraderie-building.