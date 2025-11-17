Using booking links to grow your advisory business

The challenge facing financial advisor professionals
As a financial advisor, your calendar is your revenue engine. Every intro call, plan review, and portfolio check-in supports your pipeline and strengthens client relationships. Yet many firms still rely on back-and-forth emails, voicemail tag, and slow response times to schedule meetings.
That delay costs you. Prospects lose momentum. Clients forget. And you spend hours coordinating logistics instead of delivering advice.
Advisors also manage a wide range of meeting types—discovery calls, onboarding, annual reviews, RMD check-ins, Medicare and Social Security discussions, family meetings, and education events. Common scheduling challenges include:
Slow follow-up on inbound interest
Double booking across multiple calendars
No-shows caused by weak reminder systems
Confusion when clients live in different time zones
Missing prework that delays meetings
Unclear or inconsistent fees for paid consultations
Booking links remove this friction and make it easier to connect with both prospects and clients.
Why booking links matter for financial advisors
Speed to meeting matters more than many firms realize. The faster a prospect is able to book a call, the more likely they are to convert. For existing clients, smooth scheduling reinforces trust and keeps service consistent.
Booking links help advisors:
Increase first meetings by removing barriers
Protect calendars with rules, buffers, and cutoff windows
Reduce no-shows through built-in confirmations and reminders
Collect payments for hourly or stand-alone consultations
Provide a smooth, predictable experience across the entire team
When set up correctly, your booking link becomes a quiet growth engine.
Build a booking link system that fits your practice
A single link won’t cover everything a modern advisory practice offers. Build a small, intentional system of booking links that align with your client journey.
1. Define your core meeting types
Examples include:
Prospect discovery call (20–30 minutes)
New client onboarding (60 minutes)
Annual or semiannual review (60–90 minutes)
Tax planning or Roth conversion review (45 minutes)
Estate or family meeting (60 minutes)
Paid hourly consultation (60 minutes)
2. Set clear rules for each type
Use consistent logic:
Availability windows
Minimum notice required
Buffers before and after meetings
Location defaults (Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Webex, or in-office)
Automatic time zone handling for remote clients
3. Use Doodle Booking Page for repeat appointment types
With Booking Page you can:
Create a page for each meeting type
Sync Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars
Auto-add video conferencing links
Add screening questions or document requests
4. Turn on payments when needed
For paid consultations or plan reviews:
Use Stripe through Doodle to collect fees at booking
Offer pay-now or card-on-file options
Add a clear refund or cancellation policy
Map booking links to your funnel
Match links to the stage a prospect or client is in.
Top of funnel
Discovery call link on your website, Google Business Profile, and LinkedIn
QR code on seminar slides and printed materials
Middle of funnel
Plan walkthrough link after an assessment or proposal
Budgeting or protection review link from an associate advisor
Client service
Annual review link in newsletters
Seasonal Roth conversion or RMD links
Family meeting link for legacy planning
A frictionless path increases completions at every step.
Practical tips to make booking links deliver results
Tip 1: Add booking links everywhere clients look
Include them in:
Email signatures
Website headers and footers
LinkedIn profile buttons
Client portals and follow-up messages
Voicemail and SMS auto-replies
Tip 2: Use clear, client-friendly names
Avoid jargon. Use terms like “New client meeting” or “Portfolio review,” and include duration and format.
Tip 3: Keep screening questions short
Ask only what you need for preparation—three to five questions.
Tip 4: Use reminders to reduce no-shows
Send:
Immediate confirmation
A 24-hour reminder
A 1-hour reminder Include all details: address, parking, virtual meeting links.
Tip 5: Protect your deep work time
Offer booking windows that fit your energy and add buffers.
Tip 6: Set clear rules for paid sessions
Display pricing and policies, and use Stripe to collect payment.
Tip 7: Route meetings to the right team members
Create links for:
Senior advisors
Associate advisors
Service teams
Tip 8: Use Doodle Sign-up Sheets for workshops
Useful for Medicare and Social Security classes or seasonal events.
Tip 9: Handle time zones automatically
Doodle detects the client’s local time. Add a confirmation note in the description.
Tip 10: Keep compliance happy
Use Doodle’s privacy settings, hidden participant lists, and secure integrations.
Comparison table: Which Doodle tool fits each scenario?
Advisory need
Best Doodle tool
Why it works
Standard recurring appointments
Booking Page
Clear availability, reminders, payments, and integrations
Curated times for VIPs or HNW prospects
1:1
Offer hand-picked time slots with tight control
Advisory boards or large partner groups
Group Polls
Poll availability across large groups and auto-convert to an invite
Workshops, classes, seasonal events
Sign-up Sheets
Set seat limits, run multiple sessions, and collect attendee information
Tools and solutions built for advisors
Booking Page for automated scheduling
One link per meeting type
Calendar sync with major providers
Integrated video conferencing
Stripe for paid sessions
1:1 for curated availability
Ideal for VIP or complex scheduling
Once one slot is chosen, the rest disappear
Group Polls for complex group coordination
Poll up to 1,000 participants
Set deadlines and reminders
Hide participant details
Sign-up Sheets for workshops and reviews
Perfect for educational sessions
Supports mult-session events
Easy attendee management
Doodle Pro and Doodle Teams
AI-generated descriptions and agendas
Custom branding
Ad-free experience
Zapier integration
Enterprise-level privacy and security
Real-world examples from advisory firms
Solo RIA turning interest into meetings
Maria adds a discovery call link to her website, blog, and LinkedIn. Conversions rise as more prospects book immediately.
Team-based firm with triage
Discovery calls go to the associate advisor. Qualified opportunities receive a curated 1:1 link for the lead advisor.
Paid second opinions with Stripe
The firm uses Booking Page with Stripe to charge for a 90-minute second opinion session.
Annual review season, simplified
Clients receive a link covering an eight-week review window with buffers and reminders already set.
Client education events
Quarterly Medicare and Social Security workshops use Sign-up Sheets with automated reminders.
Advisory board and COI meetings
The firm uses Group Polls for partner roundtables and advisory boards, then auto-converts the winning time into a calendar invite.
Make your booking links client friendly
Keep booking pages clean and branded
Use warm, simple descriptions
Include expectations like duration and format
Link to disclosures, ADV documents, or privacy notes
Offer virtual and in-person options
Use a consistent confirmation workflow
Measure what matters
Track simple metrics to improve month by month:
Booking rate
Time to book
No-show rate
Conversion by meeting type
Capacity and advisor workload
Use Doodle analytics, CRM data, and simple spreadsheets to monitor trends.
Key takeaways
Booking links reduce friction and accelerate prospect conversion
A small system of links mapped to your client journey works best
Protect advisor time with rules, buffers, and smart availability
Doodle offers tools for every advisory scenario—Booking Page, 1:1, Group Polls, and Sign-up Sheets
Stripe integration makes paid consultations easy
Get started with better scheduling
Booking links help financial advisors win more meetings, reduce no-shows, and manage their calendars with far less effort. Doodle gives firms tools to set availability, auto-add video links, send reminders, and collect payments when needed.
Create your first Booking Page, add a discovery call link to your website and email signature, and watch meetings fill faster. Expand into 1:1, Group Polls, and Sign-up Sheets as your practice grows.
Ready to improve scheduling and grow your advisory business? Create a Doodle at https://doodle.com/create-doodle and book your next meeting today.