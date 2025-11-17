Create a Doodle

Using booking links to grow your advisory business

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Nov 17, 2025

    As a financial advisor, your calendar is your revenue engine. Every intro call, plan review, and portfolio check-in supports your pipeline and strengthens client relationships. Yet many firms still rely on back-and-forth emails, voicemail tag, and slow response times to schedule meetings.

    That delay costs you. Prospects lose momentum. Clients forget. And you spend hours coordinating logistics instead of delivering advice.

    Advisors also manage a wide range of meeting types—discovery calls, onboarding, annual reviews, RMD check-ins, Medicare and Social Security discussions, family meetings, and education events. Common scheduling challenges include:

    • Slow follow-up on inbound interest

    • Double booking across multiple calendars

    • No-shows caused by weak reminder systems

    • Confusion when clients live in different time zones

    • Missing prework that delays meetings

    • Unclear or inconsistent fees for paid consultations

    Booking links remove this friction and make it easier to connect with both prospects and clients.

    Why booking links matter for financial advisors

    Speed to meeting matters more than many firms realize. The faster a prospect is able to book a call, the more likely they are to convert. For existing clients, smooth scheduling reinforces trust and keeps service consistent.

    Booking links help advisors:

    • Increase first meetings by removing barriers

    • Protect calendars with rules, buffers, and cutoff windows

    • Reduce no-shows through built-in confirmations and reminders

    • Collect payments for hourly or stand-alone consultations

    • Provide a smooth, predictable experience across the entire team

    When set up correctly, your booking link becomes a quiet growth engine.

    Build a booking link system that fits your practice

    A single link won’t cover everything a modern advisory practice offers. Build a small, intentional system of booking links that align with your client journey.

    1. Define your core meeting types

    Examples include:

    • Prospect discovery call (20–30 minutes)

    • New client onboarding (60 minutes)

    • Annual or semiannual review (60–90 minutes)

    • Tax planning or Roth conversion review (45 minutes)

    • Estate or family meeting (60 minutes)

    • Paid hourly consultation (60 minutes)

    2. Set clear rules for each type

    Use consistent logic:

    • Availability windows

    • Minimum notice required

    • Buffers before and after meetings

    • Location defaults (Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Webex, or in-office)

    • Automatic time zone handling for remote clients

    3. Use Doodle Booking Page for repeat appointment types

    With Booking Page you can:

    • Create a page for each meeting type

    • Sync Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars

    • Auto-add video conferencing links

    • Add screening questions or document requests

    4. Turn on payments when needed

    For paid consultations or plan reviews:

    • Use Stripe through Doodle to collect fees at booking

    • Offer pay-now or card-on-file options

    • Add a clear refund or cancellation policy

    Map booking links to your funnel

    Match links to the stage a prospect or client is in.

    Top of funnel

    • Discovery call link on your website, Google Business Profile, and LinkedIn

    • QR code on seminar slides and printed materials

    Middle of funnel

    • Plan walkthrough link after an assessment or proposal

    • Budgeting or protection review link from an associate advisor

    Client service

    • Annual review link in newsletters

    • Seasonal Roth conversion or RMD links

    • Family meeting link for legacy planning

    A frictionless path increases completions at every step.

    Practical tips to make booking links deliver results

    Tip 1: Add booking links everywhere clients look

    Include them in:

    • Email signatures

    • Website headers and footers

    • LinkedIn profile buttons

    • Client portals and follow-up messages

    • Voicemail and SMS auto-replies

    Tip 2: Use clear, client-friendly names

    Avoid jargon. Use terms like “New client meeting” or “Portfolio review,” and include duration and format.

    Tip 3: Keep screening questions short

    Ask only what you need for preparation—three to five questions.

    Tip 4: Use reminders to reduce no-shows

    Send:

    • Immediate confirmation

    • A 24-hour reminder

    • A 1-hour reminder Include all details: address, parking, virtual meeting links.

    Tip 5: Protect your deep work time

    Offer booking windows that fit your energy and add buffers.

    Tip 6: Set clear rules for paid sessions

    Display pricing and policies, and use Stripe to collect payment.

    Tip 7: Route meetings to the right team members

    Create links for:

    • Senior advisors

    • Associate advisors

    • Service teams

    Tip 8: Use Doodle Sign-up Sheets for workshops

    Useful for Medicare and Social Security classes or seasonal events.

    Tip 9: Handle time zones automatically

    Doodle detects the client’s local time. Add a confirmation note in the description.

    Tip 10: Keep compliance happy

    Use Doodle’s privacy settings, hidden participant lists, and secure integrations.

    Comparison table: Which Doodle tool fits each scenario?

    Advisory need

    Best Doodle tool

    Why it works

    Standard recurring appointments

    Booking Page

    Clear availability, reminders, payments, and integrations

    Curated times for VIPs or HNW prospects

    1:1

    Offer hand-picked time slots with tight control

    Advisory boards or large partner groups

    Group Polls

    Poll availability across large groups and auto-convert to an invite

    Workshops, classes, seasonal events

    Sign-up Sheets

    Set seat limits, run multiple sessions, and collect attendee information

    Tools and solutions built for advisors

    Booking Page for automated scheduling

    • One link per meeting type

    • Calendar sync with major providers

    • Integrated video conferencing

    • Stripe for paid sessions

    1:1 for curated availability

    • Ideal for VIP or complex scheduling

    • Once one slot is chosen, the rest disappear

    Group Polls for complex group coordination

    • Poll up to 1,000 participants

    • Set deadlines and reminders

    • Hide participant details

    Sign-up Sheets for workshops and reviews

    • Perfect for educational sessions

    • Supports mult-session events

    • Easy attendee management

    Doodle Pro and Doodle Teams

    • AI-generated descriptions and agendas

    • Custom branding

    • Ad-free experience

    • Zapier integration

    • Enterprise-level privacy and security

    Real-world examples from advisory firms

    Solo RIA turning interest into meetings

    Maria adds a discovery call link to her website, blog, and LinkedIn. Conversions rise as more prospects book immediately.

    Team-based firm with triage

    Discovery calls go to the associate advisor. Qualified opportunities receive a curated 1:1 link for the lead advisor.

    Paid second opinions with Stripe

    The firm uses Booking Page with Stripe to charge for a 90-minute second opinion session.

    Annual review season, simplified

    Clients receive a link covering an eight-week review window with buffers and reminders already set.

    Client education events

    Quarterly Medicare and Social Security workshops use Sign-up Sheets with automated reminders.

    Advisory board and COI meetings

    The firm uses Group Polls for partner roundtables and advisory boards, then auto-converts the winning time into a calendar invite.

    Make your booking links client friendly

    • Keep booking pages clean and branded

    • Use warm, simple descriptions

    • Include expectations like duration and format

    • Link to disclosures, ADV documents, or privacy notes

    • Offer virtual and in-person options

    • Use a consistent confirmation workflow

    Measure what matters

    Track simple metrics to improve month by month:

    • Booking rate

    • Time to book

    • No-show rate

    • Conversion by meeting type

    • Capacity and advisor workload

    Use Doodle analytics, CRM data, and simple spreadsheets to monitor trends.

    Key takeaways

    • Booking links reduce friction and accelerate prospect conversion

    • A small system of links mapped to your client journey works best

    • Protect advisor time with rules, buffers, and smart availability

    • Doodle offers tools for every advisory scenario—Booking Page, 1:1, Group Polls, and Sign-up Sheets

    • Stripe integration makes paid consultations easy

    Get started with better scheduling

    Booking links help financial advisors win more meetings, reduce no-shows, and manage their calendars with far less effort. Doodle gives firms tools to set availability, auto-add video links, send reminders, and collect payments when needed.

    Create your first Booking Page, add a discovery call link to your website and email signature, and watch meetings fill faster. Expand into 1:1, Group Polls, and Sign-up Sheets as your practice grows.

    Ready to improve scheduling and grow your advisory business? Create a Doodle at https://doodle.com/create-doodle and book your next meeting today.

