Using booking links to grow your advisory business

The challenge facing financial advisor professionals

As a financial advisor, your calendar is your revenue engine. Every intro call, plan review, and portfolio check-in supports your pipeline and strengthens client relationships. Yet many firms still rely on back-and-forth emails, voicemail tag, and slow response times to schedule meetings.

That delay costs you. Prospects lose momentum. Clients forget. And you spend hours coordinating logistics instead of delivering advice.

Advisors also manage a wide range of meeting types—discovery calls, onboarding, annual reviews, RMD check-ins, Medicare and Social Security discussions, family meetings, and education events. Common scheduling challenges include:

Slow follow-up on inbound interest

Double booking across multiple calendars

No-shows caused by weak reminder systems

Confusion when clients live in different time zones

Missing prework that delays meetings

Unclear or inconsistent fees for paid consultations

Booking links remove this friction and make it easier to connect with both prospects and clients.

Why booking links matter for financial advisors

Speed to meeting matters more than many firms realize. The faster a prospect is able to book a call, the more likely they are to convert. For existing clients, smooth scheduling reinforces trust and keeps service consistent.

Booking links help advisors:

Increase first meetings by removing barriers

Protect calendars with rules, buffers, and cutoff windows

Reduce no-shows through built-in confirmations and reminders

Collect payments for hourly or stand-alone consultations

Provide a smooth, predictable experience across the entire team

When set up correctly, your booking link becomes a quiet growth engine.

Build a booking link system that fits your practice

A single link won’t cover everything a modern advisory practice offers. Build a small, intentional system of booking links that align with your client journey.

1. Define your core meeting types

Examples include:

Prospect discovery call (20–30 minutes)

New client onboarding (60 minutes)

Annual or semiannual review (60–90 minutes)

Tax planning or Roth conversion review (45 minutes)

Estate or family meeting (60 minutes)

Paid hourly consultation (60 minutes)

2. Set clear rules for each type

Use consistent logic:

Availability windows

Minimum notice required

Buffers before and after meetings

Location defaults (Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Webex, or in-office)

Automatic time zone handling for remote clients

3. Use Doodle Booking Page for repeat appointment types

With Booking Page you can:

Create a page for each meeting type

Sync Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars

Auto-add video conferencing links

Add screening questions or document requests

4. Turn on payments when needed

For paid consultations or plan reviews:

Use Stripe through Doodle to collect fees at booking

Offer pay-now or card-on-file options

Add a clear refund or cancellation policy

Map booking links to your funnel

Match links to the stage a prospect or client is in.

Top of funnel

Discovery call link on your website, Google Business Profile, and LinkedIn

QR code on seminar slides and printed materials

Middle of funnel

Plan walkthrough link after an assessment or proposal

Budgeting or protection review link from an associate advisor

Client service

Annual review link in newsletters

Seasonal Roth conversion or RMD links

Family meeting link for legacy planning

A frictionless path increases completions at every step.

Practical tips to make booking links deliver results

Tip 1: Add booking links everywhere clients look

Include them in:

Email signatures

Website headers and footers

LinkedIn profile buttons

Client portals and follow-up messages

Voicemail and SMS auto-replies

Tip 2: Use clear, client-friendly names

Avoid jargon. Use terms like “New client meeting” or “Portfolio review,” and include duration and format.

Tip 3: Keep screening questions short

Ask only what you need for preparation—three to five questions.

Tip 4: Use reminders to reduce no-shows

Send:

Immediate confirmation

A 24-hour reminder

A 1-hour reminder Include all details: address, parking, virtual meeting links.

Tip 5: Protect your deep work time

Offer booking windows that fit your energy and add buffers.

Tip 6: Set clear rules for paid sessions

Display pricing and policies, and use Stripe to collect payment.

Tip 7: Route meetings to the right team members

Create links for:

Senior advisors

Associate advisors

Service teams

Tip 8: Use Doodle Sign-up Sheets for workshops

Useful for Medicare and Social Security classes or seasonal events.

Tip 9: Handle time zones automatically

Doodle detects the client’s local time. Add a confirmation note in the description.

Tip 10: Keep compliance happy

Use Doodle’s privacy settings, hidden participant lists, and secure integrations.

Comparison table: Which Doodle tool fits each scenario?

Advisory need Best Doodle tool Why it works Standard recurring appointments Booking Page Clear availability, reminders, payments, and integrations Curated times for VIPs or HNW prospects 1:1 Offer hand-picked time slots with tight control Advisory boards or large partner groups Group Polls Poll availability across large groups and auto-convert to an invite Workshops, classes, seasonal events Sign-up Sheets Set seat limits, run multiple sessions, and collect attendee information

Tools and solutions built for advisors

Booking Page for automated scheduling

One link per meeting type

Calendar sync with major providers

Integrated video conferencing

Stripe for paid sessions

1:1 for curated availability

Ideal for VIP or complex scheduling

Once one slot is chosen, the rest disappear

Group Polls for complex group coordination

Poll up to 1,000 participants

Set deadlines and reminders

Hide participant details

Sign-up Sheets for workshops and reviews

Perfect for educational sessions

Supports mult-session events

Easy attendee management

Doodle Pro and Doodle Teams

AI-generated descriptions and agendas

Custom branding

Ad-free experience

Zapier integration

Enterprise-level privacy and security

Real-world examples from advisory firms

Solo RIA turning interest into meetings

Maria adds a discovery call link to her website, blog, and LinkedIn. Conversions rise as more prospects book immediately.

Team-based firm with triage

Discovery calls go to the associate advisor. Qualified opportunities receive a curated 1:1 link for the lead advisor.

Paid second opinions with Stripe

The firm uses Booking Page with Stripe to charge for a 90-minute second opinion session.

Annual review season, simplified

Clients receive a link covering an eight-week review window with buffers and reminders already set.

Client education events

Quarterly Medicare and Social Security workshops use Sign-up Sheets with automated reminders.

Advisory board and COI meetings

The firm uses Group Polls for partner roundtables and advisory boards, then auto-converts the winning time into a calendar invite.

Make your booking links client friendly

Keep booking pages clean and branded

Use warm, simple descriptions

Include expectations like duration and format

Link to disclosures, ADV documents, or privacy notes

Offer virtual and in-person options

Use a consistent confirmation workflow

Measure what matters

Track simple metrics to improve month by month:

Booking rate

Time to book

No-show rate

Conversion by meeting type

Capacity and advisor workload

Use Doodle analytics, CRM data, and simple spreadsheets to monitor trends.

Key takeaways

Booking links reduce friction and accelerate prospect conversion

A small system of links mapped to your client journey works best

Protect advisor time with rules, buffers, and smart availability

Doodle offers tools for every advisory scenario—Booking Page, 1:1, Group Polls, and Sign-up Sheets

Stripe integration makes paid consultations easy

Get started with better scheduling

Booking links help financial advisors win more meetings, reduce no-shows, and manage their calendars with far less effort. Doodle gives firms tools to set availability, auto-add video links, send reminders, and collect payments when needed.

Create your first Booking Page, add a discovery call link to your website and email signature, and watch meetings fill faster. Expand into 1:1, Group Polls, and Sign-up Sheets as your practice grows.

Ready to improve scheduling and grow your advisory business? Create a Doodle at https://doodle.com/create-doodle and book your next meeting today.