The best scheduling tool for fitness trainers

Doodle is one of the best scheduling tools for fitness instructors, helping you to schedule individual or group sessions without exchanging messages. It works on computers or mobile devices, and your clients don't need to create an account. You can share your booking link anywhere (such as Instagram or WhatsApp), accept payments with Stripe and send automatic reminders (Pro plan). Whether you're a personal trainer or take weekly classes, Doodle offers a simple and professional way to manage your calendar - no app required.

When you're just starting out as a fitness instructor, managing a few client sessions via messages and calls can seem easy and even personal. But as word of mouth spreads and your schedule gets full, this approach quickly becomes chaotic. That's when it's time to switch to a scheduling tool that takes care of the bookings for you.

Why fitness instructors need scheduling software

A great scheduling tool can save you hours every week and even help you grow your business. Here's how:

Allow clients to book sessions without sending messages

Automate reminders to reduce the number of no-shows

Schedule classes or individual sessions in advance

Block out rest days and personal time

Share appointment links in your bio or via WhatsApp

What Doodle helps you do

Create an appointment page with your availability

Allow clients to choose a time - no login required

Add group sessions and allow multiple participants

Set up automatic email reminders (Pro feature)

Synchronize with your Google or Outlook calendar

Manage bookings from your cell phone or computer

View upcoming sessions in a simple dashboard

Features available now

Feature Available? Notes Scheduling group sessions Yes Create polls or booking pages with vacancies Scheduling 1:1 sessions Yes Unlimited, with optional buffer time Calendar integration Yes Google, Outlook, Apple Custom branding (logo/colors) Pro Showcase your gym/studio branding Reminders for participants Pro E-mail reminders to reduce no-shows Scribble links to bio or social networks Yes Works on Instagram, WhatsApp, Linktree etc. Support for co-hosts (two instructors) ⚠️ Partial Only on the booking page Class size limits Yes Set the maximum number of participants Payment collection Yes Integration with Stripe for booking payments Upload fitness plans Not yet No support for uploading PDFs/documents Attendance control Not yet No export or tracking module yet Customer portal Not yet No login-based management for customers

What's missing (for now)

Some advanced studio features are still on the roadmap. Trainers who need payment collection, file uploads (e.g. fitness plans) or client logins may need additional tools for the time being. Doodle keeps everything light and simple - no configuration headaches.

Why trainers love Doodle

It's a reliable tool that your clients probably already know - no fuss or complicated registrations.

The booking page is your gateway: it gives you a clean and professional first impression.

You can share your link in the bio or by message, allow customers to choose a time and accept payments instantly.

Designed to be fast, simple and compatible with mobile devices - you don't need an app.

"Doodle has made it very easy to manage my weekly gym classes. I share a link and clients simply choose their place. I used to miss messages - now I never double-book anymore." - Rosa V., Pilates instructor, Berlin

Key lesson

If you want to spend less time texting and more time training, Doodle is the simplest way to start. You can create a link in minutes, and your clients don't need to install or register anything.

Easy for you. Easier for you and your customers.

You can use the free plan or try Pro with reminders and branding.

FAQ: Scheduling tools for fitness instructors

Is Doodle free for fitness instructors?

Yes! You can use the free plan for simple scheduling. Pro adds features such as reminders, branding and group class limits.

Can I add my logo or brand colors?

Yes, with a Pro or Team plan.

Does it work for mobile clients?

Absolutely. Clients can book on their phones without needing an app or account.

Can I use Doodle for recurring classes?

Yes. You can create weekly recurring schedules.

Can clients upload forms or fitness plans?

Not directly. You'll need to share them separately (e.g. Google Drive, WhatsApp).

Can I accept payments?

Yes - Doodle supports integration with Stripe so you can collect payments directly when someone books a session. It only takes a few minutes to set up.