Create a Doodle

Scheduling

The best scheduling tool for fitness trainers

Read Time: 4 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Dec 3, 2025

Fitness trainer with a client.

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    Doodle is one of the best scheduling tools for fitness instructors, helping you to schedule individual or group sessions without exchanging messages. It works on computers or mobile devices, and your clients don't need to create an account. You can share your booking link anywhere (such as Instagram or WhatsApp), accept payments with Stripe and send automatic reminders (Pro plan). Whether you're a personal trainer or take weekly classes, Doodle offers a simple and professional way to manage your calendar - no app required.

    When you're just starting out as a fitness instructor, managing a few client sessions via messages and calls can seem easy and even personal. But as word of mouth spreads and your schedule gets full, this approach quickly becomes chaotic. That's when it's time to switch to a scheduling tool that takes care of the bookings for you.

    No credit card required

    Why fitness instructors need scheduling software

    A great scheduling tool can save you hours every week and even help you grow your business. Here's how:

    • Allow clients to book sessions without sending messages

    • Automate reminders to reduce the number of no-shows

    • Schedule classes or individual sessions in advance

    • Block out rest days and personal time

    • Share appointment links in your bio or via WhatsApp

    What Doodle helps you do

    • Create an appointment page with your availability

    • Allow clients to choose a time - no login required

    • Add group sessions and allow multiple participants

    • Set up automatic email reminders (Pro feature)

    • Synchronize with your Google or Outlook calendar

    • Manage bookings from your cell phone or computer

    • View upcoming sessions in a simple dashboard

    Features available now

    Feature

    Available?

    Notes

    Scheduling group sessions

    Yes

    Create polls or booking pages with vacancies

    Scheduling 1:1 sessions

    Yes

    Unlimited, with optional buffer time

    Calendar integration

    Yes

    Google, Outlook, Apple

    Custom branding (logo/colors)

    Pro

    Showcase your gym/studio branding

    Reminders for participants

    Pro

    E-mail reminders to reduce no-shows

    Scribble links to bio or social networks

    Yes

    Works on Instagram, WhatsApp, Linktree etc.

    Support for co-hosts (two instructors)

    ⚠️ Partial

    Only on the booking page

    Class size limits

    Yes

    Set the maximum number of participants

    Payment collection

    Yes

    Integration with Stripe for booking payments

    Upload fitness plans

    Not yet

    No support for uploading PDFs/documents

    Attendance control

    Not yet

    No export or tracking module yet

    Customer portal

    Not yet

    No login-based management for customers

    What's missing (for now)

    Some advanced studio features are still on the roadmap. Trainers who need payment collection, file uploads (e.g. fitness plans) or client logins may need additional tools for the time being. Doodle keeps everything light and simple - no configuration headaches.

    Why trainers love Doodle

    • It's a reliable tool that your clients probably already know - no fuss or complicated registrations.

    • The booking page is your gateway: it gives you a clean and professional first impression.

    • You can share your link in the bio or by message, allow customers to choose a time and accept payments instantly.

    • Designed to be fast, simple and compatible with mobile devices - you don't need an app.

    "Doodle has made it very easy to manage my weekly gym classes. I share a link and clients simply choose their place. I used to miss messages - now I never double-book anymore." - Rosa V., Pilates instructor, Berlin

    Key lesson

    If you want to spend less time texting and more time training, Doodle is the simplest way to start. You can create a link in minutes, and your clients don't need to install or register anything.

    • Easy for you. Easier for you and your customers.

    • You can use the free plan or try Pro with reminders and branding.

    No credit card required

    FAQ: Scheduling tools for fitness instructors

    Is Doodle free for fitness instructors?

    Yes! You can use the free plan for simple scheduling. Pro adds features such as reminders, branding and group class limits.

    Can I add my logo or brand colors?

    Yes, with a Pro or Team plan.

    Does it work for mobile clients?

    Absolutely. Clients can book on their phones without needing an app or account.

    Can I use Doodle for recurring classes?

    Yes. You can create weekly recurring schedules.

    Can clients upload forms or fitness plans?

    Not directly. You'll need to share them separately (e.g. Google Drive, WhatsApp).

    Can I accept payments?

    Yes - Doodle supports integration with Stripe so you can collect payments directly when someone books a session. It only takes a few minutes to set up.

    Related content

    Accountant with a client

    Scheduling

    The best scheduling tool for accountants

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article
    Trainer with clients.

    Scheduling

    The best scheduling tool for trainers

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Scheduling

    The best scheduling tool for therapists and counselors

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle