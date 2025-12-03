The best scheduling tool for fitness trainers

Doodle is one of the best scheduling tools for fitness instructors, helping you to schedule individual or group sessions without exchanging messages. It works on computers or mobile devices, and your clients don't need to create an account. You can share your booking link anywhere (such as Instagram or WhatsApp), accept payments with Stripe and send automatic reminders (Pro plan). Whether you're a personal trainer or take weekly classes, Doodle offers a simple and professional way to manage your calendar - no app required.
When you're just starting out as a fitness instructor, managing a few client sessions via messages and calls can seem easy and even personal. But as word of mouth spreads and your schedule gets full, this approach quickly becomes chaotic. That's when it's time to switch to a scheduling tool that takes care of the bookings for you.
Why fitness instructors need scheduling software
A great scheduling tool can save you hours every week and even help you grow your business. Here's how:
Allow clients to book sessions without sending messages
Automate reminders to reduce the number of no-shows
Schedule classes or individual sessions in advance
Block out rest days and personal time
Share appointment links in your bio or via WhatsApp
What Doodle helps you do
Create an appointment page with your availability
Allow clients to choose a time - no login required
Add group sessions and allow multiple participants
Set up automatic email reminders (Pro feature)
Synchronize with your Google or Outlook calendar
Manage bookings from your cell phone or computer
View upcoming sessions in a simple dashboard
Features available now
Feature
Available?
Notes
Scheduling group sessions
Yes
Create polls or booking pages with vacancies
Scheduling 1:1 sessions
Yes
Unlimited, with optional buffer time
Calendar integration
Yes
Google, Outlook, Apple
Custom branding (logo/colors)
Pro
Showcase your gym/studio branding
Reminders for participants
Pro
E-mail reminders to reduce no-shows
Scribble links to bio or social networks
Yes
Works on Instagram, WhatsApp, Linktree etc.
Support for co-hosts (two instructors)
⚠️ Partial
Only on the booking page
Class size limits
Yes
Set the maximum number of participants
Payment collection
Yes
Integration with Stripe for booking payments
Upload fitness plans
Not yet
No support for uploading PDFs/documents
Attendance control
Not yet
No export or tracking module yet
Customer portal
Not yet
No login-based management for customers
What's missing (for now)
Some advanced studio features are still on the roadmap. Trainers who need payment collection, file uploads (e.g. fitness plans) or client logins may need additional tools for the time being. Doodle keeps everything light and simple - no configuration headaches.
Why trainers love Doodle
It's a reliable tool that your clients probably already know - no fuss or complicated registrations.
The booking page is your gateway: it gives you a clean and professional first impression.
You can share your link in the bio or by message, allow customers to choose a time and accept payments instantly.
Designed to be fast, simple and compatible with mobile devices - you don't need an app.
"Doodle has made it very easy to manage my weekly gym classes. I share a link and clients simply choose their place. I used to miss messages - now I never double-book anymore." - Rosa V., Pilates instructor, Berlin
Key lesson
If you want to spend less time texting and more time training, Doodle is the simplest way to start. You can create a link in minutes, and your clients don't need to install or register anything.
Easy for you. Easier for you and your customers.
You can use the free plan or try Pro with reminders and branding.
FAQ: Scheduling tools for fitness instructors
Is Doodle free for fitness instructors?
Yes! You can use the free plan for simple scheduling. Pro adds features such as reminders, branding and group class limits.
Can I add my logo or brand colors?
Yes, with a Pro or Team plan.
Does it work for mobile clients?
Absolutely. Clients can book on their phones without needing an app or account.
Can I use Doodle for recurring classes?
Yes. You can create weekly recurring schedules.
Can clients upload forms or fitness plans?
Not directly. You'll need to share them separately (e.g. Google Drive, WhatsApp).
Can I accept payments?
Yes - Doodle supports integration with Stripe so you can collect payments directly when someone books a session. It only takes a few minutes to set up.