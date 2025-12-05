The best scheduling tool for agencies

Create a Doodle

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Dec 5, 2025

    Doodle is a simple, professional solution for agencies that need to schedule 1:1s, client calls, and team meetings without the chaos. Share a booking link, avoid back-and-forth emails, sync calendars, send reminders, and even collect payments — all without logins or downloads. Perfect for creative, consulting, or marketing agencies that want to look sharp and save time.

    Intro

    When you're running a fast-paced agency, your calendar shouldn’t slow you down. Whether it's client check-ins, pitch meetings, or internal standups, Doodle helps you schedule smarter — without endless email threads. Let clients book you, coordinate with your team, and avoid double bookings — all in one simple link.

    Why do agencies need a scheduling tool?

    Agencies juggle multiple clients, stakeholders, and team members — which means your time is always under pressure. A scheduling tool helps you:

    • Reduce back-and-forth emails with clients

    • Share availability across project teams

    • Sync with your real calendar (Google, Outlook, etc.)

    • Set buffer time between calls to stay sane

    • Offer booking options to both clients and partners

    • Avoid double bookings and overlapping calls

    How can I let clients book us directly?

    With Doodle Booking Pages, you can:

    • Set your availability (recurring or custom)

    • Let clients book directly — no login or app needed

    • Send automatic confirmations and reminders

    📎 Pro tip: Create a team Booking Page for common sessions like “Discovery Call” or “Weekly Retainer Sync.”

    Can we schedule group meetings (internal or external)?

    Yes — Doodle offers two great options:

    1. Booking Page with participant limits (great for group training or agency webinars)

    2. Group Polls, where invitees vote on the best time — ideal for big client projects with many stakeholders

    How do we reduce no-shows and rescheduling?

    Use Doodle Pro to:

    • Send automatic email reminders

    • Block last-minute bookings

    • Set cancellation deadlines

    • Add a reschedule/cancellation policy in the confirmation

    Can we collect payments for calls?

    Yes. Agencies offering paid consultations, audits, or training can connect Stripe to collect payment at the time of booking.

    It’s perfect for:

    • One-off strategic sessions

    • Retainer kick-offs or onboarding

    • Paid discovery or audit calls

    Can we customize it to match our brand?

    Doodle Pro lets you add:

    • Your agency logo

    • Custom brand colors

    • Team names and session types

    • Different meeting durations (e.g., 15-min intro, 45-min strategy session)

    Features at a glance

    Feature

    Available?

    Notes

    1:1 session booking

    ✅ Yes

    Set buffer, lead times

    Group scheduling

    ✅ Yes

    Use Booking Page or Group Poll

    Calendar integration

    ✅ Yes

    Google, Outlook, Apple

    Reminders

    ✅ Pro

    Email reminders before session

    Payments (Stripe)

    ✅ Yes

    Collect on booking

    Recurring availability

    ✅ Yes

    Weekly or daily slots

    Branding & customization

    ✅ Pro

    Add logo, colors, custom fields

    File uploads

    ❌ Not yet

    Use Google Drive/Dropbox links

    Login for clients

    ❌ Not needed

    No signup required

    Co-hosting / multiple hosts

    ⚠️ Partial

    Available on Booking Pages only

    ❤️ Why agencies love Doodle

    💬 “Our discovery calls used to take 3+ emails to book. Now clients pick a time, pay, and show up — it’s frictionless.” — Maya R., Creative Director, LA

    💬 “Doodle saves our PMs hours per week. No more chasing clients for availability or missing handovers.” — Alex K., Agency Ops, Berlin

    Key takeaway

    If your agency wants to reduce admin, improve client experience, and spend less time booking calls — Doodle is your tool. It’s fast, professional, and designed for growing teams. Free plan available. Pro adds branding, payments, and reminders.

    FAQ: Scheduling tools for agencies

    Is Doodle free to use?

    Yes, you can start with the free plan. Pro adds extras like payments and reminders.

    Can we create a shared agency calendar?

    Yes — create shared Booking Pages for your team or services.

    Can clients upload files (briefs, NDAs)?

    Not directly — but you can include a Google Drive or Dropbox link in the confirmation message.

    Can we take payments before calls?

    Yes — with Stripe integration.

    Does Doodle integrate with Slack or project tools?

    Doodle syncs with your calendar. For advanced automation, use Zapier or n8n to connect with tools like Slack, Asana, Notion, or Trello.

