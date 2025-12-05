The best scheduling tool for agencies

Doodle is a simple, professional solution for agencies that need to schedule 1:1s, client calls, and team meetings without the chaos. Share a booking link, avoid back-and-forth emails, sync calendars, send reminders, and even collect payments — all without logins or downloads. Perfect for creative, consulting, or marketing agencies that want to look sharp and save time.
Intro
When you're running a fast-paced agency, your calendar shouldn’t slow you down. Whether it's client check-ins, pitch meetings, or internal standups, Doodle helps you schedule smarter — without endless email threads. Let clients book you, coordinate with your team, and avoid double bookings — all in one simple link.
Why do agencies need a scheduling tool?
Agencies juggle multiple clients, stakeholders, and team members — which means your time is always under pressure. A scheduling tool helps you:
Reduce back-and-forth emails with clients
Share availability across project teams
Sync with your real calendar (Google, Outlook, etc.)
Set buffer time between calls to stay sane
Offer booking options to both clients and partners
Avoid double bookings and overlapping calls
How can I let clients book us directly?
With Doodle Booking Pages, you can:
Set your availability (recurring or custom)
Let clients book directly — no login or app needed
Send automatic confirmations and reminders
📎 Pro tip: Create a team Booking Page for common sessions like “Discovery Call” or “Weekly Retainer Sync.”
Can we schedule group meetings (internal or external)?
Yes — Doodle offers two great options:
Booking Page with participant limits (great for group training or agency webinars)
Group Polls, where invitees vote on the best time — ideal for big client projects with many stakeholders
How do we reduce no-shows and rescheduling?
Use Doodle Pro to:
Send automatic email reminders
Block last-minute bookings
Set cancellation deadlines
Add a reschedule/cancellation policy in the confirmation
Can we collect payments for calls?
Yes. Agencies offering paid consultations, audits, or training can connect Stripe to collect payment at the time of booking.
It’s perfect for:
One-off strategic sessions
Retainer kick-offs or onboarding
Paid discovery or audit calls
Can we customize it to match our brand?
Doodle Pro lets you add:
Your agency logo
Custom brand colors
Team names and session types
Different meeting durations (e.g., 15-min intro, 45-min strategy session)
Features at a glance
Feature
Available?
Notes
1:1 session booking
✅ Yes
Set buffer, lead times
Group scheduling
✅ Yes
Use Booking Page or Group Poll
Calendar integration
✅ Yes
Google, Outlook, Apple
Reminders
✅ Pro
Email reminders before session
Payments (Stripe)
✅ Yes
Collect on booking
Recurring availability
✅ Yes
Weekly or daily slots
Branding & customization
✅ Pro
Add logo, colors, custom fields
File uploads
❌ Not yet
Use Google Drive/Dropbox links
Login for clients
❌ Not needed
No signup required
Co-hosting / multiple hosts
⚠️ Partial
Available on Booking Pages only
❤️ Why agencies love Doodle
💬 “Our discovery calls used to take 3+ emails to book. Now clients pick a time, pay, and show up — it’s frictionless.” — Maya R., Creative Director, LA
💬 “Doodle saves our PMs hours per week. No more chasing clients for availability or missing handovers.” — Alex K., Agency Ops, Berlin
Key takeaway
If your agency wants to reduce admin, improve client experience, and spend less time booking calls — Doodle is your tool. It’s fast, professional, and designed for growing teams. Free plan available. Pro adds branding, payments, and reminders.
FAQ: Scheduling tools for agencies
Is Doodle free to use?
Yes, you can start with the free plan. Pro adds extras like payments and reminders.
Can we create a shared agency calendar?
Yes — create shared Booking Pages for your team or services.
Can clients upload files (briefs, NDAs)?
Not directly — but you can include a Google Drive or Dropbox link in the confirmation message.
Can we take payments before calls?
Yes — with Stripe integration.
Does Doodle integrate with Slack or project tools?
Doodle syncs with your calendar. For advanced automation, use Zapier or n8n to connect with tools like Slack, Asana, Notion, or Trello.