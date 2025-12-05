The best scheduling tool for agencies

Doodle is a simple, professional solution for agencies that need to schedule 1:1s, client calls, and team meetings without the chaos. Share a booking link, avoid back-and-forth emails, sync calendars, send reminders, and even collect payments — all without logins or downloads. Perfect for creative, consulting, or marketing agencies that want to look sharp and save time.

Intro

When you're running a fast-paced agency, your calendar shouldn’t slow you down. Whether it's client check-ins, pitch meetings, or internal standups, Doodle helps you schedule smarter — without endless email threads. Let clients book you, coordinate with your team, and avoid double bookings — all in one simple link.

Try Doodle No credit card required

Why do agencies need a scheduling tool?

Agencies juggle multiple clients, stakeholders, and team members — which means your time is always under pressure. A scheduling tool helps you:

Reduce back-and-forth emails with clients

Share availability across project teams

Sync with your real calendar (Google, Outlook, etc.)

Set buffer time between calls to stay sane

Offer booking options to both clients and partners

Avoid double bookings and overlapping calls

How can I let clients book us directly?

With Doodle Booking Pages, you can:

Set your availability (recurring or custom)

Let clients book directly — no login or app needed

Send automatic confirmations and reminders

📎 Pro tip: Create a team Booking Page for common sessions like “Discovery Call” or “Weekly Retainer Sync.”

Can we schedule group meetings (internal or external)?

Yes — Doodle offers two great options:

Booking Page with participant limits (great for group training or agency webinars) Group Polls, where invitees vote on the best time — ideal for big client projects with many stakeholders

How do we reduce no-shows and rescheduling?

Use Doodle Pro to:

Send automatic email reminders

Block last-minute bookings

Set cancellation deadlines

Add a reschedule/cancellation policy in the confirmation

Can we collect payments for calls?

Yes. Agencies offering paid consultations, audits, or training can connect Stripe to collect payment at the time of booking.

It’s perfect for:

One-off strategic sessions

Retainer kick-offs or onboarding

Paid discovery or audit calls

Can we customize it to match our brand?

Doodle Pro lets you add:

Your agency logo

Custom brand colors

Team names and session types

Different meeting durations (e.g., 15-min intro, 45-min strategy session)

Features at a glance

Feature Available? Notes 1:1 session booking ✅ Yes Set buffer, lead times Group scheduling ✅ Yes Use Booking Page or Group Poll Calendar integration ✅ Yes Google, Outlook, Apple Reminders ✅ Pro Email reminders before session Payments (Stripe) ✅ Yes Collect on booking Recurring availability ✅ Yes Weekly or daily slots Branding & customization ✅ Pro Add logo, colors, custom fields File uploads ❌ Not yet Use Google Drive/Dropbox links Login for clients ❌ Not needed No signup required Co-hosting / multiple hosts ⚠️ Partial Available on Booking Pages only

❤️ Why agencies love Doodle

💬 “Our discovery calls used to take 3+ emails to book. Now clients pick a time, pay, and show up — it’s frictionless.” — Maya R., Creative Director, LA

💬 “Doodle saves our PMs hours per week. No more chasing clients for availability or missing handovers.” — Alex K., Agency Ops, Berlin

Key takeaway

If your agency wants to reduce admin, improve client experience, and spend less time booking calls — Doodle is your tool. It’s fast, professional, and designed for growing teams. Free plan available. Pro adds branding, payments, and reminders.

Try Doodle No credit card required

FAQ: Scheduling tools for agencies

Is Doodle free to use?

Yes, you can start with the free plan. Pro adds extras like payments and reminders.

Can we create a shared agency calendar?

Yes — create shared Booking Pages for your team or services.

Can clients upload files (briefs, NDAs)?

Not directly — but you can include a Google Drive or Dropbox link in the confirmation message.

Can we take payments before calls?

Yes — with Stripe integration.

Does Doodle integrate with Slack or project tools?

Doodle syncs with your calendar. For advanced automation, use Zapier or n8n to connect with tools like Slack, Asana, Notion, or Trello.