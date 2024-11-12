Online Scheduling for Business – with Doodle

Finding the right time for a meeting can be challenging and time-consuming in the business world. The more people involved, the more complex scheduling becomes. Want to arrange an important meeting with business partners? Doodle’s online tool makes scheduling much simpler. In just a few steps, you can create a poll and send the link to selected participants by email. Neither you nor the participants need a Doodle account. Over 20 million people worldwide use Doodle’s free scheduling service every month.

The free online scheduler

In business, successful scheduling often involves long email threads. Coordinating among multiple participants takes time and patience. Who is available and when? How can busy schedules be aligned? With Doodle, you can skip these time-consuming steps. Without registration, create a poll that you, as the administrator, can access and adjust at any time. If no suitable time is found, simply add or remove options.

Create a scheduling poll in four simple steps

With Doodle's scheduling software, create a scheduling poll in four simple steps. All you need is a valid email address:

Event details: Enter the event name and your email address. You can also add a description and location for the participants. Choose date options: Select multiple dates in the calendar view or add custom time suggestions. Adjust times and time zones: Offer different time slots for participants to choose from. With time zone support, you can easily coordinate with international partners. Send invitations: Send the poll link via your email program or let Doodle send the invitations for you.

Doodle on the go

If you and your business partners are frequently on the move, the Doodle app for iOS and Android or the mobile web version is ideal. This way, you can easily organize meetings and other business appointments even while traveling.