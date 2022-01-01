Between meetings with colleagues, clients or teams, it can often feel like you're losing control of your weekly schedule. The free poll maker from Doodle can help you bypass the confusion and organize the weeks ahead with ease. Simply create polls with potential times and send them to your guests to make a meeting. In minutes you’ll find the best time to meet with a large group.

With a Doodle, you can connect an online calendar to your account and view your appointments where you work most. If you want, you can add more than one calendar to your account and Doodle will display it – along with any appointments you make via Doodle itself – all in one integrated format. No more double bookings or overbookings. Get started with Doodle today and see how easy scheduling can be.

How to set up the online scheduling tool – and connect your calendar

It is remarkably easy to start scheduling with Doodle. Go to your account settings at the top of the page to connect your calendar. Once you've done this, you need to go to ‘Manage Doodle Account’ and then ‘Your Calendars.’ The video below can walk you through it:

It only takes a few moments to connect your calendar. If for whatever reason you ever need to disconnect the calendars, you need only head back to your account settings and click ‘disconnect’ which you'll find next to each connected calendar. Now when you start scheduling you can see your appointments right next to your prospective meetings.

Create a meeting easily with yourpoll creator

First, start your Doodle poll by choosing ‘create a Doodle’ at the top of the page. On the first step include the name of the meeting you’d like to have, the location of the meeting, and any notes you like.

During step two, you’ll add the time options. Make sure to add several time options so your participants can find a time that suits. If you’re scheduling meetings for a longer period of time, you could simply include all the options for those meetings or shifts. You can choose the month view to see all the days of the month and then add the times on the right. If you choose week view you can add the time slots directly to the calendar.

In step three, you can add bonus settings like yes, no, if-need-be, limited options or hidden polls (if you’d like your guests to remain anonymous). There are other great features to explore as well. Here you can also see several Doodle Professional options such as poll deadlines and additional information requests.

Simply send out the poll to your participants to have them select the times that work best for them.