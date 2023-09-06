Meekan shut down on September 30, 2019.

Doodle is more than just Doodle.com and our iOS and Android apps you know. Doodle is also Meekan! Meekan is the world’s smartest AI scheduling assistant. It’s a chatbot you can talk with on Slack, Hipchat, and Microsoft teams. Just ask for a meeting and Meekan will compare everyone’s schedules and suggest the best time. Together with Meekan, we’re expanding our scheduling domain into other territories with three exciting new projects. Now you can experience the power of Meekan in your browser, on your desktop, and on your Android device.

Give them a try and let us know what you think!

Google calendar Chrome extension

Are you a Chrome user? Statistically speaking, that’s probably the case. And it’s good news for you too. We’re bringing you Meekan in the form of a Chrome extension (which is just a custom program for your browser). You can download it from the Chrome store and start scheduling with Meekan in seconds. Just add the contacts you’d like to invite, and Meekan will suggest appropriate times based on everyone’s calendar. See below. I added a few contacts for my meeting and found a time when everyone can make it!

Mac OS app

The brains of Meekan can also accessed directly from your desktop with our new Mac OS app. Download it here. I’ll wait!

You can schedule meetings with anyone right from your desktop. No need to open your calendar, or send endless emails back and forth trying. Simply click, add your contacts, and Meekan will find a time that fits everyone. It’s as simple as that.

Meekan for Android

Now you can have Meekan in the palm of your hand. Download the new Meekan prototype for your Android device and experience just how easy scheduling a meeting can be. Just like our other prototypes, all you have to do is add a contact and Meekan will compare everyone’s schedules and suggest the best time to meet.

If you want to experience just how effortless scheduling is with Meekan, go ahead and try one (or all!) of our new prototypes. If you have feedback feel free to get in touch on Twitter or send us an email to our Support team.