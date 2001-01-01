Have your own scheduling assistant with Doodle

If you’re in a high-performance job and in need of an assistant then look no further than Doodle - the world’s favorite scheduling tool . With Doodle, you can automate your calendar to allow you to focus on the important things. What’s more, it works the way you want by only letting people book when you’re free or capping your daily meetings if you want some time to do other things. Let’s have a look at how.

How to automate your schedule with Doodle

Start by creating a Doodle account and connecting your calendar - whether that’s a Google Calendar or Outlook. Now you can create a Booking Page that will automate your schedule by allowing you to book time with people using nothing more than a link.

With your calendar connected, Booking Page will only allow people to book times that don’t conflict with events you already have.

With a Doodle Professional account, you can create as many Booking Pages as you like. This is great if you want to manage different clients and allocate them distinct availability.

It works for friends and family too!

Not only will Doodle become your favorite assistant, but it also makes it easy to get together with friends and family.

It’s important we make time for each other, so if you want to plan a BBQ or get people together for a party, you can make a poll to find the best time for everyone.

With the Doodle scheduling app , it’s even possible to get friends and family who live overseas involved too - thanks to Doodle’s Zoom integration .

So, how do you create a free Doodle poll?

Start by heading to Doodle and clicking ‘create a Doodle’ at the top of the page. Make sure to be logged in so events already on your calendar can be considered.

Enter the name, location and any notes about the event you’d like people to know. Next, add the times you’re available. Be sure to include lots of options to give your participants a greater possibility of finding an appropriate time.