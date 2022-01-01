Between friends, family and the seemingly endless amount of work, it can be hard to get organized. Often technology created to help us only seems to slow us down more. Introducing Doodle: the world’s favorite productivity software. Our free poll maker is a simple yet powerful tool that enables you to quickly create events and find time with people in minutes, so you can focus on more important things – like life.

Try it free

With Doodle, you might not be able to do everything at once, but you’ll know exactly when you have to do it. Doodle’s intuitive platform is easy to use. Simply send out the invitation with your available dates and times and Doodle will then find the solution that works best for everyone. Simple. Anyone can create an event and there’s no need to share personal details. That’s why over 15 million people worldwide use Doodle. You too can get organized with Doodle for free today.

This is how it works. Imagine you need to make a quick poll for a weekly meeting with your colleagues but the date and time changes each week. Just finding a time can be stressful. Here’s where Doodle comes in.

When you create a poll, Doodle will contact your invitees and once they've selected their availability, we'll drop you an email. You can also check the status of your poll online at any time.

Doodle is great for organizing meetings when you have a busy work schedule, but it’s also ideal for home life. If you want to arrange an intimate dinner with friends, an overdue high school reunion or a big trip away, Doodle’s platform will save you time and effort

Get Organized with Doodle Professional

Nowadays, most devices and platforms have a calendar; your phone, tablet, computer and even your watch. Unfortunately, the more calendars and diaries you have, the more complicated things become. Wouldn’t it be better if you could just have everything in one place? With Doodle Professional you can.

Doodle Professional allows you to sync your calendars into one easy Doodle Calendar. Whether it’s your iCal, Outlook or even Web calendars from an ISP, Doodle’s Calendar Connect feature means you’ll never double book again. It’s never been easier to get organized than with Doodle Professional.

Doodle Mobile: Get Organized on the Go

Now you can increase your productivity on the go with Doodle Mobile. In addition to our website, Doodle also features a native app for Android and Apple devices like iPhones and iPads. Experience social scheduling and connect with friends, colleagues and associates anytime, anywhere.