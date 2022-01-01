What is a weekly meeting?

Weekly meetings are pretty much what they say on the tin - a chance for you to get people together to discuss new strategies, review performance and solve any pressing problems. They can also be great for planning ahead on a more technical level compared to say quarterly goal-setting.

It’s important for teams to have effective communication and that can be lost if it’s not effectively passed down from leadership and management. Without consistent meetings, the team can drift away from the company’s goals and objectives.

This applies even more so when teams are remote.

Remote weekly meetings let your team check in with each other and stop issues from escalating into bigger problems.

Weekly meetings are also great for cutting down on daily emails. If your team is constantly inundated with messages, important things can get lost. A quick weekly catch-up can ensure this doesn’t happen. You can also boost morale here by highlighting accomplishments - small and big.

When scheduling a weekly meeting, you should decide its length beforehand to see which points require discussion. This will make it easier to stick to the plan and discuss the agenda.

The length of the meetings can vary depending on your needs. However, if you need the meeting to be longer, ensure that you are allowing breaks. Trying to power through for an hour or more can be very mentally taxing for some people.

You should send the agenda beforehand or have a standing one, as it helps get straight to the talking points. There are many topics to discuss during each weekly meeting, like new initiatives, progress, weekly KPIs or metrics, roadblocks or anything that needs immediate action. You can also ask for feedback during weekly meetings, so the members feel appreciated and you can improve how the meeting works.

It might take some time to get accustomed to weekly meetings, but you will make improvements after each one.

How do you schedule your weekly meeting?

