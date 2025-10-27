Create a Doodle

Run group classes with Sign-up Sheets: nutrition topics that sell

Limara Schellenberg
Updated: Oct 27, 2025

Healthcare Nutritionist measuring waist with tape

Table of Contents

    Fill your nutrition classes without chasing RSVPs or juggling spreadsheets. Doodle Sign-up Sheets caps seats, sends reminders, and helps you run sessions that sell.

    If you are a Nutritionist, group classes can boost revenue, reduce no-shows, and build your brand. Yet planning topics, collecting sign-ups, and managing calendars can take more time than the class itself. One email goes out, then ten reply-alls, and the list gets messy fast.

    This guide shows you how to plan sell-out nutrition classes and set them up in minutes. You will get proven topics that clients pay for, simple pricing ideas, and a step-by-step plan to use Doodle Sign-up Sheets for seat limits, reminders, and privacy. You will also see how Group Polls picks the right time, and how Booking Page and 1:1 help you convert class interest into paid consults with Stripe.

    The challenge facing nutritionist professionals

    You wear many hats. You coach clients, handle follow-ups, and do admin. Adding group sessions should not add chaos.

    Common roadblocks include:

    • Picking times that match work shifts, school schedules, and clinic blocks

    • Tracking RSVPs and seat limits in spreadsheets

    • Handling reminders, links, and last-minute questions

    • Protecting participant privacy in a healthcare setting

    • Turning class leads into clients without extra data entry

    You need a simple way to set dates, cap seats, and send confirmations that drop right onto each person’s calendar.

    Why this matters for nutritionists

    Group classes can change your week and your income:

    • More reach in less time. Teach 20 people in 60 minutes, then book 1:1 follow-ups.

    • Lower barrier to entry. Clients who are not ready for a full consult will try a low-cost class.

    • Better outcomes. People learn, engage, and come back for more support.

    • Smarter calendar management. Block class time once, fill it fast, and protect your clinic hours.

    With Doodle Sign-up Sheets, you create time slots, set seat limits, and invite up to 1000 people without back-and-forth emails. Everyone picks their spot, gets reminders, and shows up ready to learn.

    Plan classes that sell: proven topics and formats

    Start with problems people already want to solve. Here are high-converting nutrition topics with target audiences, promises, and format ideas.

    Topic

    Audience

    Promise

    Format & Resource

    Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes basics

    Adults with high A1C, family members

    Eat to steady blood sugar without giving up favorite foods

    60 min demo with plate method; fiber checklist

    Heart-healthy eating

    Adults 40+, family history

    Lower LDL with smart swaps in 4 weeks

    75 min, label-reading mini lab + grocery list

    PCOS nutrition 101

    Women 18–40

    Reduce symptoms with balanced meals and movement

    60 min, protein + fiber pairing

    Menopause nutrition reset

    Women peri/post menopause

    Support energy, sleep, and bone health with food

    60 min, include calcium and protein targets

    Meal prep for busy weeks

    Working parents, caregivers, students

    Plan 5 mix-and-match dinners in 60 min

    3-step batch plan + storage tips

    Gut health basics

    Adults with IBS or bloating

    Increase fiber, reduce symptoms

    60 min, food/symptom log

    Grocery store tour

    New cooks or label readers

    Shop fast, save money, eat better

    45 min virtual walkthrough

    Fuel your 5K or 10K

    Recreational runners

    Eat for energy, hydration, and recovery

    60 min, carb-load table + race plan

    Picky eater strategies

    Parents of kids 2–8

    Fewer mealtime battles with proven steps

    60 min, scripts + exposure tracker

    Sports nutrition for teens

    Teen athletes

    Fuel for training, games, and growth

    60 min, plate for training vs rest days

    Pricing ideas

    Class type

    Price range

    Notes

    Consumer / lifestyle topics

    $20–$45 per seat

    Great for public workshops

    Clinical / medical topics

    $45–$75 per seat

    Free if sponsored by a clinic

    Bundled offer

    Class + 1:1 follow-up

    Use Booking Page + Stripe for payment

    Set up Sign-up Sheets for full classes

    Doodle Sign-up Sheets helps you plan, collect sign-ups, and cap seats without extra tools.

    Build your sheet

    • Create your event title and short promise. Example: Meal prep in 60 minutes: plan five weeknight dinners and a budget-friendly list.

    • Add time slots on the days you want to teach—two or three options for different schedules.

    • Set seat limits per session to avoid overbooking (15–25 seats works best).

    Keep privacy and trust

    • Turn on Hide participant details in Doodle Pro for healthcare topics.

    • Add a short consent note: This class is for education, not individual medical advice.

    • Add your logo and colors with custom branding for a professional look.

    Confirmations and reminders that stick

    • Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar so only your real availability shows.

    • Set automatic reminders 24 hours and 1 hour before the class.

    • Add your video link (Zoom, Meet, Teams, Webex) directly in Doodle.

    Make recurring sessions easy

    • Add multiple dates in one Sign-up Sheet—ideal for a monthly series.

    • Set a sign-up deadline (e.g., close 1 day before).

    • Use unlimited sessions in Doodle Pro for recurring events.

    Invite at scale

    • Email invites directly from Doodle to up to 1000 people.

    • Share your link on Instagram, Facebook, or your website.

    • Use Zapier to sync sign-ups to your email platform for follow-ups.

    Tip: Use Doodle AI descriptions to auto-draft a polished class summary, then tweak it to match your tone.

    Choose the right time with Group Polls

    If you’re unsure when people can attend, poll them first.

    Step

    Action

    Result

    1

    Create a Group Poll with 2–4 time slots

    Collect availability fast

    2

    Connect your calendar

    Avoid conflicts with clinic hours

    3

    Share the poll

    Use your mailing list or social media

    4

    Choose the top-voted time

    Build your Sign-up Sheet for that slot

    Example: You run a PCOS class and poll Tuesday at 6 p.m. vs Saturday at 10 a.m. Saturday wins. You post the Sign-up Sheet for Saturdays in March and April and fill all seats in days.

    Convert class interest into paid consults

    Classes build trust—and interest in deeper care. Use Doodle Booking Page and 1:1 to make private follow-ups easy.

    • Create a Booking Page for new client consults.

    • Turn on Stripe to collect payment at booking—no invoices.

    • Share your link at the end of class or in a follow-up email.

    • Offer a 48-hour discount for attendees to drive sign-ups.

    • Use Doodle 1:1 to send curated times for limited follow-up spots.

    Pro tip: Add a QR code on your final slide linking to your Booking Page so people can book before leaving.

    Pricing, promotion, and show-up tactics

    You already teach well—now make sure people sign up and show up.

    Smart pricing

    • Offer early bird pricing for the first 10 seats.

    • Bundle class + 30-min 1:1 at a discount.

    • For corporate sessions, use a flat fee and private Sign-up Sheet.

    Promotion ideas

    • Email your list with a clear outcome: In 60 minutes, you’ll leave with a 7-day plan and grocery list.

    • Partner with a local gym, clinic, or running store to share your Sign-up Sheet link.

    • Post a 30-second tip video with your link on Instagram or TikTok.

    • Offer a “bring-a-friend” code ($5 off) for family or group classes.

    Reduce no-shows

    • Use automatic Doodle reminders + calendar invites.

    • Send a prep email the day before with handouts and a short checklist.

    • Start on time and end with one clear next step + your Booking Page link.

    Common mistakes to avoid

    • Topics that are too broad—narrow your promise.

    • Overloading slides—focus on three key lessons and one worksheet.

    • Skipping outcomes—state what attendees will achieve.

    • No follow-up plan—always include your Booking Page.

    • Ignoring privacy—hide participant names and details.

    • Manual sign-ups—skip spreadsheets and reply-all chaos.

    Tools and solutions: how Doodle helps nutritionists

    Doodle feature

    What it does

    Sign-up Sheets

    Create sessions, set seat limits, hide participant details, and send reminders

    Group Polls

    Let your audience vote on class times and avoid scheduling conflicts

    Booking Page

    Share a personal booking link for private consults and collect payments with Stripe

    1:1

    Send curated time lists for quick follow-up bookings

    Integrations

    Connect calendars (Google, Outlook, Apple) and video tools (Zoom, Meet, Teams, Webex)

    Pro features

    Custom branding, AI-generated text, deadlines, reminders, Zapier sync, and enterprise-level privacy

    Result: less admin, more teaching, and a full calendar.

    Real-world examples

    Sara, RD (private practice)

    • Goal: Launch a PCOS nutrition class and drive 1:1 consults

    • Process:

      • Used Group Polls (Tuesday vs Saturday) → Saturday won

      • Built a Sign-up Sheet for four Saturdays, 20 seats each, hid participant details

      • Connected Google Calendar + Zoom

      • Shared her Booking Page with a 20% class-only discount

    • Results: 73 sign-ups, 21 new clients, zero double bookings

    Miguel, sports RD (community partner)

    • Goal: Host a Fuel Your 10K workshop with a local running store

    • Process:

      • Created a Sign-up Sheet for two dates, 30 seats each

      • Used the description as a mini survey

      • Connected Outlook + Teams for hybrid sessions

      • Shared the public link through the store’s email list

    • Results: Both dates filled in three days, 12 follow-up consults booked

    Key takeaways

    • Pick a narrow topic with a clear promise and a takeaway tool

    • Use Sign-up Sheets to cap seats, send reminders, and reduce no-shows

    • Poll your audience first with Group Polls

    • Turn interest into paid consults with Booking Page and Stripe

    • Protect privacy with hidden details and secure calendar connections

    Get started with better scheduling

    You do not need more spreadsheets to run great classes. With Doodle, you can plan sessions, cap seats, and send reminders in minutes. Use Sign-up Sheets for group events, Group Polls to pick the best time, and your Booking Page with Stripe to book 1:1 follow-ups while interest is high.

    Ready to make scheduling easy? Create a Doodle and launch your next nutrition class today:

