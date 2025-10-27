Run group classes with Sign-up Sheets: nutrition topics that sell

Fill your nutrition classes without chasing RSVPs or juggling spreadsheets. Doodle Sign-up Sheets caps seats, sends reminders, and helps you run sessions that sell.
If you are a Nutritionist, group classes can boost revenue, reduce no-shows, and build your brand. Yet planning topics, collecting sign-ups, and managing calendars can take more time than the class itself. One email goes out, then ten reply-alls, and the list gets messy fast.
This guide shows you how to plan sell-out nutrition classes and set them up in minutes. You will get proven topics that clients pay for, simple pricing ideas, and a step-by-step plan to use Doodle Sign-up Sheets for seat limits, reminders, and privacy. You will also see how Group Polls picks the right time, and how Booking Page and 1:1 help you convert class interest into paid consults with Stripe.
The challenge facing nutritionist professionals
You wear many hats. You coach clients, handle follow-ups, and do admin. Adding group sessions should not add chaos.
Common roadblocks include:
Picking times that match work shifts, school schedules, and clinic blocks
Tracking RSVPs and seat limits in spreadsheets
Handling reminders, links, and last-minute questions
Protecting participant privacy in a healthcare setting
Turning class leads into clients without extra data entry
You need a simple way to set dates, cap seats, and send confirmations that drop right onto each person’s calendar.
Why this matters for nutritionists
Group classes can change your week and your income:
More reach in less time. Teach 20 people in 60 minutes, then book 1:1 follow-ups.
Lower barrier to entry. Clients who are not ready for a full consult will try a low-cost class.
Better outcomes. People learn, engage, and come back for more support.
Smarter calendar management. Block class time once, fill it fast, and protect your clinic hours.
With Doodle Sign-up Sheets, you create time slots, set seat limits, and invite up to 1000 people without back-and-forth emails. Everyone picks their spot, gets reminders, and shows up ready to learn.
Plan classes that sell: proven topics and formats
Start with problems people already want to solve. Here are high-converting nutrition topics with target audiences, promises, and format ideas.
Topic
Audience
Promise
Format & Resource
Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes basics
Adults with high A1C, family members
Eat to steady blood sugar without giving up favorite foods
60 min demo with plate method; fiber checklist
Heart-healthy eating
Adults 40+, family history
Lower LDL with smart swaps in 4 weeks
75 min, label-reading mini lab + grocery list
PCOS nutrition 101
Women 18–40
Reduce symptoms with balanced meals and movement
60 min, protein + fiber pairing
Menopause nutrition reset
Women peri/post menopause
Support energy, sleep, and bone health with food
60 min, include calcium and protein targets
Meal prep for busy weeks
Working parents, caregivers, students
Plan 5 mix-and-match dinners in 60 min
3-step batch plan + storage tips
Gut health basics
Adults with IBS or bloating
Increase fiber, reduce symptoms
60 min, food/symptom log
Grocery store tour
New cooks or label readers
Shop fast, save money, eat better
45 min virtual walkthrough
Fuel your 5K or 10K
Recreational runners
Eat for energy, hydration, and recovery
60 min, carb-load table + race plan
Picky eater strategies
Parents of kids 2–8
Fewer mealtime battles with proven steps
60 min, scripts + exposure tracker
Sports nutrition for teens
Teen athletes
Fuel for training, games, and growth
60 min, plate for training vs rest days
Pricing ideas
Class type
Price range
Notes
Consumer / lifestyle topics
$20–$45 per seat
Great for public workshops
Clinical / medical topics
$45–$75 per seat
Free if sponsored by a clinic
Bundled offer
Class + 1:1 follow-up
Use Booking Page + Stripe for payment
Set up Sign-up Sheets for full classes
Doodle Sign-up Sheets helps you plan, collect sign-ups, and cap seats without extra tools.
Build your sheet
Create your event title and short promise. Example: Meal prep in 60 minutes: plan five weeknight dinners and a budget-friendly list.
Add time slots on the days you want to teach—two or three options for different schedules.
Set seat limits per session to avoid overbooking (15–25 seats works best).
Keep privacy and trust
Turn on Hide participant details in Doodle Pro for healthcare topics.
Add a short consent note: This class is for education, not individual medical advice.
Add your logo and colors with custom branding for a professional look.
Confirmations and reminders that stick
Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar so only your real availability shows.
Set automatic reminders 24 hours and 1 hour before the class.
Add your video link (Zoom, Meet, Teams, Webex) directly in Doodle.
Make recurring sessions easy
Add multiple dates in one Sign-up Sheet—ideal for a monthly series.
Set a sign-up deadline (e.g., close 1 day before).
Use unlimited sessions in Doodle Pro for recurring events.
Invite at scale
Email invites directly from Doodle to up to 1000 people.
Share your link on Instagram, Facebook, or your website.
Use Zapier to sync sign-ups to your email platform for follow-ups.
Tip: Use Doodle AI descriptions to auto-draft a polished class summary, then tweak it to match your tone.
Choose the right time with Group Polls
If you’re unsure when people can attend, poll them first.
Step
Action
Result
1
Create a Group Poll with 2–4 time slots
Collect availability fast
2
Connect your calendar
Avoid conflicts with clinic hours
3
Share the poll
Use your mailing list or social media
4
Choose the top-voted time
Build your Sign-up Sheet for that slot
Example: You run a PCOS class and poll Tuesday at 6 p.m. vs Saturday at 10 a.m. Saturday wins. You post the Sign-up Sheet for Saturdays in March and April and fill all seats in days.
Convert class interest into paid consults
Classes build trust—and interest in deeper care. Use Doodle Booking Page and 1:1 to make private follow-ups easy.
Create a Booking Page for new client consults.
Turn on Stripe to collect payment at booking—no invoices.
Share your link at the end of class or in a follow-up email.
Offer a 48-hour discount for attendees to drive sign-ups.
Use Doodle 1:1 to send curated times for limited follow-up spots.
Pro tip: Add a QR code on your final slide linking to your Booking Page so people can book before leaving.
Pricing, promotion, and show-up tactics
You already teach well—now make sure people sign up and show up.
Smart pricing
Offer early bird pricing for the first 10 seats.
Bundle class + 30-min 1:1 at a discount.
For corporate sessions, use a flat fee and private Sign-up Sheet.
Promotion ideas
Email your list with a clear outcome: In 60 minutes, you’ll leave with a 7-day plan and grocery list.
Partner with a local gym, clinic, or running store to share your Sign-up Sheet link.
Post a 30-second tip video with your link on Instagram or TikTok.
Offer a “bring-a-friend” code ($5 off) for family or group classes.
Reduce no-shows
Use automatic Doodle reminders + calendar invites.
Send a prep email the day before with handouts and a short checklist.
Start on time and end with one clear next step + your Booking Page link.
Common mistakes to avoid
Topics that are too broad—narrow your promise.
Overloading slides—focus on three key lessons and one worksheet.
Skipping outcomes—state what attendees will achieve.
No follow-up plan—always include your Booking Page.
Ignoring privacy—hide participant names and details.
Manual sign-ups—skip spreadsheets and reply-all chaos.
Tools and solutions: how Doodle helps nutritionists
Doodle feature
What it does
Sign-up Sheets
Create sessions, set seat limits, hide participant details, and send reminders
Group Polls
Let your audience vote on class times and avoid scheduling conflicts
Booking Page
Share a personal booking link for private consults and collect payments with Stripe
1:1
Send curated time lists for quick follow-up bookings
Integrations
Connect calendars (Google, Outlook, Apple) and video tools (Zoom, Meet, Teams, Webex)
Pro features
Custom branding, AI-generated text, deadlines, reminders, Zapier sync, and enterprise-level privacy
Result: less admin, more teaching, and a full calendar.
Real-world examples
Sara, RD (private practice)
Goal: Launch a PCOS nutrition class and drive 1:1 consults
Process:
Used Group Polls (Tuesday vs Saturday) → Saturday won
Built a Sign-up Sheet for four Saturdays, 20 seats each, hid participant details
Connected Google Calendar + Zoom
Shared her Booking Page with a 20% class-only discount
Results: 73 sign-ups, 21 new clients, zero double bookings
Miguel, sports RD (community partner)
Goal: Host a Fuel Your 10K workshop with a local running store
Process:
Created a Sign-up Sheet for two dates, 30 seats each
Used the description as a mini survey
Connected Outlook + Teams for hybrid sessions
Shared the public link through the store’s email list
Results: Both dates filled in three days, 12 follow-up consults booked
Key takeaways
Pick a narrow topic with a clear promise and a takeaway tool
Use Sign-up Sheets to cap seats, send reminders, and reduce no-shows
Poll your audience first with Group Polls
Turn interest into paid consults with Booking Page and Stripe
Protect privacy with hidden details and secure calendar connections
Get started with better scheduling
You do not need more spreadsheets to run great classes. With Doodle, you can plan sessions, cap seats, and send reminders in minutes. Use Sign-up Sheets for group events, Group Polls to pick the best time, and your Booking Page with Stripe to book 1:1 follow-ups while interest is high.
