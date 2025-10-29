Reduce no-shows with reminders and payments for wellness coaches

Create a Doodle

    When a client misses a session, you lose revenue, momentum, and often—your focus. It throws off your calendar, energy, and the flow of the week.

    Good news: no-shows are fixable.

    With the right mix of reminders and simple payments, your clients will show up more often, prepared and committed. This article shows how to use Doodle and Stripe to automate the hard stuff, stay on schedule, and protect your time.

    The challenge wellness coaches face

    You want to help—not spend your day chasing confirmations or unpaid invoices. But missed sessions are a common problem:

    • Discovery calls get booked, then forgotten

    • Morning sessions get skipped because clients forget to set an alarm

    • Group classes fill up, then half the mats stay empty

    • Corporate wellness events need multiple reminders just to get on the radar

    Manual reminders help, but eat into your time. Asking for payment can feel awkward. Done right, reminders and payment policies solve both problems without the stress.

    Why this matters for your business

    No-shows aren’t just annoying—they cost you:

    • Lost income

    • Missed progress for the client

    • Less predictable scheduling

    • Extra mental load for you

    When you have a system, clients stay on track, and so do you. You look more professional, your sessions are smoother, and your calendar runs like it should.

    Build a reminder system that actually works

    Smart reminders reduce no-shows. They help your client prep and protect your time without you having to send another text.

    Set a three-touch reminder rhythm

    Here’s a simple timing structure that works for most wellness coaches:

    Time

    Reminder purpose

    At booking

    Send confirmation with calendar invite, location/video link, and prep notes

    24 hours

    Share checklist and reschedule link

    2 hours

    Send join link and quick nudge

    Running early morning sessions? Add a 6 p.m. reminder the night before.

    In Doodle, all of this is automatic when you use Booking Page or 1:1 scheduling. Clients get the invite, reminders, and links—no extra admin for you.

    Use clear, friendly messages

    Here are short templates you can plug into your Doodle reminders:

    • At booking: You're confirmed for your 60-minute coaching session on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Here's your Zoom link and prep checklist.

    • 24 hours before: Reminder: Your session is tomorrow at 10 a.m. Bring water and your journal. Need to reschedule? Use this link.

    • 2 hours before: See you soon! Your session starts at 10 a.m. Join here: [Zoom link]

    Using Doodle Pro, you can generate meeting descriptions in your tone automatically.

    Make rescheduling easy

    If it’s hard to cancel or move a session, clients ghost. Every Doodle event includes a reschedule link. No awkward emails, no calendar chaos. Just a new time—picked by them.

    Connect your calendar (Google, Outlook, or Apple) to show only free slots. Clients never see your private info or double-book you.

    Use payments to boost commitment

    When people pay, they show up. Period. A small upfront step increases follow-through and makes cancellations more respectful.

    Match payment to session type

    Here’s a simple guide:

    Session type

    Payment tip

    Discovery call

    Free, or small refundable deposit

    First session

    Full payment or 50% deposit

    Ongoing packages

    Pay upfront for 4–6 sessions

    Group classes/events

    Pay in full when registering

    Doodle works with Stripe, so you can collect payment directly in the booking flow—no follow-up emails, no chasing invoices.

    Share a clear cancellation policy

    Keep it simple:

    • Cancel/reschedule up to 24 hours before = free

    • Inside 24 hours = session charged

    • One grace pass per quarter

    Add your policy to every confirmation. With Doodle, you can write it once and it shows in every event description or reminder.

    Offer flexible payment options

    Meet your clients where they are. You can offer:

    • Sliding scale rates

    • Deposits for higher-cost sessions

    • Discounts for package bookings

    Stripe makes it easy to manage all of this. Clients pay securely with cards, and you can refund if needed.

    Which setup works best for your sessions

    Here’s a quick overview of how Doodle helps reduce no-shows for different coaching formats:

    Format

    Use this Doodle tool

    Benefit

    1:1 client sessions

    Booking Page or 1:1

    Automatic reminders, reschedule link, optional payment

    Packages (4–6 sessions)

    1:1

    Offer curated times weekly

    Free discovery calls

    Booking Page with no payment

    Includes auto reminders and rescheduling

    Group classes (e.g. breathwork)

    Sign-up Sheet + Stripe

    Seat limits, waitlists, payment upfront

    Corporate wellness sessions

    Group Poll + Booking Page

    Let group pick a time, then book & pay

    Real-world examples

    First-time call with Coach Lena

    Free 20-minute discovery calls using Booking Page + reminders. Her show-up rate improved when she added a clear reschedule link and policy.

    4-session energy coaching with Coach Amir

    Uses 1:1 to share 3 time options per week. Collects payment upfront via Stripe. No more double bookings or unpaid sessions.

    Group breathwork with Coach Jess

    15-seat Sign-up Sheet. Sends playlist and instructions 48 hours ahead. Seat auto-released if someone cancels.

    Corporate workshop with Coach Devon

    Group Poll used to find a time across 200 employees. Once picked, he shares a Sign-up Sheet and adds reminders. Attendance improved, admin dropped.

    Early morning sessions with Coach Priya

    6 a.m. habit-building sessions. Sends reminder at 6 p.m. the night before, and another at 5:30 a.m. Payment required to hold the slot.

    Message scripts you can use today

    Booking confirmation: You're booked for your 60-minute session on [date] at [time]. Here’s your Zoom link. Review our 24-hour policy here. Need to change the time? Use this link. Bring water and a journal.

    24-hour reminder: Hi [Name], your session is tomorrow at [time]. Reply here to reschedule if needed. Looking forward to it!

    2-hour reminder: Reminder: Session starts at [time]. Join with this link. See you soon.

    Payment policy: Payment is due when you book. Cancel or reschedule up to 24 hours ahead. Inside 24 hours, the session is counted or charged. One grace pass per quarter.

    Key takeaways

    • Use reminders + payments to reduce no-shows

    • Send at least 3 reminders: booking, 24h, and 2h

    • Collect payment with Stripe right in Doodle

    • Match payment and policy to session type

    • Always include a reschedule link

    • Choose the right tool for your format: Booking Page, 1:1, Sign-up Sheet, or Group Poll

    Get started

    You coach better when you’re not chasing no-shows. Let Doodle and Stripe handle the admin while you focus on your clients. Add reminders. Collect payments. Lock in more reliable sessions—automatically.

