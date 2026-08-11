What is a Quarterly Meeting?

A quarterly meeting is held once every three months. It’s a time for teams to come together and discuss progress, goals and challenges. Quarterly meetings can be a great way to stay on track and make sure that everyone is aligned.

Why have quarterly meetings?

There are many reasons why you might want to have quarterly meetings. Here are a few of the most common reasons:

To stay on track: Quarterly meetings can help you stay on top of your goals and objectives.

To align your team: They can help to get everyone on board with your goals and objectives. By discussing the quarter before and what you can learn to take into the quarter ahead, you can help to ensure that everyone is on the same page and working towards the same thing.

To identify and address problems: Quarterly meetings can help you to identify and address problems and make changes to achieve your annual goals. By discussing your challenges, you can come up with solutions before they become major issues.

To celebrate successes: It’s great to shout about things you and your team do well. Quarterly meetings let you reflect on and celebrate your successes. By taking the time to recognize your team's accomplishments, you can help to boost morale and motivation.

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How to conduct a successful quarterly meeting effectively

With quarterly meetings only happening every few months, it’s important to run them effectively. Here are some tips to get started:

Set clear goals. Before you start your meeting, take some time to think about what you hope to achieve. What goals do you want to discuss? What challenges do you want to address? Having clear goals will help you to stay focused and make the most of your time.

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Plan the agenda. Once you know your goals, you can start to plan how the meeting will run. The agenda should include a mix of discussion topics, updates and action items. Make sure to leave some time for open discussion and questions. Send it out in advance so you have time to get feedback.

Have a meeting facilitator. This needs to be someone who can help to keep the discussion on track and make sure that everyone has a chance to participate.

Encourage participation from everyone. This means giving everyone a chance to speak and to share their ideas.

Be respectful of everyone's time. Keep the meeting on track and don't let it go over time.

Follow up on action items. After the meeting, make sure that everyone knows what they’re responsible for and that they have the resources they need to complete their tasks. A follow-up email is a great way to do this.

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How Doodle can help you schedule your quarterly meeting

Doodle is a scheduling tool loved all over the world.

It allows you to create a poll and ask the team to indicate their availability for a meeting. They can then vote on the times they’re available. Within minutes, you can see what times work best for everyone and send the invite. This lets you focus on the more important prep work to have a great meeting.

For further reading, consider: https://doodle.com/en/financial-committee-meeting/