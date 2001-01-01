Manage your availability easily with Doodle

Working out when we’re free can often be a challenge when there are so many different things vying for attention. Having an availability schedule feels like a must. With Doodle, the world’s favorite availability tool , you’ll find it easy to manage your scheduling online and free up time for more important things.

Our scheduling tool automates your calendar so you can ditch the email back and forth and be free to meet people when you want to. On average you can save up to 45 minutes a week. That’s time that can be spent with your friends or family.

How can Doodle manage my availability?

Start by creating a Doodle account and connecting your preferred calendar provider. You’ll want to make a Booking Page in order to maximize Doodle’s use as an availability checker .

Go to your dashboard and hit “Create a Doodle” in the top right. Select “Booking Page” and fill in the important details such as what the page is for, any description you want and if video conferencing is an option.

In the next section, you’re going to set up the availability tracker part of Booking Page. It will default to Monday to Friday, 9am - 5pm, but you can adjust this as you like. This is also where you’ll find the power settings - an important section for using our app for scheduling meetings .

One of the best features is the ‘maximum meetings in a day’ option. It works a bit like an availability calculator . Once you’ve reached the total number of meetings you want for that day - your Booking Page will stop any more being taken.

Double check you have the right calendar connected, so that and Booking Page can have your availability set . People will only be able to book time you’re available and want them to.

With a Doodle Professional account, you can create as many Booking Pages as you like. This is great if you want to manage different clients and allocate them distinct availability.

You can also find availability for a group

Although Booking Page can work for groups, when you want to get a lot of people together quickly - Group Poll is the tool you want to use. To make a poll log in to your Doodle account and select “Group Poll”, fill in the details, select the times that suit you, and in a flash, you find something that works for everyone. Doodle really is a scheduling tool that makes group meetings easy.

No matter the purpose of the event, reminders make sure no one forgets what’s been organized. You can use our scheduling app free of charge or upgrade to Doodle Professional for advanced features like removing ads, custom branding or limiting participant responses.

Being available is easy with Doodle

It sounds cliché but you really do save time and maximize your productivity with Doodle.

Whether you want to give a prospective recruit as much availability for interview as possible or just find time for friends and family, Doodle clears your calendar of the clutter.