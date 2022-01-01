You can easily use Doodle to create an online agenda and share it with your participants to let them choose the best time to meet. It’s possible of course to create Doodle polls for more than just meetings and scheduling; you can use them for surveys, questionnaires, or to book appointments. Get started now and try it out for yourself or read on for more awesome information.

Try it free

Online agenda maker with Doodle

With a free Doodle account, you can connect each of your calendars and your meetings will sync automatically. You can see all you appointments and plans clearly and without clutter and can amend and adapt your agenda daily online. Connecting your online agendas to your account is very easy. Once you have an account (which will only take a few moments to set up) you can go to your account settings page and then click on ‘Your Calendars’.

At this point you will then need to do select what kind of online calendar that you want to connect. Doodle can connect with Google Calendar, Outlook, or other calendars via ICS feed.

Create a meeting and sync it to your agenda

First, start your Doodle poll by choosing ‘create a Doodle’ at the top of the page. On the first step include the name of the meeting, the location of the meeting, and any notes you like. For this example, we’ll use ‘Board meeting.’ The location is ‘our offices’ and we added a little note, which would be to look over the agenda beforehand. Always a good tip!

Second, you’ll need to add the different time options to your meeting invitation. You can add them in the week view, or in the calendar view. If you choose calendar view you’ll be able to see your online agenda while you choose times. This makes it convenient to see all of your appointments so you don’t double-book or overbook yourself.

Third, you can take advantage of all kinds of additional features to help you streamline your scheduling. You can limit the number of votes per participant, make the poll hidden to hide the information of your attendees or add a third ‘if-need-be’ option for more flexibility. If you upgrade to a Premium account you can add deadlines to get your votes in even faster, and require contact details so you can get back in touch with your participants after your meeting.

Add your name for step 4, your email, and then send the Doodle you’ve created out to your guests. Simply add their email addresses to the box to send out the invites. They can vote on the dates they like and in minutes you’ve found the best time to for your meeting. Choose the final date and close the poll to let everyone know.

Try it free

Synchronizing each different online agenda with Doodle comes in very handy when you want to create a poll. The meetings you create with Doodle can be added automatically to your connect calendars.