Manage large virtual experiences with Zoom Events

In today's digital era, virtual events have become increasingly popular, offering a fantastic way to engage with a vast number of attendees, no matter where they are located.

However, managing large virtual events can be a daunting task with challenges ranging from scheduling and attendee management to overcoming technical difficulties.

Enter Zoom Events - the game-changing software that offers a convenient solution to these challenges. Let’s explore what Zoom Events can do for you, its benefits and delve into how integrating Doodle can streamline and optimize your scheduling experience.

Try it free No credit card required

What are Zoom Events?

Zoom Events is an online event hosting platform that offers more advanced features than what you get from regular Zoom meetings .

It's specifically designed for conducting large-scale virtual events such as conferences, expos and webinars. Zoom Events offers more than what’ll get from the standard Zoom tool. These features include registration, enhanced security, hosting multiple sessions and customization, making it a perfect solution for various hybrid/virtual occasions.

Benefits of using Zoom Events

Opting for Zoom Events comes with several advantages over traditional virtual event platforms:

Increased attendee capacity: Host events with virtually unlimited capacity, allowing you to engage with as many participants as required.

Improved security features: Enhanced security options like password protection and waiting rooms help keep your event safe.

Customization: Create a unique, branded event by adjusting the look and feel of registration pages, emails and more.

Integrating Doodle for scheduling

Doodle, a renowned scheduling tool , can be seamlessly integrated with Zoom Events to streamline scheduling processes for your virtual event.

By adding it to your event, you can create and share polls to find the ideal time and date that will maximize attendance, offer different options and receive real-time updates on the most popular choices.

Doodle’s custom questions also enable you to ask for information beforehand, so if you want to split people into different groups or understand where they are joining your event - you can.

Improve productivity and efficiency while managing a large virtual event with minimal admin work thanks to Doodle's powerful and user-friendly interface.

Maximizing the virtual experience with Zoom Events and Doodle

Utilizing Zoom Events and Doodle creates a seamless and efficient virtual event experience that allows you to focus on what really matters - delivering outstanding content for your attendees.

To make the most of your virtual event, keep these tips in mind:

Prepare in advance: Familiarize yourself with both Zoom Events and Doodle’s features to keep potential technical hiccups to a minimum.

Engage your audience: Use interactive features like polling, surveys , quizzes and live chat to keep your attendees involved and invested in the event.

Focus on quality: Put effort into preparing engaging content and visuals to captivate your audience.

By integrating Zoom Events with Doodle, you'll find it easy to manage large virtual experiences with minimal hassle.

Don’t worry about trying to wrangle everyone's schedules manually or deal with tedious administrative tasks. Instead, you'll be able to focus on creating and delivering exceptional content to your audience, ensuring your large virtual event is a roaring success.

Try it free No credit card required

And after your event…

Once your event is over, Doodle provides you with some great options for connecting with participants.

With Booking Page , you can send a link to attendees to book time with you.

This can let you collect feedback or catch up about something that was discussed at the event. Simply log in to your Doodle account, decide when you want to be available and send the link. They will book the times that work for them.

And don’t worry about staying in control. Power settings will let you decide how many meetings you have a day, what buffer times exist between them plus loads more.

Doodle 1:1 gives you the chance to meet with your attendees one-on-one. Like Booking Page, it’s really simple. Simply decide the dates and times you want to meet and send it to your invitee. Once they pick the time that works for them - a slot will be booked on both your calendars.

People using Doodle, on average, can save around 45 minutes a week. When you’re organizing a large event - you need as much time as possible. So claim back what you can with Doodle. Try it for free today. No credit card required.