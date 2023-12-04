What is a Zoom meeting?

What is Zoom?

Zoom is one of the world’s leading video conferencing tools. With most of us forced to work from home during the COVID pandemic, an app that most people probably hadn’t heard of suddenly became very popular.

As well as being able to use it for family and friends, Zoom enables businesses around the globe to meet virtually. It allows you to hold break-out sessions, poll participants and share your screen. Useful when you’re having regular online meetings.

What happens in a Zoom meeting?

“You’re on mute”. Something most of us probably heard a lot during the various COVID lockdowns. However, working remotely is now so common most of us don’t think twice when an invite to a virtual meeting comes in.

But what should actually happen in a Zoom meeting? Is there a specific format or specific things we need to think about?

The simple answer is that most should operate just like an in-person session.

Start by sending your agenda. List all the things you want to cover, with the most important at the top. If you can, assign times to each topic to keep you focused. Let people reach out if there’s anything unclear and be open-minded about changes if they’re needed.

When chairing the meeting, things might seem a little different at first, but should quickly become second nature. Ask everyone to mute their mics at the start of the meeting. Often with big sessions, this will happen automatically. People can then raise their hands if they have a contribution and you can call on them as they do so.

Like any other meeting you might have, be sure to have a note taker and provide a list of action points after the meeting has ended.

How do you schedule a Zoom meeting?

It might seem daunting at first, but scheduling a Zoom meeting is really easy when you use Doodle . What’s more, it doesn’t matter if you need to meet with a large group or just one-on-one - you can do it all.

When you're creating your Doodle event, simply toggle the “video conferencing” button and we’ll automatically add your Zoom link. The process is the same no matter if you’re creating a Group Poll or Booking Page .

The great thing is that if you need to change your event’s date or time, we’ll keep the video conferencing link up-to-date too. Just change what you need to and we can do the rest.

If you want to use a different video conferencing tool, Doodle Professional lets you connect Microsoft Teams, Webex, Google Meet and so much more. On top of that, you can get rid of ads, set deadlines and send reminders - a great way to stop people from missing your meetings.

Doodle makes it easy for you to meet regularly, whether that is in person or online via Zoom. No more emailing back and forth to find a time, just more room for you to get on with the important things. Try it for free today.