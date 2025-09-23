How to give clients self-booking options that fit your day

Your clients want flexibility. You want reliability.

Whether you're a physiotherapist, masseur, psychotherapist, or run group wellness sessions, you’re likely spending too much time coordinating bookings, chasing confirmations, and dealing with last-minute cancellations. And all of that takes time away from what actually matters: caring for people.

With Doodle, you can give clients the power to book themselves, while you stay fully in control of your schedule, your energy, and your business. Let’s walk through how to do that — with real examples from professionals like you.

Block out what matters first

Start by blocking time for what keeps you going. Breaks, lunch, prep, and paperwork — all of it deserves space on your calendar. This isn’t about being rigid. It’s about building a workday that’s sustainable.

Example: Massage therapist After every session, you need time to wash your hands, stretch, reset your space, and recharge. Blocking a 15-minute break in your Booking Page makes sure that time is protected and visible.

Example: Family doctor You might need short gaps between appointments to write notes, call a pharmacy, or handle last-minute issues. If your Booking Page only shows what’s actually available, you stay ahead of the chaos.

With Doodle, you decide what times are visible and when people can book. You stay in control, not your inbox.

Buffers: protect your energy between appointments

Back-to-back sessions might look efficient, but they’ll drain you fast. Adding buffers between appointments gives you the time to reset and stay present for the next client.

Example: Psychotherapist A few quiet minutes between sessions can help you reflect on what just happened, prepare emotionally for your next appointment, or simply take a breath. Buffers aren’t a luxury, they’re a necessity.

Example: Occupational therapist In a busy clinic, those extra minutes can be used to sanitize equipment, update treatment plans, or handle urgent cases without falling behind.

With Doodle, you can set automatic buffers between sessions so your calendar stays realistic and manageable.

Get paid first so people actually show up

No-shows don’t just waste your time. They mess with your income and disrupt your day. Doodle’s Stripe integration lets you collect payments when someone books. That means fewer cancellations and more consistent revenue.

Example: Dietitian or dermatologist If you run a high-demand practice, upfront payment filters out no-shows and last-minute drop-offs. When clients pay at the time of booking, they’re more likely to commit, and you’re not left chasing invoices.

Whether you’re booking 1:1 consultations or small group sessions, payments happen automatically and securely.

Offer smart session types for smarter scheduling

Not all appointments should look the same. Different clients need different session lengths. Your Booking Page should reflect that.

Example: Psychotherapist Offer a short intro consultation for new clients and longer options for returning ones. You might have 20-minute discovery calls and 30, 45, or 60-minute sessions for ongoing care.

Example: Pediatrician Create separate session types for newborn checkups, vaccinations, and last-minute sick visits. This keeps your day balanced and your services easy to book.

Example: Wellness coach Offer personalized sessions, quick follow-ups, or full-length planning sessions — each with their own time and price.

With Doodle, you can create multiple session types with custom durations and descriptions so your Booking Page fits your services exactly.

Hosting group therapy or wellness events? Use a Sign-up Sheet

Group events require a different kind of scheduling. Whether it’s therapy, education, or a workshop, you need a simple way to manage attendance without endless back-and-forth.

Doodle’s Sign-up Sheets let you control the session details, limit the number of participants, and let people register themselves.

Example: Group therapy facilitator Running a six-person session for smoking cessation? Set the number of available seats, add the session description, and drop in the location. Share the link, Doodle takes care of the rest.

Example: Community health educator Hosting a nutrition workshop or diabetes support group? Participants can sign up on their own without emailing or calling. You show up to a full room, ready to go.

It’s fast, reliable, and saves hours of admin.

Set it up once and let it run

Once your Booking Page or Sign-up Sheet is ready, just share the link. You can add it to your website, include it in emails, or send it directly to clients.

Your patients pick a time, pay if needed, and get a confirmation instantly.

That means:

No chasing people to confirm

No double-bookings

No unpaid appointments

No back-and-forth emails

Your calendar becomes a self-service tool that works the way you do.

Let Doodle handle the admin so you can focus on care

You didn’t start your practice to spend your time scheduling. You started it to help people. Doodle helps you stay focused on that by taking care of everything behind the scenes — booking, buffers, payments, group registration, and more.

Set up your Booking Page today and give clients an easier way to connect with you — while keeping your schedule healthy too.