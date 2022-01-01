Whether used for scheduling team meetings, business administration or meeting with clients, there are many occasions when a poll creator can be a useful tool. Perhaps you need to get some feedback on the topic for your last corporate event or you need to set up a poll to find the best time for a weekly client lunch – whatever the reason, Doodle makes the whole process extremely simple. Get started today.

Try Doodle’s online voting system – it's easy to use

Online polls are quick and easy with Doodle. In just a few minutes you can create a free poll for any occasion and then share it amongst your colleagues or friends. Once complete, you can easily view the results of your free online voting system to make any additions or edit your original content.

How do I create a Doodle poll?

First, you can start your Doodle poll by selecting ‘create a Doodle’ at the top of the page. With Doodle, you can find the best time for a meeting in minutes. During step one, include the name of the meeting, the location of the meeting and any notes that are important for that meeting. We’ll use ‘Business meeting’ for this one.

Second, you can add all the potential time options for your meeting. These are what your guests will vote on. Include several to ensure that our guests or participants can find the best time for their meeting. You can choose from the month view or the week view to do so.

The week view will show you the entire week, and if you’ve connected your calendar to Doodle, you’ll be able to see your appointments right next to your time options to make sure you don’t double-book or over-book yourself.

If you choose the month view, you’ll be able to see an entire month for a wider perspective on date selection. Add as many options as you like for your participants to vote on. This is also a useful way to schedule recurring meetings, simply add options like ‘Tuesdays at 5’ or ‘Mondays at 12:00.’

Third, you start adding all kinds of great bonus features to your poll. Choose yes, no, if-need-be, limited options, or make it hidden to keep the answers anonymous.

Here you can also see several Doodle Professional options such as poll deadlines and additional information requests.

Last, all you have to do is add your name and email address, so we can send you your admin link. Then send it off to your guests or participants. You can add their email addresses in the box on the poll page or you can simply share the link as you like. In minutes you’ll have your responses and have just used the Doodle online voting system. Pretty cool!

Doodle’s free online voting system can also be used to organize meetings

Keep in mind Doodle is also fantastic for organizing meetings and other events. Easily integrate your calendars with Doodle for even greater control and make sure you never miss another important meeting again. Simply follow Doodle’s intuitive, step-by-step process and you will be able to enjoy free online voting and meeting organization like never before.