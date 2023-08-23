Doodle and Microsoft Bookings

Are you trying to manage a team of busy professionals? Or looking for a way to make your team more productive? Well, a scheduling tool might just be the answer.

It’s estimated that the average employee spends up to 40 hours per year coordinating their schedule. That could be rounds and rounds of emails to clients or trying to find the best time to have a quarterly planning meeting with their team.

That’s why more businesses than ever are turning to scheduling software to streamline the process.

There are a number of different tools available to help businesses achieve this. Two of the world’s most popular are Microsoft Bookings and Doodle.

Both offer a variety of features that can help businesses save time and improve efficiency. However, there are some key differences between the two. So which one is better for you? Let’s dive in and see what can work for you.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Doodle

Doodle was founded in 2007 in Zurich, Switzerland. Since then it’s helped millions of people streamline and automate their schedules by finding the perfect meeting time for everyone.

As one of the world’s favorite scheduling tools, it makes it possible to plan meetings in a variety of different ways. Group Polls have long been everyone’s favorite way to plan a get-together. Simply select a range of times you want to meet and send it to your guests. They decide what works for them and you’ll quickly have something in everyone’s diaries.

Booking Page allows you to share availability with nothing more than a link and a few clicks. This automates the scheduling process and allows more time to focus on important tasks such as strategy planning or just spending time with your family.

Doodle 1:1 does as the name suggests and lets you find time with one other person. Just send the times you’re free and they pick what suits. The meeting will then be added to both your calendars.

Offering free and pro services, Doodle is a popular tool for arranging meetings, appointments and events.

It also includes a number of features that can help businesses improve the scheduling process, such as the ability to add video conferencing tools for remote meetings or cut down on no-shows with automated reminders.

Microsoft Bookings

Microsoft Bookings is a premium feature of Office 365. It was released in March 2017 and was initially only available to Business Premium users but eventually expanded to everyone.

It was developed in response to the growing demand for online appointment scheduler tools. For instance, in a 2016 survey by Salesforce, 79 percent of customers said they preferred to book appointments online.

Microsoft Bookings allows businesses to create online booking pages that customers can use to schedule appointments with staff.

It also includes a number of features that can help businesses improve the customer experience, such as the ability to send automated appointment reminders and confirmations

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Which one is right for your business?

So, which scheduling tool is right for your business? The answer depends on your specific needs and requirements.

If you are looking for a scheduling tool that is integrated with Office 365 then Microsoft Bookings is a good option. However, with this tool specifically designed for Microsoft programs, if your business is using different systems (for instance Hubspot or Gmail) you might run into some challenges.

It’s also tailored specifically for scheduling internally with staff. This means if you’re looking for something customer-facing it might not work as you’d like it to - unless your clients have the same internal set up to you.

If you are looking for a more dynamic scheduling tool that’s easy to use and includes a number of features that can help you improve the scheduling process, then Doodle is a good option.

Doodle makes it easy to schedule no matter where you are thanks to its video conferencing integrations, time zone picker and mobile app.

You can also schedule meetings of any size from two to 2000+. With a Doodle Professional subscription, you can remove any ads, add custom branding and set deadlines.