Special Events

Complete Christmas Party Checklist for Professional Teams

Read Time: 5 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Updated: Dec 10, 2025

Updated: Dec 10, 2025

Happy team celebrating at a Christmas party

Table of Contents

    A complete company Christmas party checklist includes setting a budget, choosing a date, confirming guest policy, managing invitations and RSVPs, arranging food and drinks, planning entertainment and speeches, and preparing all logistical details for a smooth event. The easiest way to get started is to use a Doodle Group Poll to find a date that works for the whole team, avoiding endless messages, delays, and conflicts during the busy holiday season.

    Company Christmas party checklist

    Planning a Christmas party for a professional team is rewarding, but it involves many moving pieces. From budget approvals to emergency contacts, the more people involved, the more important it becomes to stay organized. This checklist brings everything together in one place, so your team can enjoy a relaxed, memorable celebration.

    Below is the full, expanded checklist — designed for HR teams, office managers, and anyone planning a company event.

    Complete Christmas party checklist for professional teams

    Category

    What to consider / what to do

    Party purpose

    Align on whether the event is a celebration, a team-bonding evening, a formal dinner, or a casual gathering.

    Budget

    Set a clear budget early (venue, food, drinks, entertainment, presents, transportation). Confirm who approves it.

    Date & day of the week

    Choose weekday vs. weekend depending on team preferences. Use a Doodle Group Poll to find a date everyone can attend.

    Guest policy

    Decide whether partners or spouses are allowed and communicate this upfront.

    Venue

    Consider office space, restaurants, rented venues, accessibility, parking, and public transport.

    Invitations

    Send early. Include date, time, dress code, partner policy, RSVP deadline, and venue details.

    RSVPs & attendance

    Track RSVPs and dietary needs; send friendly reminders; confirm headcount with the venue.

    Emergency contacts

    Collect venue emergency numbers and ensure the organizing team has each other’s phone numbers.

    Food & drinks

    Plan menu or catering, check dietary restrictions, confirm alcohol policy, and provide non-alcoholic options.

    Entertainment

    Prepare a playlist, book a DJ, organize trivia or games, or set up a simple photo booth.

    Speeches & appreciations

    Decide who speaks, when, and the tone. Include team acknowledgements or small awards.

    Presents/gifting

    Choose whether to include Secret Santa, set a budget limit and share clear instructions.

    Dress code

    Clarify expectations: festive, formal, smart casual, or themed.

    Transportation

    Provide taxi vouchers or clear transit info. Ensure safe transport options for anyone drinking.

    Accessibility & inclusivity

    Confirm the venue works for everyone. Consider menu inclusivity, noise levels, and seating options.

    Logistics & equipment

    Check microphones, speakers, extension cords, decorations, and anything needed for speeches or presentations.

    Music & sound

    Assign responsibility for music, confirm the sound system, and test the volume so conversations are still easy.

    Day-of coordination

    Arrive early, test equipment, check headcount, decorate if needed, and cue music.

    Clean-up plan

    Clarify who handles cleanup and what the venue provides.

    Follow-up

    Send thank-you messages, share photos, and gather feedback for next year.

    Christmas party planning timeline

    A simple timeline helps avoid last-minute stress, especially when venues and caterers get booked quickly.

    Timeline

    What to do

    3 weeks before

    Choose date with Doodle, book venue, set budget, send invitations

    2 weeks before

    Finalize menu, confirm entertainment, organize activities, order decorations

    1 week before

    Buy drinks, revisit RSVPs, finalize speech plan, prep playlist

    2–3 days before

    Check equipment, review seating, tidy event area if on-site

    Party day

    Chill drinks, set up decorations, test sound, welcome guests and enjoy the evening

    How to plan your team Christmas party with Doodle

    The hardest part of any holiday event is agreeing on a date. December schedules fill quickly, and group chats rarely help.

    A Doodle Group Poll simplifies everything:

    • Share multiple date options

    • Let the team vote in seconds

    • See everyone’s availability clearly

    • Confirm the winning date instantly

    • Move on to the fun parts of planning

    You can also use Doodle to coordinate:

    • Planning meetings with your internal committee

    • Volunteer helpers for setup or cleanup

    • Secret Santa gift exchange timings

    • Small breakout events before or after the main party

    The earlier you do this, the smoother the whole planning journey becomes.

    How to make Christmas party planning stress-free

    A great company party doesn’t need to be complicated. The secret is setting clear expectations and keeping things simple:

    • Stick to a realistic budget

    • Choose food and activities that suit your team

    • Make inclusivity part of your planning

    • Avoid overly tight schedules

    • Delegate whenever possible

    • Keep speeches short and genuine

    The goal isn’t perfection — it’s creating a warm moment of appreciation after a busy year.

    “Planning our office Christmas party used to take weeks because no one could agree on a date. With Doodle, we settled it in minutes and actually spent time thinking about the fun parts instead. Total game-changer.” — Luca R., People Operations

    FAQ

    What should a company Christmas party include?

    A clear date, budget, venue, invitations, food, drinks, entertainment, speeches, and a plan for logistics and transport.

    How early should a team start planning a Christmas party?

    Ideally, three to four weeks in advance, especially if you need budget approval or venue reservations.

    How do we decide if partners can attend?

    Agree internally first, then make the policy clear in the invitation so expectations match.

    Do we need formal speeches?

    Not always. Short thank-yous or small team appreciations help end the year on a positive note.

    How do we make sure everyone feels included?

    Choose an accessible venue, offer varied food and drink options, and avoid activities that might exclude team members.

    Ready to bring your team together?

    Plan your company Christmas party the easy way. Create a Doodle Group Poll, find the best date in minutes, and enjoy a stress-free start to the holiday season.

    No credit card required

