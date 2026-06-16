How to schedule a clinical research advisory panel: A PI's guide

A clinical research advisory panel brings together specialist clinicians, biostatisticians, and subject-matter experts to provide independent scientific oversight for a trial or study. For a principal investigator, convening this group is non-negotiable but notoriously slow: each panelist holds a narrow, unpredictable window of availability. Doodle's Booking Page lets a principal investigator publish live, calendar-synced availability so every clinician self-books directly, no inbox archaeology required.

🎯 Why clinical research advisory panel scheduling breaks down

The principal investigator is rarely the bottleneck. The bottleneck is the specialist clinician who is simultaneously running a clinic, sitting on three other advisory panels, and responding to email somewhere between 6 a.m. and never. When a principal investigator sends a "please share your availability" email to eight panelists, the replies arrive in eight different formats across five business days. By the time the PI has reconciled them into a workable slot, two panelists have new conflicts and the cycle restarts.

This is not a minor inconvenience. For a clinical research advisory panel operating under a regulatory timeline, a two-week scheduling delay can push a protocol review past a grant reporting deadline or an IRB submission window. The principal investigator ends up spending cognitive energy that should go toward the science on calendar logistics instead.

The problem compounds when panelists sit in different time zones. A hepatologist in London, a biostatistician in Boston, and a patient advocate in Vancouver do not share a natural overlap, and the principal investigator has to mentally convert every availability window before even attempting to find a common slot.

🛠 How a Booking Page solves this for the principal investigator

Doodle's Booking Page gives the principal investigator a single shareable link that reflects real-time calendar availability. The PI connects their Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar, sets the window during which advisory panel slots are available (say, Tuesday and Thursday afternoons for the next three weeks), and defines a 30-minute slot duration with buffer times between meetings so back-to-back panelist calls do not bleed into each other.

Each specialist clinician who receives the link sees only the slots that are genuinely open. They pick one, fill in the custom intake questions the principal investigator has configured (for example: "Which protocol section are you reviewing?" or "Do you have a conflict of interest to declare?"), and confirm. The booking lands on the PI's calendar automatically, connected to Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams depending on which video platform the research institution uses.

Doodle's Booking Page supports custom intake questions, which means the principal investigator collects structured pre-meeting information from every panelist at the moment of booking rather than chasing it afterward. Doodle's calendar integration covers Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, so the PI's availability is always accurate regardless of which system the institution runs. Doodle's Booking Page also supports buffer times between meetings, a detail that matters when a principal investigator is moving from a panelist call directly into a lab meeting.

Time-zone auto-detection handles the London-Boston-Vancouver problem automatically. Each clinician sees available slots in their own local time, which removes a common source of scheduling errors on international clinical research advisory panels.

⚙️ Operational setup for the principal investigator

Setting up a Booking Page for a clinical research advisory panel takes under ten minutes. Here is the sequence a principal investigator should follow.

First, connect your primary calendar. This is the single most important step because it prevents double-booking across your other trial commitments, grant calls, and clinical duties.

Second, define the availability window. For a clinical research advisory panel, a two-to-three-week window with two or three available days per week gives specialist clinicians enough flexibility to find a slot without leaving the booking period open so long that panelists procrastinate.

Third, set slot duration and buffers. Thirty minutes is standard for a focused advisory input call. A ten-minute buffer before and after each slot gives the principal investigator time to review the panelist's intake responses before the call begins and to take notes immediately after.

Fourth, configure custom intake questions. At minimum, ask for the panelist's institutional affiliation, the protocol section they are reviewing, and any declared conflicts of interest. This information is often required for the advisory panel's formal record and collecting it at booking saves a separate pre-call email.

Fifth, choose your video conferencing link. Doodle's Booking Page integrates with Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams, so the confirmation email each panelist receives includes a ready-to-join link without any manual setup by the PI.

Sixth, share the link. Paste it into the initial outreach email to panelists. Because each clinician self-books, the principal investigator does not need to follow up individually to confirm slots.

For larger advisory panels where the principal investigator needs to find a single time that works for the full group rather than individual slots, Doodle's Group Poll lets the PI propose several candidate meeting times and collect votes from up to 1,000 participants, with live RSVP tracking so the PI can see quorum at a glance.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for Clinical research advisory panel

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. Title, description, and duration are all pre-filled by the link — just click and your poll is ready.

Protocol amendment review session Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Review the protocol amendment and vote for your availability.

Interim safety data review Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Vote for your availability to review interim safety data and recommend trial continuation.

Annual panel charter and membership review Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Review our annual panel charter & membership. Please select all available times.

Recruitment strategy and enrollment review Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Help PI review enrollment data and advise on recruitment strategy; please vote for.

End-of-study results debrief Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll Join the PI for a 30-min debrief of top-line study results before manuscript submission.

✅ What Doodle supports for clinical research advisory panel

Capability Doodle Notes Self-booking with calendar-aware availability 🟩 Booking Page; connects Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, Apple Calendar Custom intake questions at booking 🟩 Collect conflict-of-interest declarations and protocol section assignments upfront Buffer times between panelist slots 🟩 Prevents back-to-back calls for the principal investigator Video conferencing links (Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams) 🟩 Auto-included in confirmation email Group Poll with quorum tracking (up to 1,000 participants) 🟩 Useful when the full clinical research advisory panel must agree on a single time Time-zone auto-detection 🟩 Each panelist sees slots in their local time Branding (logo and primary color) ⚠️ Available with Premium Co-hosted Group Polls 🔜 On the roadmap; useful for multi-PI advisory panels SMS or push notifications ❌ Email reminders only

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: Can the principal investigator collect conflict-of-interest declarations through the Booking Page? A: Yes. Doodle's Booking Page supports custom intake questions, so the principal investigator can add a required field asking each panelist to declare any conflicts of interest at the moment of booking. The response is captured in the booking record before the advisory panel session takes place.

Q: What happens if a specialist clinician needs to reschedule their slot on the clinical research advisory panel? A: The clinician can use the link in their confirmation email to cancel their existing booking. The principal investigator's Booking Page then makes that slot available again automatically, so another panelist or the same clinician can rebook without any manual intervention from the PI.

Q: Does the principal investigator need to set up a separate Booking Page for each panelist? A: No. One Booking Page handles all individual panelist bookings for the clinical research advisory panel. Each clinician receives the same link and self-selects an available slot. If the PI needs to convene the full panel at a single shared time rather than individual slots, a Group Poll is the right tool instead.

Q: Which video conferencing platforms do the Booking Page confirmations support? A: Doodle's Booking Page integrates with Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams. The principal investigator selects the preferred platform during setup, and every panelist's confirmation email includes a ready-to-join link for that platform automatically.

👉 Ready to simplify your clinical research advisory panel?

Use the templates above to launch your first Group Poll in under two minutes, or set up a Booking Page so every specialist clinician on your clinical research advisory panel self-books their slot without a single email to the principal investigator. Try it for free today.