6 smarter ways marketing teams can plan projects faster

Marketing moves fast — but planning? Not always.
Whether you're launching a campaign, running a product sprint, or kicking off a new channel strategy, the biggest delays usually happen before the work starts. Scheduling calls. Aligning on goals. Chasing down feedback.
Here’s the good news: it doesn’t have to be this hard.
These six fixes can help you move from messy planning to smooth execution — faster.
Quick reference: smarter planning at a glance
Tip
What it solves
Doodle feature used
Replace back-and-forth scheduling
Endless Slack/email threads
Sign-up Sheets
Set a recurring rhythm
No meeting structure
Booking Pages
Use Booking Pages with hosts
Bottlenecks with experts/freelancers
Booking Pages (per host)
Start with a shared brief
Unclear goals, duplication
Link docs in the invitation (description)
Standardize planning tools
Rebuilding docs every time
Attach templates to invites
Pre-book reviews
Late or missing approvals
Sign-up Sheets with capacity limits
1. Replace back-and-forth scheduling with Sign-up Sheets
Trying to schedule with more than two people? You’re in chaos territory. Instead of endless “Can you do Wednesday?” messages, offer a Sign-up Sheet with pre-defined time slots and let people self-serve.
Real win: Everyone sees what’s available, picks a slot, and moves on. You stay out of calendar ping-pong.
2. Set a recurring rhythm for planning
Consistency cuts friction. Set up recurring sessions for:
Monthly campaign planning
Weekly syncs with design/content
Quarterly cross-team check-ins
Set them once using Booking Pages, and your team knows what to expect.
Real win: No more scrambling to set up the “same” meeting again and again.
3. Use Booking Pages with hosts for personalized access
Some meetings need direct access to specific people — like a design lead, data analyst, or external freelancer. That’s where Booking Pages with hosts come in.
Each person can set their own availability, and others can book directly with them — no back-and-forth. Great for:
1:1s with stakeholders
Freelance content reviews
Internal expert check-ins
Pre-scheduled approvals
Real win: Your team gets the expert time they need — when it actually works for both sides.
4. Start with a clear, shared brief
Too many teams skip straight to “what” without aligning on “why.” Create one central brief with:
Goal
Audience
Timeline
Owner(s)
Deliverables
Then share it early. You can even drop it directly into a Sign-up Sheet or meeting invite.
Real win: Aligned expectations mean less backtracking — and fewer surprises.
5. Standardize your planning tools
If your team is rebuilding planning docs from scratch each time, you’re moving slow. Create reusable templates for:
Campaign briefs
Asset lists
Launch checklists
Review timelines
Attach those templates to your invites or Sign-up Sheets in the description. That way, people come prepared.
Real win: Faster ramp-up. Cleaner handoffs. Fewer blockers.
6. Pre-book reviews before the work begins
Don’t wait to schedule approvals until you need them — that’s how timelines get blown. Instead:
Pre-schedule stakeholder reviews during kickoff
Use Sign-up Sheets with limited capacity for feedback sessions
Add Booking Pages for 1:1 follow-ups with decision-makers
Real win: Feedback happens on time, and projects don’t stall at the finish line.
Sign-up Sheets vs Booking Pages — what’s the difference?
Use this…
When…
Sign-up Sheets
You’re organizing a group session and want people to choose from shared slots (e.g. workshops, office hours, launch reviews)
Booking Pages
You need others to book time directly with an individual, based on their real-time availability (e.g. 1:1s, expert support, freelance reviews)
Tips for working with hosts
Ask hosts to update availability weekly
Add buffers to avoid back-to-back fatigue
Control who can book with access settings
Use custom fields to collect context before meetings
Bonus tip: connect your tools
Doodle integrates with your calendar, so:
Invites go straight into everyone’s calendar
Reschedules sync automatically
Reminders reduce no-shows
Real win: Zero surprise meetings. Fewer flakes. Maximum flow.
Final thoughts: structure makes speed possible
Marketing doesn’t slow down. But your planning process might be.
By adding just a bit of structure — and using tools like Doodle to take the friction out of meetings — your team can move faster, hit deadlines, and spend more time actually marketing.