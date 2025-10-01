Create a Doodle

6 smarter ways marketing teams can plan projects faster

Limara Schellenberg
Updated: Oct 1, 2025

Table of Contents

    Marketing moves fast — but planning? Not always.

    Whether you're launching a campaign, running a product sprint, or kicking off a new channel strategy, the biggest delays usually happen before the work starts. Scheduling calls. Aligning on goals. Chasing down feedback.

    Here’s the good news: it doesn’t have to be this hard.

    These six fixes can help you move from messy planning to smooth execution — faster.

    Quick reference: smarter planning at a glance

    Tip

    What it solves

    Doodle feature used

    Replace back-and-forth scheduling

    Endless Slack/email threads

    Sign-up Sheets

    Set a recurring rhythm

    No meeting structure

    Booking Pages

    Use Booking Pages with hosts

    Bottlenecks with experts/freelancers

    Booking Pages (per host)

    Start with a shared brief

    Unclear goals, duplication

    Link docs in the invitation (description)

    Standardize planning tools

    Rebuilding docs every time

    Attach templates to invites

    Pre-book reviews

    Late or missing approvals

    Sign-up Sheets with capacity limits

    1. Replace back-and-forth scheduling with Sign-up Sheets

    Trying to schedule with more than two people? You’re in chaos territory. Instead of endless “Can you do Wednesday?” messages, offer a Sign-up Sheet with pre-defined time slots and let people self-serve.

    Real win: Everyone sees what’s available, picks a slot, and moves on. You stay out of calendar ping-pong.

    2. Set a recurring rhythm for planning

    Consistency cuts friction. Set up recurring sessions for:

    • Monthly campaign planning

    • Weekly syncs with design/content

    • Quarterly cross-team check-ins

    Set them once using Booking Pages, and your team knows what to expect.

    Real win: No more scrambling to set up the “same” meeting again and again.

    3. Use Booking Pages with hosts for personalized access

    Some meetings need direct access to specific people — like a design lead, data analyst, or external freelancer. That’s where Booking Pages with hosts come in.

    Each person can set their own availability, and others can book directly with them — no back-and-forth. Great for:

    • 1:1s with stakeholders

    • Freelance content reviews

    • Internal expert check-ins

    • Pre-scheduled approvals

    Real win: Your team gets the expert time they need — when it actually works for both sides.

    4. Start with a clear, shared brief

    Too many teams skip straight to “what” without aligning on “why.” Create one central brief with:

    • Goal

    • Audience

    • Timeline

    • Owner(s)

    • Deliverables

    Then share it early. You can even drop it directly into a Sign-up Sheet or meeting invite.

    Real win: Aligned expectations mean less backtracking — and fewer surprises.

    5. Standardize your planning tools

    If your team is rebuilding planning docs from scratch each time, you’re moving slow. Create reusable templates for:

    • Campaign briefs

    • Asset lists

    • Launch checklists

    • Review timelines

    Attach those templates to your invites or Sign-up Sheets in the description. That way, people come prepared.

    Real win: Faster ramp-up. Cleaner handoffs. Fewer blockers.

    6. Pre-book reviews before the work begins

    Don’t wait to schedule approvals until you need them — that’s how timelines get blown. Instead:

    • Pre-schedule stakeholder reviews during kickoff

    • Use Sign-up Sheets with limited capacity for feedback sessions

    • Add Booking Pages for 1:1 follow-ups with decision-makers

    Real win: Feedback happens on time, and projects don’t stall at the finish line.

    Sign-up Sheets vs Booking Pages — what’s the difference?

    Use this…

    When…

    Sign-up Sheets

    You’re organizing a group session and want people to choose from shared slots (e.g. workshops, office hours, launch reviews)

    Booking Pages

    You need others to book time directly with an individual, based on their real-time availability (e.g. 1:1s, expert support, freelance reviews)

    Tips for working with hosts

    • Ask hosts to update availability weekly

    • Add buffers to avoid back-to-back fatigue

    • Control who can book with access settings

    • Use custom fields to collect context before meetings

    Bonus tip: connect your tools

    Doodle integrates with your calendar, so:

    • Invites go straight into everyone’s calendar

    • Reschedules sync automatically

    • Reminders reduce no-shows

    Real win: Zero surprise meetings. Fewer flakes. Maximum flow.

    Final thoughts: structure makes speed possible

    Marketing doesn’t slow down. But your planning process might be.

    By adding just a bit of structure — and using tools like Doodle to take the friction out of meetings — your team can move faster, hit deadlines, and spend more time actually marketing.

