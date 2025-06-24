5 signs your business is ready to upgrade to Stripe

Many business owners reach a point where their current payment system begins to feel like a burden. Customers are not receiving invoices, payments are not being made without explanation, and more time is spent chasing transactions than providing services. If this all sounds familiar, your company may be ready to move on to something better. Here are five signs that Stripe may be the upgrade that makes all the difference.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

1. You’re juggling too many payment tools

If one tool is used for invoicing, another for recurring payments, and yet another for sending reminders or receipts, it can turn into a daily time sink. Stripe simplifies everything by bringing those features together in one platform. Whether it's a one-time payment or a refund, it's all in one place—and that makes running a business much smoother.

2. Clients keep asking for more payment options

Questions like “Can I pay with Apple Pay?” or “Do you accept my currency?” are a good sign the current setup isn't cutting it. Stripe supports a wide range of global payment methods, so clients can pay how they want—and businesses can get paid without delays or awkward workarounds.

3. You’ve started scaling, but your payments aren’t keeping up

As a business grows—whether through hiring, expanding services, or simply getting more bookings—the payment infrastructure needs to keep pace. Stripe is built to handle high volumes reliably and provides helpful reports and insights, so it’s easier to keep track of what’s coming in and where growth is happening.

4. You need to track who paid (and who didn’t)

There’s nothing more frustrating than wondering if someone paid, then digging through emails or spreadsheets for proof. Stripe provides a clear, searchable history of every transaction. It’s easy to see what’s been paid, what’s pending, and what needs a follow-up.

5. You want clients to pay while booking with you

One of the most useful Stripe features is its integration with Doodle. This setup allows clients to book a time and pay for it in one smooth flow. That means no extra invoices, no payment reminders, and no time wasted tracking people down. Businesses get paid upfront, and clients appreciate the simplicity.

Stripe can be connected directly to both Doodle Booking Pages and 1:1 meetings, making it easy to collect payments no matter how you schedule. Setup is quick: just log in to your Doodle account, navigate to the Booking Page or 1:1 meeting settings, and select Stripe as your payment provider. Once you connect your Stripe account, clients will be required to pay at the time of booking.

How does Doodle + Stripe help businesses?

Doodle and Stripe together help you save time and get back to the work that matters most by bringing appointment booking and payment together in one place. You can set a price and require payment to confirm a booking. Payments are automatically collected when time is booked, so everything stays accurate and on time—without any manual follow-up. Every transaction is secure and reliable, giving you and your clients confidence at checkout. And by requiring upfront payment, you can reduce cancellations and protect your schedule from last-minute changes.

Stripe supports a wide range of currencies and payment types, including credit and debit cards, bank debits, and digital wallets. You control which ones to accept from within your Stripe settings.

The best part? For Doodle Pro users, there’s no added fee for using Stripe. Free users will see a 3% commission (or the equivalent of one unit of your local currency). Stripe itself applies standard transaction fees based on region, which are usually small and transparent. For full details, you can check Stripe’s pricing page.

If any of these signs sound familiar, Stripe may be the upgrade your business needs. And when combined with Doodle, getting paid becomes just as easy as booking the time.