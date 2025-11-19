5 meeting templates for client calls and creative reviews

You work fast, but client calls can still drain creative time. Stakeholders join late, feedback arrives across channels, and decisions stall. Your team loses hours each week to back-and-forth messages and meetings that lack structure.

This guide gives you five proven meeting templates for agencies. Each template includes a simple agenda, prompts, and timing. You’ll also see how to use Doodle’s Booking Page, 1:1 invites, Group Polls, and Sign-up Sheets to cut scheduling friction and keep your calendar under control.

Whether you lead a boutique studio or a full-service agency, these templates will help you move from chaos to clarity without adding extra admin.

Try Doodle No credit card required

The challenge facing agency professionals

Agency schedules are packed with context switching. You move from discovery calls to creative reviews to status updates. When meetings lack structure:

scope creeps

decisions slip

timelines drift

feedback becomes scattered

Scheduling adds more risk. Clients use different tools, time zones, and preferences; one missed invite or double booking can ripple across an entire project.

Why this matters for agencies

Your time is your margin. Tight meetings protect creative bandwidth, help your team work with focus, and make approvals faster.

Standardizing meeting templates:

sets expectations for clients

reduces rework

clarifies owners and decisions

strengthens your project rhythm

Layer in smart scheduling, and you reclaim hours every week that would otherwise disappear into admin.

5 meeting templates you can copy today

Each template includes timing for a 30–60 minute meeting. Adjust based on your project size and who needs to be in the room.

1) Client kickoff call

Purpose: align on goals, roles, scope, and ways of working

Suggested length: 45 minutes

Who: client lead, project sponsor, agency account lead, creative or strategy lead

Agenda

5 min — Introductions and roles

10 min — Project goals and success metrics

10 min — Scope, deliverables, and milestones

10 min — Decision makers, approvals, risks

5 min — Communication plan and tools

5 min — Next steps and owners

Prompts to use

What does success look like in 60 days and at launch?

Who approves creative, and who needs to be informed?

What risks worry you most?

Scheduling tip with Doodle

Use a Group Poll when several leaders must attend. Offer blocks across time zones, set a deadline, and let reminders drive responses.

After confirming the time, add a video link (Zoom, Google Meet, Teams) directly in Doodle.

Before the call

Share a one-page brief and an intake form

Use AI-generated meeting descriptions (Doodle Pro) to add a polished agenda to the invite

After the call

Send a recap with owners

Use Doodle 1:1 for any follow-ups

2) Weekly status and approvals

Purpose: keep work moving, remove blockers, confirm approvals

Suggested length: 30 minutes

Who: account lead, client day-to-day, producer, creative lead (as needed)

Agenda

5 min — Wins and updates

10 min — Work-in-progress and review items

10 min — Decisions and risks

5 min — Next steps and dates

Prompts to use

What can we approve today to keep momentum?

Which dependency is at risk this week?

Scheduling tip with Doodle

Use a Booking Page for recurring status calls. Clients pick a slot that fits your availability.

If the session is billable, collect payment with Stripe during booking.

Add buffers to avoid back-to-back meetings.

Before the call

Share the status doc and asset links

Keep the attendee list small

After the call

Record decisions in the doc

Use Zapier to push meeting details into Slack or Asana

3) Creative review call

Purpose: present creative, align on intent, collect feedback in one place

Suggested length: 45–60 minutes

Who: client sponsor, reviewers, creative director, account lead

Agenda

5 min — Brief recap and business goal

10 min — Concept rationale and audience insight

20 min — Walkthrough with Q&A

10 min — Feedback round by theme

5 min — Decision and next steps

Prompts to use

Does this concept meet the brief and audience need?

What must change to move to production?

Scheduling tip with Doodle

Avoid email chaos for big groups. Use Group Polls and email invites to up to 1000 participants.

Use hide participant details if you need confidentiality.

Before the call

Share a PDF, deck, or prototype 24 hours ahead

Assign a note taker and decision owner

During the call

Timebox feedback by theme (message, design, technical)

Log action items live

After the call

Use Doodle 1:1 for follow-up reviews

Share a recap with final decisions

4) Feedback consolidation workshop

Purpose: unify scattered comments into a single direction

Suggested length: 45 minutes

Who: account lead, creative lead, key reviewers or product owner

Agenda

5 min — Objectives and ground rules

10 min — Review feedback by source/theme

20 min — Prioritize edits and resolve conflicts

10 min — Final direction and next steps

Prompts to use

Which feedback aligns with the brief?

What metric will prove the edit worked?

Scheduling tip with Doodle

Use Sign-up Sheets with capped seats to manage multiple markets or teams.

Doodle Pro lets you create unlimited sessions.

Before the call

Combine all comments in one doc

Label feedback: must-have, nice-to-have, out of scope

After the call

Share the prioritized list

Open 1:1 slots for individual clarifications

5) Quarterly business review

Purpose: show impact, align on next-quarter goals, support growth

Suggested length: 60 minutes

Who: agency leadership, client sponsor, finance/ops lead

Agenda

10 min — Last quarter goals + results

15 min — Campaign highlights + lessons

15 min — Roadmap + budget outlook

10 min — Risks + dependencies

10 min — Agreement on next quarter

Prompts to use

Where did we create the most value?

What constraints should guide the next quarter?

Scheduling tip with Doodle

Use Group Polls with wide availability windows.

Add custom branding in Doodle Pro for a polished executive-ready invite.

Before the call

Share a short deck and one-page executive summary

Include options for next-quarter planning

After the call

Send a recap and decisions

Reuse the same poll template to set the next QBR

Suggested meeting templates table

You can paste this in Contentful as a table block or markdown:

Meeting Type Purpose Suggested Length Best Doodle Tool Ideal Use Case Client Kickoff Align on goals, scope, roles 45 min Group Poll Multiple leaders, different time zones Weekly Status Keep work moving, confirm approvals 30 min Booking Page Recurring calls, optional Stripe for billable time Creative Review Present creative + gather feedback 45–60 min Group Poll Large reviewer groups, multi-team feedback Feedback Workshop Consolidate scattered comments 45 min Sign-up Sheet Multi-market sessions, capped seats Quarterly Review Show impact + plan future 60 min Group Poll Senior stakeholders with busy calendars

Practical tips to make these templates work

Timebox with purpose

Give each agenda block a clear outcome.

Keep the room small

Invite decision makers; keep others async.

Prepare assets ahead of time

Send briefs, prototypes, or data 24 hours before the call.

Decide in the room

Assign a decision owner and record the call.

Protect your calendar

Use buffers, avoid late-day calls, and block focus time.

Make next steps obvious

Every meeting ends with owners, dates, and the feedback path.

Common mistakes to avoid

Fuzzy goals

Too many reviewers in the room

Feedback without a brief to anchor it

Unclear approval paths

Scheduling by email instead of automated tools

Tools and solutions agencies use with Doodle

Booking Page — routine calls, office hours, paid sessions via Stripe

1:1 invites — stakeholder interviews and follow-ups

Group Polls — creative reviews, workshops, QBRs

Sign-up Sheets — multi-slot workshops with seat limits

Calendar connections — Google, Outlook, Apple

Video conferencing — Google Meet, Zoom, Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams

Pro features — AI-generated agendas, branding, hidden participants, ad-free experience

Zapier — task creation and reminders

Everything listed is accurate to current Doodle functionality.

Real-world examples from agency teams

Boutique design studio — Kickoff via Group Poll → faster responses + approvals during calls

Performance marketing agency — Booking Page for status + Stripe for paid audits → 4 hours saved weekly

Global PR agency — Sign-up Sheets with capped seats + hidden participants → smoother multi-market workflows

Content agency — 1:1 for interviews + Teams links + Zapier → automatic task creation

Full-service agency — Group Polls + branding + AI meeting descriptions → polished QBR process

Key takeaways

Use meeting templates to protect time

Match each meeting type with the right Doodle product

Keep rooms small and feedback structured

Decide in the room and log owners, dates, and decisions

Use Doodle Pro for AI descriptions, branding, and reminders

Get started with better scheduling

These templates will help your agency run tighter client calls and faster creative reviews. If you want fewer emails and cleaner calendars, add Doodle to your workflow.

Connect your calendar, share a Booking Page for routine calls, use 1:1 for follow-ups, and Group Polls or Sign-up Sheets for bigger sessions. Collect payment with Stripe when needed and let reminders handle the follow-ups.

Ready to save time?