5 meeting templates for client calls and creative reviews

Read Time: 10 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Updated: Nov 19, 2025

Diverse team collaborating on a digital marketing strategy during a client call.

Table of Contents

    You work fast, but client calls can still drain creative time. Stakeholders join late, feedback arrives across channels, and decisions stall. Your team loses hours each week to back-and-forth messages and meetings that lack structure.

    This guide gives you five proven meeting templates for agencies. Each template includes a simple agenda, prompts, and timing. You’ll also see how to use Doodle’s Booking Page, 1:1 invites, Group Polls, and Sign-up Sheets to cut scheduling friction and keep your calendar under control.

    Whether you lead a boutique studio or a full-service agency, these templates will help you move from chaos to clarity without adding extra admin.

    The challenge facing agency professionals

    Agency schedules are packed with context switching. You move from discovery calls to creative reviews to status updates. When meetings lack structure:

    • scope creeps

    • decisions slip

    • timelines drift

    • feedback becomes scattered

    Scheduling adds more risk. Clients use different tools, time zones, and preferences; one missed invite or double booking can ripple across an entire project.

    Why this matters for agencies

    Your time is your margin. Tight meetings protect creative bandwidth, help your team work with focus, and make approvals faster.

    Standardizing meeting templates:

    • sets expectations for clients

    • reduces rework

    • clarifies owners and decisions

    • strengthens your project rhythm

    Layer in smart scheduling, and you reclaim hours every week that would otherwise disappear into admin.

    5 meeting templates you can copy today

    Each template includes timing for a 30–60 minute meeting. Adjust based on your project size and who needs to be in the room.

    1) Client kickoff call

    Purpose: align on goals, roles, scope, and ways of working

    Suggested length: 45 minutes

    Who: client lead, project sponsor, agency account lead, creative or strategy lead

    Agenda

    • 5 min — Introductions and roles

    • 10 min — Project goals and success metrics

    • 10 min — Scope, deliverables, and milestones

    • 10 min — Decision makers, approvals, risks

    • 5 min — Communication plan and tools

    • 5 min — Next steps and owners

    Prompts to use

    • What does success look like in 60 days and at launch?

    • Who approves creative, and who needs to be informed?

    • What risks worry you most?

    Scheduling tip with Doodle

    • Use a Group Poll when several leaders must attend. Offer blocks across time zones, set a deadline, and let reminders drive responses.

    • After confirming the time, add a video link (Zoom, Google Meet, Teams) directly in Doodle.

    Before the call

    • Share a one-page brief and an intake form

    • Use AI-generated meeting descriptions (Doodle Pro) to add a polished agenda to the invite

    After the call

    • Send a recap with owners

    • Use Doodle 1:1 for any follow-ups

    2) Weekly status and approvals

    Purpose: keep work moving, remove blockers, confirm approvals

    Suggested length: 30 minutes

    Who: account lead, client day-to-day, producer, creative lead (as needed)

    Agenda

    • 5 min — Wins and updates

    • 10 min — Work-in-progress and review items

    • 10 min — Decisions and risks

    • 5 min — Next steps and dates

    Prompts to use

    • What can we approve today to keep momentum?

    • Which dependency is at risk this week?

    Scheduling tip with Doodle

    • Use a Booking Page for recurring status calls. Clients pick a slot that fits your availability.

    • If the session is billable, collect payment with Stripe during booking.

    • Add buffers to avoid back-to-back meetings.

    Before the call

    • Share the status doc and asset links

    • Keep the attendee list small

    After the call

    • Record decisions in the doc

    • Use Zapier to push meeting details into Slack or Asana

    3) Creative review call

    Purpose: present creative, align on intent, collect feedback in one place

    Suggested length: 45–60 minutes

    Who: client sponsor, reviewers, creative director, account lead

    Agenda

    • 5 min — Brief recap and business goal

    • 10 min — Concept rationale and audience insight

    • 20 min — Walkthrough with Q&A

    • 10 min — Feedback round by theme

    • 5 min — Decision and next steps

    Prompts to use

    • Does this concept meet the brief and audience need?

    • What must change to move to production?

    Scheduling tip with Doodle

    • Avoid email chaos for big groups. Use Group Polls and email invites to up to 1000 participants.

    • Use hide participant details if you need confidentiality.

    Before the call

    • Share a PDF, deck, or prototype 24 hours ahead

    • Assign a note taker and decision owner

    During the call

    • Timebox feedback by theme (message, design, technical)

    • Log action items live

    After the call

    • Use Doodle 1:1 for follow-up reviews

    • Share a recap with final decisions

    4) Feedback consolidation workshop

    Purpose: unify scattered comments into a single direction

    Suggested length: 45 minutes

    Who: account lead, creative lead, key reviewers or product owner

    Agenda

    • 5 min — Objectives and ground rules

    • 10 min — Review feedback by source/theme

    • 20 min — Prioritize edits and resolve conflicts

    • 10 min — Final direction and next steps

    Prompts to use

    • Which feedback aligns with the brief?

    • What metric will prove the edit worked?

    Scheduling tip with Doodle

    • Use Sign-up Sheets with capped seats to manage multiple markets or teams.

    • Doodle Pro lets you create unlimited sessions.

    Before the call

    • Combine all comments in one doc

    • Label feedback: must-have, nice-to-have, out of scope

    After the call

    • Share the prioritized list

    • Open 1:1 slots for individual clarifications

    5) Quarterly business review

    Purpose: show impact, align on next-quarter goals, support growth

    Suggested length: 60 minutes

    Who: agency leadership, client sponsor, finance/ops lead

    Agenda

    • 10 min — Last quarter goals + results

    • 15 min — Campaign highlights + lessons

    • 15 min — Roadmap + budget outlook

    • 10 min — Risks + dependencies

    • 10 min — Agreement on next quarter

    Prompts to use

    • Where did we create the most value?

    • What constraints should guide the next quarter?

    Scheduling tip with Doodle

    • Use Group Polls with wide availability windows.

    • Add custom branding in Doodle Pro for a polished executive-ready invite.

    Before the call

    • Share a short deck and one-page executive summary

    • Include options for next-quarter planning

    After the call

    • Send a recap and decisions

    • Reuse the same poll template to set the next QBR

    Suggested meeting templates table

    Meeting Type

    Purpose

    Suggested Length

    Best Doodle Tool

    Ideal Use Case

    Client Kickoff

    Align on goals, scope, roles

    45 min

    Group Poll

    Multiple leaders, different time zones

    Weekly Status

    Keep work moving, confirm approvals

    30 min

    Booking Page

    Recurring calls, optional Stripe for billable time

    Creative Review

    Present creative + gather feedback

    45–60 min

    Group Poll

    Large reviewer groups, multi-team feedback

    Feedback Workshop

    Consolidate scattered comments

    45 min

    Sign-up Sheet

    Multi-market sessions, capped seats

    Quarterly Review

    Show impact + plan future

    60 min

    Group Poll

    Senior stakeholders with busy calendars

    Practical tips to make these templates work

    • Timebox with purpose

    Give each agenda block a clear outcome.

    • Keep the room small

    Invite decision makers; keep others async.

    • Prepare assets ahead of time

    Send briefs, prototypes, or data 24 hours before the call.

    • Decide in the room

    Assign a decision owner and record the call.

    • Protect your calendar

    Use buffers, avoid late-day calls, and block focus time.

    • Make next steps obvious

    Every meeting ends with owners, dates, and the feedback path.

    Common mistakes to avoid

    • Fuzzy goals

    • Too many reviewers in the room

    • Feedback without a brief to anchor it

    • Unclear approval paths

    • Scheduling by email instead of automated tools

    Tools and solutions agencies use with Doodle

    • Booking Page — routine calls, office hours, paid sessions via Stripe

    • 1:1 invites — stakeholder interviews and follow-ups

    • Group Polls — creative reviews, workshops, QBRs

    • Sign-up Sheets — multi-slot workshops with seat limits

    • Calendar connections — Google, Outlook, Apple

    • Video conferencing — Google Meet, Zoom, Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams

    • Pro features — AI-generated agendas, branding, hidden participants, ad-free experience

    • Zapier — task creation and reminders

    Everything listed is accurate to current Doodle functionality.

    Real-world examples from agency teams

    • Boutique design studio — Kickoff via Group Poll → faster responses + approvals during calls

    • Performance marketing agency — Booking Page for status + Stripe for paid audits → 4 hours saved weekly

    • Global PR agency — Sign-up Sheets with capped seats + hidden participants → smoother multi-market workflows

    • Content agency — 1:1 for interviews + Teams links + Zapier → automatic task creation

    • Full-service agency — Group Polls + branding + AI meeting descriptions → polished QBR process

    Key takeaways

    • Use meeting templates to protect time

    • Match each meeting type with the right Doodle product

    • Keep rooms small and feedback structured

    • Decide in the room and log owners, dates, and decisions

    • Use Doodle Pro for AI descriptions, branding, and reminders

    These templates will help your agency run tighter client calls and faster creative reviews. If you want fewer emails and cleaner calendars, add Doodle to your workflow.

    Connect your calendar, share a Booking Page for routine calls, use 1:1 for follow-ups, and Group Polls or Sign-up Sheets for bigger sessions. Collect payment with Stripe when needed and let reminders handle the follow-ups.

