5 meeting templates for client calls and creative reviews

You work fast, but client calls can still drain creative time. Stakeholders join late, feedback arrives across channels, and decisions stall. Your team loses hours each week to back-and-forth messages and meetings that lack structure.
This guide gives you five proven meeting templates for agencies. Each template includes a simple agenda, prompts, and timing. You’ll also see how to use Doodle’s Booking Page, 1:1 invites, Group Polls, and Sign-up Sheets to cut scheduling friction and keep your calendar under control.
Whether you lead a boutique studio or a full-service agency, these templates will help you move from chaos to clarity without adding extra admin.
The challenge facing agency professionals
Agency schedules are packed with context switching. You move from discovery calls to creative reviews to status updates. When meetings lack structure:
scope creeps
decisions slip
timelines drift
feedback becomes scattered
Scheduling adds more risk. Clients use different tools, time zones, and preferences; one missed invite or double booking can ripple across an entire project.
Why this matters for agencies
Your time is your margin. Tight meetings protect creative bandwidth, help your team work with focus, and make approvals faster.
Standardizing meeting templates:
sets expectations for clients
reduces rework
clarifies owners and decisions
strengthens your project rhythm
Layer in smart scheduling, and you reclaim hours every week that would otherwise disappear into admin.
5 meeting templates you can copy today
Each template includes timing for a 30–60 minute meeting. Adjust based on your project size and who needs to be in the room.
1) Client kickoff call
Purpose: align on goals, roles, scope, and ways of working
Suggested length: 45 minutes
Who: client lead, project sponsor, agency account lead, creative or strategy lead
Agenda
5 min — Introductions and roles
10 min — Project goals and success metrics
10 min — Scope, deliverables, and milestones
10 min — Decision makers, approvals, risks
5 min — Communication plan and tools
5 min — Next steps and owners
Prompts to use
What does success look like in 60 days and at launch?
Who approves creative, and who needs to be informed?
What risks worry you most?
Scheduling tip with Doodle
Use a Group Poll when several leaders must attend. Offer blocks across time zones, set a deadline, and let reminders drive responses.
After confirming the time, add a video link (Zoom, Google Meet, Teams) directly in Doodle.
Before the call
Share a one-page brief and an intake form
Use AI-generated meeting descriptions (Doodle Pro) to add a polished agenda to the invite
After the call
Send a recap with owners
Use Doodle 1:1 for any follow-ups
2) Weekly status and approvals
Purpose: keep work moving, remove blockers, confirm approvals
Suggested length: 30 minutes
Who: account lead, client day-to-day, producer, creative lead (as needed)
Agenda
5 min — Wins and updates
10 min — Work-in-progress and review items
10 min — Decisions and risks
5 min — Next steps and dates
Prompts to use
What can we approve today to keep momentum?
Which dependency is at risk this week?
Scheduling tip with Doodle
Use a Booking Page for recurring status calls. Clients pick a slot that fits your availability.
If the session is billable, collect payment with Stripe during booking.
Add buffers to avoid back-to-back meetings.
Before the call
Share the status doc and asset links
Keep the attendee list small
After the call
Record decisions in the doc
Use Zapier to push meeting details into Slack or Asana
3) Creative review call
Purpose: present creative, align on intent, collect feedback in one place
Suggested length: 45–60 minutes
Who: client sponsor, reviewers, creative director, account lead
Agenda
5 min — Brief recap and business goal
10 min — Concept rationale and audience insight
20 min — Walkthrough with Q&A
10 min — Feedback round by theme
5 min — Decision and next steps
Prompts to use
Does this concept meet the brief and audience need?
What must change to move to production?
Scheduling tip with Doodle
Avoid email chaos for big groups. Use Group Polls and email invites to up to 1000 participants.
Use hide participant details if you need confidentiality.
Before the call
Share a PDF, deck, or prototype 24 hours ahead
Assign a note taker and decision owner
During the call
Timebox feedback by theme (message, design, technical)
Log action items live
After the call
Use Doodle 1:1 for follow-up reviews
Share a recap with final decisions
4) Feedback consolidation workshop
Purpose: unify scattered comments into a single direction
Suggested length: 45 minutes
Who: account lead, creative lead, key reviewers or product owner
Agenda
5 min — Objectives and ground rules
10 min — Review feedback by source/theme
20 min — Prioritize edits and resolve conflicts
10 min — Final direction and next steps
Prompts to use
Which feedback aligns with the brief?
What metric will prove the edit worked?
Scheduling tip with Doodle
Use Sign-up Sheets with capped seats to manage multiple markets or teams.
Doodle Pro lets you create unlimited sessions.
Before the call
Combine all comments in one doc
Label feedback: must-have, nice-to-have, out of scope
After the call
Share the prioritized list
Open 1:1 slots for individual clarifications
5) Quarterly business review
Purpose: show impact, align on next-quarter goals, support growth
Suggested length: 60 minutes
Who: agency leadership, client sponsor, finance/ops lead
Agenda
10 min — Last quarter goals + results
15 min — Campaign highlights + lessons
15 min — Roadmap + budget outlook
10 min — Risks + dependencies
10 min — Agreement on next quarter
Prompts to use
Where did we create the most value?
What constraints should guide the next quarter?
Scheduling tip with Doodle
Use Group Polls with wide availability windows.
Add custom branding in Doodle Pro for a polished executive-ready invite.
Before the call
Share a short deck and one-page executive summary
Include options for next-quarter planning
After the call
Send a recap and decisions
Reuse the same poll template to set the next QBR
Suggested meeting templates table
You can paste this in Contentful as a table block or markdown:
Meeting Type
Purpose
Suggested Length
Best Doodle Tool
Ideal Use Case
Client Kickoff
Align on goals, scope, roles
45 min
Group Poll
Multiple leaders, different time zones
Weekly Status
Keep work moving, confirm approvals
30 min
Booking Page
Recurring calls, optional Stripe for billable time
Creative Review
Present creative + gather feedback
45–60 min
Group Poll
Large reviewer groups, multi-team feedback
Feedback Workshop
Consolidate scattered comments
45 min
Sign-up Sheet
Multi-market sessions, capped seats
Quarterly Review
Show impact + plan future
60 min
Group Poll
Senior stakeholders with busy calendars
Practical tips to make these templates work
Timebox with purpose
Give each agenda block a clear outcome.
Keep the room small
Invite decision makers; keep others async.
Prepare assets ahead of time
Send briefs, prototypes, or data 24 hours before the call.
Decide in the room
Assign a decision owner and record the call.
Protect your calendar
Use buffers, avoid late-day calls, and block focus time.
Make next steps obvious
Every meeting ends with owners, dates, and the feedback path.
Common mistakes to avoid
Fuzzy goals
Too many reviewers in the room
Feedback without a brief to anchor it
Unclear approval paths
Scheduling by email instead of automated tools
Tools and solutions agencies use with Doodle
Booking Page — routine calls, office hours, paid sessions via Stripe
1:1 invites — stakeholder interviews and follow-ups
Group Polls — creative reviews, workshops, QBRs
Sign-up Sheets — multi-slot workshops with seat limits
Calendar connections — Google, Outlook, Apple
Video conferencing — Google Meet, Zoom, Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams
Pro features — AI-generated agendas, branding, hidden participants, ad-free experience
Zapier — task creation and reminders
Everything listed is accurate to current Doodle functionality.
Real-world examples from agency teams
Boutique design studio — Kickoff via Group Poll → faster responses + approvals during calls
Performance marketing agency — Booking Page for status + Stripe for paid audits → 4 hours saved weekly
Global PR agency — Sign-up Sheets with capped seats + hidden participants → smoother multi-market workflows
Content agency — 1:1 for interviews + Teams links + Zapier → automatic task creation
Full-service agency — Group Polls + branding + AI meeting descriptions → polished QBR process
Key takeaways
Use meeting templates to protect time
Match each meeting type with the right Doodle product
Keep rooms small and feedback structured
Decide in the room and log owners, dates, and decisions
Use Doodle Pro for AI descriptions, branding, and reminders
Get started with better scheduling
These templates will help your agency run tighter client calls and faster creative reviews. If you want fewer emails and cleaner calendars, add Doodle to your workflow.
Connect your calendar, share a Booking Page for routine calls, use 1:1 for follow-ups, and Group Polls or Sign-up Sheets for bigger sessions. Collect payment with Stripe when needed and let reminders handle the follow-ups.
Ready to save time?