5 meeting templates every architect should use

Read Time: 10 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Nov 19, 2025

Architects in a meeting

Table of Contents

    As an architect, you spend your days balancing clients, consultants, contractors and city officials. Your calendar fills fast. The wrong meeting at the wrong time can slow a project, cause rework and cut into billable hours.

    The fix is simple: use a small set of reusable meeting templates. Each template should have a clear purpose, a short agenda, prep steps and a consistent way to schedule. In this guide, you’ll get five practical meeting templates for architects, plus how to run them with Doodle to save hours and reduce back-and-forth.

    The challenge facing architect professionals

    Architects coordinate many roles and phases across a project:

    • Residential intake calls

    • Concept and design reviews

    • Consultant clash checks

    • Site walks and CA meetings

    • Permit and planning conversations

    Without a structure, every meeting becomes custom work that eats time.

    Common pain points

    • Endless email threads to find a time

    • No-shows due to unclear reminders or locations

    • Agendas that drift and decisions that go missing

    • Delays that ripple into drawings, submittals and fees

    • Hours spent on unpaid consults instead of billable work

    Why this matters for architects

    Meetings shape requirements, design direction and construction decisions. Strong meeting structure protects your fee and your schedule.

    Clear templates help you:

    • Shorten project timelines by reducing confusion

    • Improve client trust through consistent touchpoints

    • Capture decisions that stick and reduce rework

    • Keep your team focused, efficient and billable

    You’ll find five architect-ready templates below with agendas and Doodle setups you can plug in today.

    Template 1: Client discovery and intake

    Purpose: Qualify a lead, define goals and set preliminary scope

    Length: 30–45 minutes

    Attendees: Architect, client decision maker, any co-owner or partner

    Agenda

    1. Goals and vision (2 minutes per person)

    2. Site + constraints

    3. Budget + timeline ranges

    4. Decision makers + approval process

    5. Next steps

    Prep checklist

    • Review lead form, site address and basic records

    • Choose 1–2 relevant project examples

    • Prepare must-ask questions

    Doodle setup

    • Use a Booking Page so prospects self-book on your real availability

    • Connect Google/Outlook/Apple Calendar

    • Add automatic reminders + video conferencing

    • Connect Stripe if you charge for paid consultations

    Sample invite

    Title: Client discovery call for [Project/Address]

    Description: We’ll review goals, site context, budget and timeline. Please have any survey or listing link ready.

    Best practices

    • Keep it short to protect your time

    • End with one clear next step

    • Use Doodle 1:1 to offer just a few curated times to a single lead

    Template 2: Concept design review with the client

    Purpose: Align on early concepts and approve direction

    Length: 60 minutes

    Attendees: Architect, PM, client decision maker, optional interior designer

    Agenda

    1. Recap goals + constraints

    2. Present 2–3 concepts with pros/cons

    3. Discuss cost + phasing implications

    4. Capture decisions + risks

    5. Confirm approvals + next milestone

    Prep checklist

    • Assemble drawings/slides into one deck

    • Prepare a simple cost narrative

    • Define decision criteria

    Doodle setup

    • Use Group Polls when multiple stakeholders must agree on a time

    • Set deadlines + automatic reminders

    • Use Doodle Pro to generate a clear meeting description and add branding

    Capture decisions

    • Add a final slide listing decisions

    • Send a summary within 24 hours

    Best practices

    • Limit to 2–3 options

    • Timebox each discussion block

    • Record the call (with consent)

    Template 3: Consultant coordination sync

    Purpose: Resolve clashes, align on responsibilities and keep models moving

    Length: 45–60 minutes

    Attendees: Architect, structural, MEP, civil, landscape, specialists

    Agenda

    1. Milestones + schedule check

    2. Drawing/model review

    3. Responsibility matrix

    4. Decisions + owners

    5. Delivery dates + next touchpoint

    Prep checklist

    • Publish the latest model and PDFs at least 24 hours beforehand

    • Identify top five conflicts or risks

    • Clarify file naming/exchange standards

    Doodle setup

    • Use Group Polls for multi-firm coordination (up to 1000 participants)

    • Hide participant details if cross-firm privacy is preferred

    • Booked meetings auto-sync to calendars with video links

    Follow-up checklist

    • Send updated models + a one-page decision log

    • Use a Sign-up Sheet if you need structured consultant handback time slots

    Best practices

    • Keep the group small and phase-specific

    • Weekly cadence in DD; biweekly in CDs

    • Use Doodle 1:1 for breakout topics

    Template 4: Contractor coordination and site meeting

    Purpose: Keep construction moving, answer RFIs, review field conditions

    Length: 30–60 minutes onsite + 30-minute review

    Attendees: Architect/CA lead, GC PM, superintendent, key subs, owner rep

    Agenda

    1. Safety + access

    2. Review work in place + mockups

    3. Open RFIs + submittals

    4. Changes + approvals

    5. Action items

    Prep checklist

    • Bring current drawings, RFI log and camera

    • Check weather + site access

    • Have punch list tools ready

    Doodle setup

    • Use a Booking Page so the GC books recurring site meetings only when you’re available

    • Add site address + parking details

    • Use Doodle 1:1 for one-off sub meetings

    On-site best practices

    • Tie photos to action items

    • Keep a simple field report template

    • Send same-day summaries to reduce disputes

    Template 5: Permit and planning pre-application meeting

    Purpose: Clarify code questions and reduce resubmittals

    Length: 45 minutes

    Attendees: Architect, planning/building official, sometimes client or civil

    Agenda

    1. Project summary + zoning

    2. Key code questions

    3. Required studies + submittals

    4. Timeline + review path

    5. Next steps

    Prep checklist

    • Two-page brief with site plan + massing

    • List code questions (with citations)

    • Bring precedent approvals if helpful

    Doodle setup

    (Accurate: many agencies still require email to book.)

    • Use Doodle 1:1 to propose a few time windows that respect both calendars

    • Include the agenda in the invite; AI descriptions can help

    • For multi-department meetings, send a Group Poll to align availability

    Best practices

    • Request written confirmation of interpretations

    • Capture names + titles of attendees

    • Send a short written summary

    Common mistakes to avoid

    • Too many goals in one meeting — stick to one primary outcome

    • Long email threads — share a scheduling link instead

    • No prep materials — send drawings/models at least a day ahead

    • No reminders — enable auto reminders to prevent no-shows

    • No decision log — close every meeting with owners + dates

    Tools and solutions for faster scheduling

    Booking Page

    Ideal for client calls, paid consults, site walks

    • Shows your real availability

    • Adds video links

    • Supports Stripe for payments

    • Customizable working hours, buffers and locations

    1:1

    Great for single-person calls (city officials, subs, quick follow-ups)

    • Offer a curated list of times

    • Prevents double bookings

    Group Polls

    Best for design reviews + consultant syncs

    • Invite up to 1000 participants

    • Set deadlines + reminders

    • Hide participant details

    Sign-up Sheets

    Useful for workshops, studio crits, vendor demos

    • Create time slots with seat limits

    • Participants pick a slot themselves

    Helpful integrations

    • Google, Outlook and Apple Calendar

    • Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams

    • Zapier → trigger tasks in Asana, Trello or Slack

    Doodle Pro / Teams perks

    • AI-generated agendas

    • Custom branding + logo

    • Ad-free experience

    • Hide participant details

    • Enterprise-grade security

    Real-world examples

    Residential studio

    • Uses a paid 30-minute consult via Booking Page (Stripe) → higher show-up rate

    • Uses Group Polls for concept reviews with couples

    • GC books site walks only on Friday mornings via a custom Booking Page

    Mid-size commercial firm

    • Uses Group Polls quarterly to set weekly consultant syncs

    • Uses 1:1 with two curated time windows for permit conversations

    • Uses Sign-up Sheets during CDs for consultant handoff reviews

    Community project

    • Creates a Sign-up Sheet with 8 slots × 10 seats for an open house

    • Doodle hides attendee details for privacy

    Key takeaways

    • Use five core meeting templates to protect time and reduce friction

    • Pair each template with the right Doodle tool

    • Send prep files and use auto reminders to avoid no-shows

    • Log approvals, owners and dates at every meeting

    • Collect payments for paid consults with Stripe

    Get started with better scheduling

    You don’t need more meetings — you need better ones.

    Start using these five meeting templates for architects, plug them into your calendar and let Doodle handle the booking, reminders and video links.

    Ready to simplify scheduling? Create your first template and send your link today.

