5 meeting templates every architect should use

As an architect, you spend your days balancing clients, consultants, contractors and city officials. Your calendar fills fast. The wrong meeting at the wrong time can slow a project, cause rework and cut into billable hours.

The fix is simple: use a small set of reusable meeting templates. Each template should have a clear purpose, a short agenda, prep steps and a consistent way to schedule. In this guide, you’ll get five practical meeting templates for architects, plus how to run them with Doodle to save hours and reduce back-and-forth.

The challenge facing architect professionals

Architects coordinate many roles and phases across a project:

Residential intake calls

Concept and design reviews

Consultant clash checks

Site walks and CA meetings

Permit and planning conversations

Without a structure, every meeting becomes custom work that eats time.

Common pain points

Endless email threads to find a time

No-shows due to unclear reminders or locations

Agendas that drift and decisions that go missing

Delays that ripple into drawings, submittals and fees

Hours spent on unpaid consults instead of billable work

Why this matters for architects

Meetings shape requirements, design direction and construction decisions. Strong meeting structure protects your fee and your schedule.

Clear templates help you:

Shorten project timelines by reducing confusion

Improve client trust through consistent touchpoints

Capture decisions that stick and reduce rework

Keep your team focused, efficient and billable

You’ll find five architect-ready templates below with agendas and Doodle setups you can plug in today.

Template 1: Client discovery and intake

Purpose: Qualify a lead, define goals and set preliminary scope

Length: 30–45 minutes

Attendees: Architect, client decision maker, any co-owner or partner

Agenda

Goals and vision (2 minutes per person) Site + constraints Budget + timeline ranges Decision makers + approval process Next steps

Prep checklist

Review lead form, site address and basic records

Choose 1–2 relevant project examples

Prepare must-ask questions

Doodle setup

Use a Booking Page so prospects self-book on your real availability

Connect Google/Outlook/Apple Calendar

Add automatic reminders + video conferencing

Connect Stripe if you charge for paid consultations

Sample invite

Title: Client discovery call for [Project/Address]

Description: We’ll review goals, site context, budget and timeline. Please have any survey or listing link ready.

Best practices

Keep it short to protect your time

End with one clear next step

Use Doodle 1:1 to offer just a few curated times to a single lead

Template 2: Concept design review with the client

Purpose: Align on early concepts and approve direction

Length: 60 minutes

Attendees: Architect, PM, client decision maker, optional interior designer

Agenda

Recap goals + constraints Present 2–3 concepts with pros/cons Discuss cost + phasing implications Capture decisions + risks Confirm approvals + next milestone

Prep checklist

Assemble drawings/slides into one deck

Prepare a simple cost narrative

Define decision criteria

Doodle setup

Use Group Polls when multiple stakeholders must agree on a time

Set deadlines + automatic reminders

Use Doodle Pro to generate a clear meeting description and add branding

Capture decisions

Add a final slide listing decisions

Send a summary within 24 hours

Best practices

Limit to 2–3 options

Timebox each discussion block

Record the call (with consent)

Template 3: Consultant coordination sync

Purpose: Resolve clashes, align on responsibilities and keep models moving

Length: 45–60 minutes

Attendees: Architect, structural, MEP, civil, landscape, specialists

Agenda

Milestones + schedule check Drawing/model review Responsibility matrix Decisions + owners Delivery dates + next touchpoint

Prep checklist

Publish the latest model and PDFs at least 24 hours beforehand

Identify top five conflicts or risks

Clarify file naming/exchange standards

Doodle setup

Use Group Polls for multi-firm coordination (up to 1000 participants)

Hide participant details if cross-firm privacy is preferred

Booked meetings auto-sync to calendars with video links

Follow-up checklist

Send updated models + a one-page decision log

Use a Sign-up Sheet if you need structured consultant handback time slots

Best practices

Keep the group small and phase-specific

Weekly cadence in DD; biweekly in CDs

Use Doodle 1:1 for breakout topics

Template 4: Contractor coordination and site meeting

Purpose: Keep construction moving, answer RFIs, review field conditions

Length: 30–60 minutes onsite + 30-minute review

Attendees: Architect/CA lead, GC PM, superintendent, key subs, owner rep

Agenda

Safety + access Review work in place + mockups Open RFIs + submittals Changes + approvals Action items

Prep checklist

Bring current drawings, RFI log and camera

Check weather + site access

Have punch list tools ready

Doodle setup

Use a Booking Page so the GC books recurring site meetings only when you’re available

Add site address + parking details

Use Doodle 1:1 for one-off sub meetings

On-site best practices

Tie photos to action items

Keep a simple field report template

Send same-day summaries to reduce disputes

Template 5: Permit and planning pre-application meeting

Purpose: Clarify code questions and reduce resubmittals

Length: 45 minutes

Attendees: Architect, planning/building official, sometimes client or civil

Agenda

Project summary + zoning Key code questions Required studies + submittals Timeline + review path Next steps

Prep checklist

Two-page brief with site plan + massing

List code questions (with citations)

Bring precedent approvals if helpful

Doodle setup

(Accurate: many agencies still require email to book.)

Use Doodle 1:1 to propose a few time windows that respect both calendars

Include the agenda in the invite; AI descriptions can help

For multi-department meetings, send a Group Poll to align availability

Best practices

Request written confirmation of interpretations

Capture names + titles of attendees

Send a short written summary

Common mistakes to avoid

Too many goals in one meeting — stick to one primary outcome

Long email threads — share a scheduling link instead

No prep materials — send drawings/models at least a day ahead

No reminders — enable auto reminders to prevent no-shows

No decision log — close every meeting with owners + dates

Tools and solutions for faster scheduling

Booking Page

Ideal for client calls, paid consults, site walks

Shows your real availability

Adds video links

Supports Stripe for payments

Customizable working hours, buffers and locations

1:1

Great for single-person calls (city officials, subs, quick follow-ups)

Offer a curated list of times

Prevents double bookings

Group Polls

Best for design reviews + consultant syncs

Invite up to 1000 participants

Set deadlines + reminders

Hide participant details

Sign-up Sheets

Useful for workshops, studio crits, vendor demos

Create time slots with seat limits

Participants pick a slot themselves

Helpful integrations

Google, Outlook and Apple Calendar

Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams

Zapier → trigger tasks in Asana, Trello or Slack

Doodle Pro / Teams perks

AI-generated agendas

Custom branding + logo

Ad-free experience

Hide participant details

Enterprise-grade security

Real-world examples

Residential studio

Uses a paid 30-minute consult via Booking Page (Stripe) → higher show-up rate

Uses Group Polls for concept reviews with couples

GC books site walks only on Friday mornings via a custom Booking Page

Mid-size commercial firm

Uses Group Polls quarterly to set weekly consultant syncs

Uses 1:1 with two curated time windows for permit conversations

Uses Sign-up Sheets during CDs for consultant handoff reviews

Community project

Creates a Sign-up Sheet with 8 slots × 10 seats for an open house

Doodle hides attendee details for privacy

Key takeaways

Use five core meeting templates to protect time and reduce friction

Pair each template with the right Doodle tool

Send prep files and use auto reminders to avoid no-shows

Log approvals, owners and dates at every meeting

Collect payments for paid consults with Stripe

Get started with better scheduling

You don’t need more meetings — you need better ones.

Start using these five meeting templates for architects, plug them into your calendar and let Doodle handle the booking, reminders and video links.

Ready to simplify scheduling? Create your first template and send your link today.