5 meeting templates every architect should use

As an architect, you spend your days balancing clients, consultants, contractors and city officials. Your calendar fills fast. The wrong meeting at the wrong time can slow a project, cause rework and cut into billable hours.
The fix is simple: use a small set of reusable meeting templates. Each template should have a clear purpose, a short agenda, prep steps and a consistent way to schedule. In this guide, you’ll get five practical meeting templates for architects, plus how to run them with Doodle to save hours and reduce back-and-forth.
The challenge facing architect professionals
Architects coordinate many roles and phases across a project:
Residential intake calls
Concept and design reviews
Consultant clash checks
Site walks and CA meetings
Permit and planning conversations
Without a structure, every meeting becomes custom work that eats time.
Common pain points
Endless email threads to find a time
No-shows due to unclear reminders or locations
Agendas that drift and decisions that go missing
Delays that ripple into drawings, submittals and fees
Hours spent on unpaid consults instead of billable work
Why this matters for architects
Meetings shape requirements, design direction and construction decisions. Strong meeting structure protects your fee and your schedule.
Clear templates help you:
Shorten project timelines by reducing confusion
Improve client trust through consistent touchpoints
Capture decisions that stick and reduce rework
Keep your team focused, efficient and billable
You’ll find five architect-ready templates below with agendas and Doodle setups you can plug in today.
Template 1: Client discovery and intake
Purpose: Qualify a lead, define goals and set preliminary scope
Length: 30–45 minutes
Attendees: Architect, client decision maker, any co-owner or partner
Agenda
Goals and vision (2 minutes per person)
Site + constraints
Budget + timeline ranges
Decision makers + approval process
Next steps
Prep checklist
Review lead form, site address and basic records
Choose 1–2 relevant project examples
Prepare must-ask questions
Doodle setup
Use a Booking Page so prospects self-book on your real availability
Connect Google/Outlook/Apple Calendar
Add automatic reminders + video conferencing
Connect Stripe if you charge for paid consultations
Sample invite
Title: Client discovery call for [Project/Address]
Description: We’ll review goals, site context, budget and timeline. Please have any survey or listing link ready.
Best practices
Keep it short to protect your time
End with one clear next step
Use Doodle 1:1 to offer just a few curated times to a single lead
Template 2: Concept design review with the client
Purpose: Align on early concepts and approve direction
Length: 60 minutes
Attendees: Architect, PM, client decision maker, optional interior designer
Agenda
Recap goals + constraints
Present 2–3 concepts with pros/cons
Discuss cost + phasing implications
Capture decisions + risks
Confirm approvals + next milestone
Prep checklist
Assemble drawings/slides into one deck
Prepare a simple cost narrative
Define decision criteria
Doodle setup
Use Group Polls when multiple stakeholders must agree on a time
Set deadlines + automatic reminders
Use Doodle Pro to generate a clear meeting description and add branding
Capture decisions
Add a final slide listing decisions
Send a summary within 24 hours
Best practices
Limit to 2–3 options
Timebox each discussion block
Record the call (with consent)
Template 3: Consultant coordination sync
Purpose: Resolve clashes, align on responsibilities and keep models moving
Length: 45–60 minutes
Attendees: Architect, structural, MEP, civil, landscape, specialists
Agenda
Milestones + schedule check
Drawing/model review
Responsibility matrix
Decisions + owners
Delivery dates + next touchpoint
Prep checklist
Publish the latest model and PDFs at least 24 hours beforehand
Identify top five conflicts or risks
Clarify file naming/exchange standards
Doodle setup
Use Group Polls for multi-firm coordination (up to 1000 participants)
Hide participant details if cross-firm privacy is preferred
Booked meetings auto-sync to calendars with video links
Follow-up checklist
Send updated models + a one-page decision log
Use a Sign-up Sheet if you need structured consultant handback time slots
Best practices
Keep the group small and phase-specific
Weekly cadence in DD; biweekly in CDs
Use Doodle 1:1 for breakout topics
Template 4: Contractor coordination and site meeting
Purpose: Keep construction moving, answer RFIs, review field conditions
Length: 30–60 minutes onsite + 30-minute review
Attendees: Architect/CA lead, GC PM, superintendent, key subs, owner rep
Agenda
Safety + access
Review work in place + mockups
Open RFIs + submittals
Changes + approvals
Action items
Prep checklist
Bring current drawings, RFI log and camera
Check weather + site access
Have punch list tools ready
Doodle setup
Use a Booking Page so the GC books recurring site meetings only when you’re available
Add site address + parking details
Use Doodle 1:1 for one-off sub meetings
On-site best practices
Tie photos to action items
Keep a simple field report template
Send same-day summaries to reduce disputes
Template 5: Permit and planning pre-application meeting
Purpose: Clarify code questions and reduce resubmittals
Length: 45 minutes
Attendees: Architect, planning/building official, sometimes client or civil
Agenda
Project summary + zoning
Key code questions
Required studies + submittals
Timeline + review path
Next steps
Prep checklist
Two-page brief with site plan + massing
List code questions (with citations)
Bring precedent approvals if helpful
Doodle setup
(Accurate: many agencies still require email to book.)
Use Doodle 1:1 to propose a few time windows that respect both calendars
Include the agenda in the invite; AI descriptions can help
For multi-department meetings, send a Group Poll to align availability
Best practices
Request written confirmation of interpretations
Capture names + titles of attendees
Send a short written summary
Common mistakes to avoid
Too many goals in one meeting — stick to one primary outcome
Long email threads — share a scheduling link instead
No prep materials — send drawings/models at least a day ahead
No reminders — enable auto reminders to prevent no-shows
No decision log — close every meeting with owners + dates
Tools and solutions for faster scheduling
Booking Page
Ideal for client calls, paid consults, site walks
Shows your real availability
Adds video links
Supports Stripe for payments
Customizable working hours, buffers and locations
1:1
Great for single-person calls (city officials, subs, quick follow-ups)
Offer a curated list of times
Prevents double bookings
Group Polls
Best for design reviews + consultant syncs
Invite up to 1000 participants
Set deadlines + reminders
Hide participant details
Sign-up Sheets
Useful for workshops, studio crits, vendor demos
Create time slots with seat limits
Participants pick a slot themselves
Helpful integrations
Google, Outlook and Apple Calendar
Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams
Zapier → trigger tasks in Asana, Trello or Slack
Doodle Pro / Teams perks
AI-generated agendas
Custom branding + logo
Ad-free experience
Hide participant details
Enterprise-grade security
Real-world examples
Residential studio
Uses a paid 30-minute consult via Booking Page (Stripe) → higher show-up rate
Uses Group Polls for concept reviews with couples
GC books site walks only on Friday mornings via a custom Booking Page
Mid-size commercial firm
Uses Group Polls quarterly to set weekly consultant syncs
Uses 1:1 with two curated time windows for permit conversations
Uses Sign-up Sheets during CDs for consultant handoff reviews
Community project
Creates a Sign-up Sheet with 8 slots × 10 seats for an open house
Doodle hides attendee details for privacy
Key takeaways
Use five core meeting templates to protect time and reduce friction
Pair each template with the right Doodle tool
Send prep files and use auto reminders to avoid no-shows
Log approvals, owners and dates at every meeting
Collect payments for paid consults with Stripe
Get started with better scheduling
You don’t need more meetings — you need better ones.
Start using these five meeting templates for architects, plug them into your calendar and let Doodle handle the booking, reminders and video links.
Ready to simplify scheduling? Create your first template and send your link today.