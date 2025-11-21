5 Booking Page templates for paid coaching sessions

The fastest way to simplify paid coaching sessions is to use clear Booking Pages that take payment upfront, reduce admin, and protect your schedule.
The challenge facing Trainer professionals
Trainers juggle multiple clients, time zones, and program formats. When scheduling gets messy, it costs time and revenue.
Common pain points include:
Missed or late payments
Double-booking
No-shows that break client momentum
Long email threads to find a time
Unclear expectations before sessions
You need booking pages that set rules, collect payment, and remove friction — all before you meet.
Why this matters for Trainer
Your calendar is the engine of your coaching business. A clean, structured scheduling system:
Builds trust
Reduces no-shows
Saves hours of admin
Keeps workload predictable
Improves the client experience
With Doodle, you can:
Connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, or Apple Calendar
Automatically add Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco, or Microsoft Teams links
Collect payments during booking with Stripe
Use reminders and buffers to protect your time
Below are five booking page templates you can publish today.
Template 1: Paid discovery session
Use this when you want a brief, focused intro call and want to reduce no-shows.
Recommended setup
Title: Discovery Session
Duration: 20–30 minutes
Price: Small fee or refundable deposit via Stripe
Availability: 2–3 afternoons weekly
Buffer: 10 minutes before + after
Location: Zoom or Google Meet (auto-added by Doodle)
Reminders: 24 hours + 1 hour before
Cancellation window: 24 hours
Intake questions
What goal would you like to reach in the next 90 days?
What is the main challenge slowing you down?
What would success look like after 3 months?
How to set it up in Doodle
Create a Booking Page with a 20–30 min slot.
Turn on Stripe and add a small fee or deposit.
Connect your video tool so links appear automatically.
Use Doodle AI to generate a short meeting description.
Pro tip:
If you want the call to feel free, charge $1 as a refundable deposit to boost commitment.
Template 2: Standard 60-minute coaching session
Perfect for ongoing client work.
Recommended setup
Title: Coaching Session – 60 minutes
Duration: 60 minutes
Price: Full rate via Stripe
Availability: 3–4 blocks per day on coaching days only
Buffer: 15 minutes before + after
Video: Zoom auto-added by Doodle
Reminders: 48 hours + 2 hours before
Intake questions
What wins or challenges came up since our last session?
What is the top topic for today?
Any materials I should review beforehand?
Best practices
Limit slots per day to avoid burnout.
Use connected calendars to block personal events.
Add branding (logo + colors) with Doodle Pro.
Pro tip:
Create two versions of this page — prepaid vs. pay-per-session.
Template 3: Package sessions with upfront payment
Package selling reduces billing friction and stabilizes revenue.
Option A: One-time payment + separate scheduling
Booking Page 1 → “Coaching Package Payment” (Stripe on).
Booking Page 2 → “Prepaid Coaching Session” (no payment needed).
In the confirmation message, include the prepaid-link + number of sessions.
Option B: Pay-per-session with discounted rate
Set a discounted price on the standard 60-minute page.
Note the discount applies for 4+ sessions in 90 days.
Recommended fields for the prepaid page
How many sessions remain in your package?
What outcome are you targeting?
Anything I should review?
Scheduling tips
Open booking windows for 4–6 weeks.
Turn on reminders to avoid forgotten sessions.
For cohorts, use Sign-up Sheets to manage limited seats.
Template 4: Group coaching intro or office hours
Great for scaling and increasing client value.
Recommended setup
Title: Group Coaching Intro Call / Office Hours
Duration: 45–60 minutes
Price: Flat rate per seat
Availability: 1–2 set times per week
Capacity: 5–12 participants
Set it up using:
Sign-up Sheet: Best for fixed dates with seat limits
Booking Page: Best for recurring group meetings
Recommended details
Add a video link so everyone gets the same join URL.
Use Hide participant details if needed.
Include what to bring and structure of the call.
Intake questions
What is one question you want answered?
What is your experience level with this topic?
Pro tip:
Use a Group Poll first to find the best time — up to 1,000 votes.
Template 5: VIP day or intensive
High-value, high-prep sessions require clear rules.
Recommended setup
Title: VIP Coaching Day / Intensive
Duration: 3–6 hours with breaks
Price: Premium rate paid upfront
Availability: 1–2 days per month
Buffer: 60 minutes before + 30 minutes after
Reminders: One week, 48 hours, and morning-of
Location: Zoom or in-person address
Pre-session intake
What are the 3 outcomes you want?
What documents should I review?
Will stakeholders join at any point?
How to set it up in Doodle
Limit days to your VIP dates.
Set long buffers.
Use Doodle AI to add a detailed agenda.
Turn on Stripe for upfront payment.
Delivery tip:
Block 20-minute breaks every 90 minutes in your calendar.
Practical settings to include on every booking page
These settings reduce friction and increase show rates:
Clear session title + who it’s for
Price + payment timing + refund policy
Auto-added video link
Client’s local time zone displayed
2–4 intake questions max
Buffers around sessions
Daily or weekly booking limits
Email + calendar reminders
Doodle connects to your calendar so conflicts disappear automatically.
Common mistakes to avoid
Trainers often run into issues when:
Titles are vague or unclear
Intake forms are too long
Availability is too open
Payments are optional for high-demand sessions
Reminders are weak or missing
No buffers cause back-to-back exhaustion
Cancellation rules are unclear
Clarify everything upfront — and let Doodle handle reminders and rescheduling links.
Tools and solutions that help Trainers
Doodle simplifies scheduling, payments, and session management.
Core tools
Booking Page — real-time availability + Stripe payments
1:1 — curated times for a single client
Sign-up Sheets — seat-limited group sessions
Group Polls — pick the best time for large groups
Helpful features
Calendar integrations
Automatic video links
Payments with Stripe
Custom branding (Doodle Pro)
AI meeting descriptions
Automated reminders + deadlines
Zapier for CRM and admin flows
Privacy controls
Enterprise-grade security
Real-world examples
Executive coach
Uses Template 1 for a $25 discovery call
Sends Template 3 for a 6-session package
Runs monthly office hours via Sign-up Sheets
Syncs Outlook Calendar and Zoom
Fitness coach
Uses Template 2 only on training days
Uses Template 3 Option B for package discounts
Adds injury-update intake questions
Stripe payment + reminders improved show rate
Corporate trainer
Uses Group Polls to pick workshop dates
Publishes two Sign-up Sheets with 12 seats each
Sells a VIP intensive using Template 5
Syncs with Google Calendar + Teams + Zapier
Once published, these links run the workflow so you can focus on coaching.
Key takeaways
Use paid discovery calls to qualify clients
Keep a consistent 60-minute session page
Sell packages with one payment + a prepaid scheduling link
Use Sign-up Sheets for groups
Use VIP day settings for deep-dive work
Turn on Stripe for reliable payments
Sync calendars + video links to avoid confusion
Use reminders and clear rules to reduce no-shows
Get started with better scheduling
Choose a template from above, create your Booking Page in Doodle, connect your calendar, turn on Stripe, and add your video tool. Share your link — and let clients book while you focus on coaching.
Create your first booking page in minutes.