5 Booking Page templates for paid coaching sessions

The fastest way to simplify paid coaching sessions is to use clear Booking Pages that take payment upfront, reduce admin, and protect your schedule.

The challenge facing Trainer professionals

Trainers juggle multiple clients, time zones, and program formats. When scheduling gets messy, it costs time and revenue.

Common pain points include:

Missed or late payments

Double-booking

No-shows that break client momentum

Long email threads to find a time

Unclear expectations before sessions

You need booking pages that set rules, collect payment, and remove friction — all before you meet.

Try Doodle No credit card required

Why this matters for Trainer

Your calendar is the engine of your coaching business. A clean, structured scheduling system:

Builds trust

Reduces no-shows

Saves hours of admin

Keeps workload predictable

Improves the client experience

With Doodle, you can:

Connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, or Apple Calendar

Automatically add Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco, or Microsoft Teams links

Collect payments during booking with Stripe

Use reminders and buffers to protect your time

Below are five booking page templates you can publish today.

Template 1: Paid discovery session

Use this when you want a brief, focused intro call and want to reduce no-shows.

Recommended setup

Title: Discovery Session

Duration: 20–30 minutes

Price: Small fee or refundable deposit via Stripe

Availability: 2–3 afternoons weekly

Buffer: 10 minutes before + after

Location: Zoom or Google Meet (auto-added by Doodle)

Reminders: 24 hours + 1 hour before

Cancellation window: 24 hours

Intake questions

What goal would you like to reach in the next 90 days?

What is the main challenge slowing you down?

What would success look like after 3 months?

How to set it up in Doodle

Create a Booking Page with a 20–30 min slot. Turn on Stripe and add a small fee or deposit. Connect your video tool so links appear automatically. Use Doodle AI to generate a short meeting description.

Pro tip:

If you want the call to feel free, charge $1 as a refundable deposit to boost commitment.

Template 2: Standard 60-minute coaching session

Perfect for ongoing client work.

Recommended setup

Title: Coaching Session – 60 minutes

Duration: 60 minutes

Price: Full rate via Stripe

Availability: 3–4 blocks per day on coaching days only

Buffer: 15 minutes before + after

Video: Zoom auto-added by Doodle

Reminders: 48 hours + 2 hours before

Intake questions

What wins or challenges came up since our last session?

What is the top topic for today?

Any materials I should review beforehand?

Best practices

Limit slots per day to avoid burnout.

Use connected calendars to block personal events.

Add branding (logo + colors) with Doodle Pro.

Pro tip:

Create two versions of this page — prepaid vs. pay-per-session.

Template 3: Package sessions with upfront payment

Package selling reduces billing friction and stabilizes revenue.

Option A: One-time payment + separate scheduling

Booking Page 1 → “Coaching Package Payment” (Stripe on). Booking Page 2 → “Prepaid Coaching Session” (no payment needed). In the confirmation message, include the prepaid-link + number of sessions.

Option B: Pay-per-session with discounted rate

Set a discounted price on the standard 60-minute page.

Note the discount applies for 4+ sessions in 90 days.

Recommended fields for the prepaid page

How many sessions remain in your package?

What outcome are you targeting?

Anything I should review?

Scheduling tips

Open booking windows for 4–6 weeks.

Turn on reminders to avoid forgotten sessions.

For cohorts, use Sign-up Sheets to manage limited seats.

Template 4: Group coaching intro or office hours

Great for scaling and increasing client value.

Recommended setup

Title: Group Coaching Intro Call / Office Hours

Duration: 45–60 minutes

Price: Flat rate per seat

Availability: 1–2 set times per week

Capacity: 5–12 participants

Set it up using:

Sign-up Sheet: Best for fixed dates with seat limits

Booking Page: Best for recurring group meetings

Recommended details

Add a video link so everyone gets the same join URL.

Use Hide participant details if needed.

Include what to bring and structure of the call.

Intake questions

What is one question you want answered?

What is your experience level with this topic?

Pro tip:

Use a Group Poll first to find the best time — up to 1,000 votes.

Template 5: VIP day or intensive

High-value, high-prep sessions require clear rules.

Recommended setup

Title: VIP Coaching Day / Intensive

Duration: 3–6 hours with breaks

Price: Premium rate paid upfront

Availability: 1–2 days per month

Buffer: 60 minutes before + 30 minutes after

Reminders: One week, 48 hours, and morning-of

Location: Zoom or in-person address

Pre-session intake

What are the 3 outcomes you want?

What documents should I review?

Will stakeholders join at any point?

How to set it up in Doodle

Limit days to your VIP dates. Set long buffers. Use Doodle AI to add a detailed agenda. Turn on Stripe for upfront payment.

Delivery tip:

Block 20-minute breaks every 90 minutes in your calendar.

Practical settings to include on every booking page

These settings reduce friction and increase show rates:

Clear session title + who it’s for

Price + payment timing + refund policy

Auto-added video link

Client’s local time zone displayed

2–4 intake questions max

Buffers around sessions

Daily or weekly booking limits

Email + calendar reminders

Doodle connects to your calendar so conflicts disappear automatically.

Common mistakes to avoid

Trainers often run into issues when:

Titles are vague or unclear

Intake forms are too long

Availability is too open

Payments are optional for high-demand sessions

Reminders are weak or missing

No buffers cause back-to-back exhaustion

Cancellation rules are unclear

Clarify everything upfront — and let Doodle handle reminders and rescheduling links.

Tools and solutions that help Trainers

Doodle simplifies scheduling, payments, and session management.

Core tools

Booking Page — real-time availability + Stripe payments

1:1 — curated times for a single client

Sign-up Sheets — seat-limited group sessions

Group Polls — pick the best time for large groups

Helpful features

Calendar integrations

Automatic video links

Payments with Stripe

Custom branding (Doodle Pro)

AI meeting descriptions

Automated reminders + deadlines

Zapier for CRM and admin flows

Privacy controls

Enterprise-grade security

Real-world examples

Executive coach

Uses Template 1 for a $25 discovery call

Sends Template 3 for a 6-session package

Runs monthly office hours via Sign-up Sheets

Syncs Outlook Calendar and Zoom

Fitness coach

Uses Template 2 only on training days

Uses Template 3 Option B for package discounts

Adds injury-update intake questions

Stripe payment + reminders improved show rate

Corporate trainer

Uses Group Polls to pick workshop dates

Publishes two Sign-up Sheets with 12 seats each

Sells a VIP intensive using Template 5

Syncs with Google Calendar + Teams + Zapier

Once published, these links run the workflow so you can focus on coaching.

Key takeaways

Use paid discovery calls to qualify clients

Keep a consistent 60-minute session page

Sell packages with one payment + a prepaid scheduling link

Use Sign-up Sheets for groups

Use VIP day settings for deep-dive work

Turn on Stripe for reliable payments

Sync calendars + video links to avoid confusion

Use reminders and clear rules to reduce no-shows

Get started with better scheduling

Choose a template from above, create your Booking Page in Doodle, connect your calendar, turn on Stripe, and add your video tool. Share your link — and let clients book while you focus on coaching.

Create your first booking page in minutes.