5 Booking Page templates for paid coaching sessions

Read Time: 10 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Nov 21, 2025

Trainer teaching or presenting a structured plan.

Table of Contents

    The fastest way to simplify paid coaching sessions is to use clear Booking Pages that take payment upfront, reduce admin, and protect your schedule.

    The challenge facing Trainer professionals

    Trainers juggle multiple clients, time zones, and program formats. When scheduling gets messy, it costs time and revenue.

    Common pain points include:

    • Missed or late payments

    • Double-booking

    • No-shows that break client momentum

    • Long email threads to find a time

    • Unclear expectations before sessions

    You need booking pages that set rules, collect payment, and remove friction — all before you meet.

    Why this matters for Trainer

    Your calendar is the engine of your coaching business. A clean, structured scheduling system:

    • Builds trust

    • Reduces no-shows

    • Saves hours of admin

    • Keeps workload predictable

    • Improves the client experience

    With Doodle, you can:

    • Connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, or Apple Calendar

    • Automatically add Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco, or Microsoft Teams links

    • Collect payments during booking with Stripe

    • Use reminders and buffers to protect your time

    Below are five booking page templates you can publish today.

    Template 1: Paid discovery session

    Use this when you want a brief, focused intro call and want to reduce no-shows.

    Recommended setup

    • Title: Discovery Session

    • Duration: 20–30 minutes

    • Price: Small fee or refundable deposit via Stripe

    • Availability: 2–3 afternoons weekly

    • Buffer: 10 minutes before + after

    • Location: Zoom or Google Meet (auto-added by Doodle)

    • Reminders: 24 hours + 1 hour before

    • Cancellation window: 24 hours

    Intake questions

    • What goal would you like to reach in the next 90 days?

    • What is the main challenge slowing you down?

    • What would success look like after 3 months?

    How to set it up in Doodle

    1. Create a Booking Page with a 20–30 min slot.

    2. Turn on Stripe and add a small fee or deposit.

    3. Connect your video tool so links appear automatically.

    4. Use Doodle AI to generate a short meeting description.

    Pro tip:

    If you want the call to feel free, charge $1 as a refundable deposit to boost commitment.

    Template 2: Standard 60-minute coaching session

    Perfect for ongoing client work.

    Recommended setup

    • Title: Coaching Session – 60 minutes

    • Duration: 60 minutes

    • Price: Full rate via Stripe

    • Availability: 3–4 blocks per day on coaching days only

    • Buffer: 15 minutes before + after

    • Video: Zoom auto-added by Doodle

    • Reminders: 48 hours + 2 hours before

    Intake questions

    • What wins or challenges came up since our last session?

    • What is the top topic for today?

    • Any materials I should review beforehand?

    Best practices

    • Limit slots per day to avoid burnout.

    • Use connected calendars to block personal events.

    • Add branding (logo + colors) with Doodle Pro.

    Pro tip:

    Create two versions of this page — prepaid vs. pay-per-session.

    Template 3: Package sessions with upfront payment

    Package selling reduces billing friction and stabilizes revenue.

    Option A: One-time payment + separate scheduling

    1. Booking Page 1 → “Coaching Package Payment” (Stripe on).

    2. Booking Page 2 → “Prepaid Coaching Session” (no payment needed).

    3. In the confirmation message, include the prepaid-link + number of sessions.

    Option B: Pay-per-session with discounted rate

    • Set a discounted price on the standard 60-minute page.

    • Note the discount applies for 4+ sessions in 90 days.

    Recommended fields for the prepaid page

    • How many sessions remain in your package?

    • What outcome are you targeting?

    • Anything I should review?

    Scheduling tips

    • Open booking windows for 4–6 weeks.

    • Turn on reminders to avoid forgotten sessions.

    • For cohorts, use Sign-up Sheets to manage limited seats.

    Template 4: Group coaching intro or office hours

    Great for scaling and increasing client value.

    Recommended setup

    • Title: Group Coaching Intro Call / Office Hours

    • Duration: 45–60 minutes

    • Price: Flat rate per seat

    • Availability: 1–2 set times per week

    • Capacity: 5–12 participants

    Set it up using:

    • Sign-up Sheet: Best for fixed dates with seat limits

    • Booking Page: Best for recurring group meetings

    Recommended details

    • Add a video link so everyone gets the same join URL.

    • Use Hide participant details if needed.

    • Include what to bring and structure of the call.

    Intake questions

    • What is one question you want answered?

    • What is your experience level with this topic?

    Pro tip:

    Use a Group Poll first to find the best time — up to 1,000 votes.

    Template 5: VIP day or intensive

    High-value, high-prep sessions require clear rules.

    Recommended setup

    • Title: VIP Coaching Day / Intensive

    • Duration: 3–6 hours with breaks

    • Price: Premium rate paid upfront

    • Availability: 1–2 days per month

    • Buffer: 60 minutes before + 30 minutes after

    • Reminders: One week, 48 hours, and morning-of

    • Location: Zoom or in-person address

    Pre-session intake

    • What are the 3 outcomes you want?

    • What documents should I review?

    • Will stakeholders join at any point?

    How to set it up in Doodle

    1. Limit days to your VIP dates.

    2. Set long buffers.

    3. Use Doodle AI to add a detailed agenda.

    4. Turn on Stripe for upfront payment.

    Delivery tip:

    Block 20-minute breaks every 90 minutes in your calendar.

    Practical settings to include on every booking page

    These settings reduce friction and increase show rates:

    • Clear session title + who it’s for

    • Price + payment timing + refund policy

    • Auto-added video link

    • Client’s local time zone displayed

    • 2–4 intake questions max

    • Buffers around sessions

    • Daily or weekly booking limits

    • Email + calendar reminders

    Doodle connects to your calendar so conflicts disappear automatically.

    Common mistakes to avoid

    Trainers often run into issues when:

    • Titles are vague or unclear

    • Intake forms are too long

    • Availability is too open

    • Payments are optional for high-demand sessions

    • Reminders are weak or missing

    • No buffers cause back-to-back exhaustion

    • Cancellation rules are unclear

    Clarify everything upfront — and let Doodle handle reminders and rescheduling links.

    Tools and solutions that help Trainers

    Doodle simplifies scheduling, payments, and session management.

    Core tools

    • Booking Page — real-time availability + Stripe payments

    • 1:1 — curated times for a single client

    • Sign-up Sheets — seat-limited group sessions

    • Group Polls — pick the best time for large groups

    Helpful features

    • Calendar integrations

    • Automatic video links

    • Payments with Stripe

    • Custom branding (Doodle Pro)

    • AI meeting descriptions

    • Automated reminders + deadlines

    • Zapier for CRM and admin flows

    • Privacy controls

    • Enterprise-grade security

    Real-world examples

    Executive coach

    • Uses Template 1 for a $25 discovery call

    • Sends Template 3 for a 6-session package

    • Runs monthly office hours via Sign-up Sheets

    • Syncs Outlook Calendar and Zoom

    Fitness coach

    • Uses Template 2 only on training days

    • Uses Template 3 Option B for package discounts

    • Adds injury-update intake questions

    • Stripe payment + reminders improved show rate

    Corporate trainer

    • Uses Group Polls to pick workshop dates

    • Publishes two Sign-up Sheets with 12 seats each

    • Sells a VIP intensive using Template 5

    • Syncs with Google Calendar + Teams + Zapier

    Once published, these links run the workflow so you can focus on coaching.

    Key takeaways

    • Use paid discovery calls to qualify clients

    • Keep a consistent 60-minute session page

    • Sell packages with one payment + a prepaid scheduling link

    • Use Sign-up Sheets for groups

    • Use VIP day settings for deep-dive work

    • Turn on Stripe for reliable payments

    • Sync calendars + video links to avoid confusion

    • Use reminders and clear rules to reduce no-shows

    Get started with better scheduling

    Choose a template from above, create your Booking Page in Doodle, connect your calendar, turn on Stripe, and add your video tool. Share your link — and let clients book while you focus on coaching.

    Create your first booking page in minutes.

