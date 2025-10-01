Create a Doodle

How tos

Using Sign-up Sheets for onboarding or product help

Read Time: 3 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Oct 1, 2025

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    If you’ve ever managed onboarding or product support for growing teams, you know the drill: Slack fills up with “Can someone hop on a quick call?”, inboxes overflow, and your calendar starts to look like a losing game of Tetris. One-to-one calls can be valuable, but they don’t scale — and they often leave both customers and support teams frustrated.

    That’s where Sign-up Sheets come in. By turning ad-hoc requests into structured, scheduled sessions, you create a predictable way to deliver help, keep customers happy, and give your team breathing room.

    No credit card required

    Why Sign-up Sheets work for onboarding and help

    One-to-one help is great… until it isn’t. As your user base grows, ad-hoc calls turn into long threads, missed messages, and burned calendars. A sign-up sheet gives you:

    Benefit

    Explanation

    Structure

    Customers see available slots, pick one, and know what to expect

    Speed

    No back-and-forth scheduling

    Scale

    Run repeatable sessions (office hours, Q&A, setup calls) without chaos

    Signals

    Slot demand reveals where users get stuck

    When to use them

    • New customer onboarding: Weekly “Getting started” sessions for fresh accounts

    • Feature rollouts: Short “What changed and how to use it” clinics

    • Quarterly office hours: Open Q&A for admins and power users

    • High-touch moments: Migrations, billing transitions, SSO setup

    • Group training: Cohort onboarding after a sales event or campaign

    Session formats that work

    Format

    Duration

    Description

    Quick clinics

    15–20 min

    One topic, focused demo, live questions

    Deep dives

    30–45 min

    Complex setup sessions (integrations, permissions)

    Open office hours

    30–60 min

    Bring your questions; first come, first served

    Cohort onboarding

    45 min

    Onboard new customers from recent campaigns

    How to set this up in Doodle (5 Steps)

    1. Create a Sign-up Sheet Name it clearly (e.g., Onboarding Office Hours – Thursdays).

    2. Add time slots Offer 1–2 recurring windows weekly. Keep slots short (15–30 min).

    3. Set capacity

      • 1:1 troubleshooting → capacity 1–3

      • Office hours / demo → capacity 10–50 (use mute + chat Q&A)

    4. Collect the right info Required fields: product area, question, account domain, urgency, ticket ID, screenshots.

    5. Share internally and externally Pin links in your help center, onboarding emails, in-app tips, and CS macros.

    Sample agendas

    Onboarding office hours (30 min)

    • 0–5: Welcome, session goals

    • 5–10: Quick product tour focused on first value

    • 10–25: Live questions (prioritize shared blockers)

    • 25–30: Next steps + resources

    Feature rollout clinic (20 min)

    • 0–3: What changed and why

    • 3–10: Live walkthrough

    • 10–17: Q&A on common pitfalls

    • 17–20: Call to action + docs link

    What to collect before the session

    Data Needed

    Example

    Use Case

    “Team calendar setup,” “Billing roles,” “SSO with Azure”

    Environment

    Browser/OS, workspace ID, region

    Goal

    “Invite team and book first meeting,” “Enable and test SSO”

    Artifacts

    Screenshots, error messages, CSVs, Loom videos

    This prep turns a 30-minute scramble into a 10-minute fix.

    Capacity and coverage tips

    • Offer staggered AM/PM time slots for time zones

    • Rotate hosts (CS, Support, PMs) to balance workload

    • Use overflow sign-up sheets if demand spikes

    Communication templates

    • Confirmation (after sign-up – automated by Doodle)

    • Reminder (24h before – automated by Doodle)

    • Instructions (3 days before – personalized) Share prep material with participants (e.g., documents, credentials, or checklists they’ll need before the session).

    • Thank you (after session – personalized) Thank attendees for their time, share key resources or notes, and invite them to book another slot if more questions come up.

    Success metrics to track

    Metric

    Target / Action

    Attendance Rate

    70–85% show-up rate

    Time to Success

    Days from sign-up to first key action

    Topics per Session

    If >3 recurring, split or theme clinics

    Repeat Questions

    Update docs or add in-product hints

    CSAT After Session

    One-question pulse:

    “Was this helpful?”

    Troubleshooting common issues

    • No-shows: Send a 2h reminder + reschedule link

    • Overloaded Q&A: Cap capacity or collect questions beforehand

    • Off-topic requests: Keep a “parking lot” list and redirect

    • Repeated blockers: Turn into a kickoff demo or pre-checklist

    Examples of themed Sign-up Sheets

    • First 10 Days with [Product] – weekly new user sessions

    • Admin Setup Clinic – SSO, permissions, provisioning

    • Data Imports Live Help – CSVs, integrations, mapping

    • Feature Spotlight: [New Feature] – 3-week limited series

    House rules for smooth sessions

    • Start on time, close room at capacity

    • Triage questions in chat; group duplicates

    • Record demos only (no personal data)

    • End with clear next steps + single resource link

    Make It easy to discover

    • Help center: “Need live help? Pick a slot”

    • Onboarding emails: Add links in Day 1 + Day 3 messages

    • In-app nudges: Show the sign-up link near blocked actions

    • CS macros: Add sign-up links in FAQs and replies

    Why Doodle fits this use case

    Doodle’s Sign-up Sheets give you structured session management with capacity limits, clear time slots, and the info you need upfront — so customers get help faster and your team stays sane. Pair them with Booking Pages for dedicated 1:1 onboarding needs.

    No credit card required

    Related content

    Trending

    4 strategies to bring out high performance from your sales teams

    by Doodle Content Team

    Read Article
    Two women are standing and talking on microphones in a workshop or seminar. One is asking questions to the moderator.

    Scheduling

    2025 field guide to seminar scheduling & attendance tech

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Scheduling

    5 hiring fixes for fast-growing teams

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle