Using Sign-up Sheets for onboarding or product help

If you’ve ever managed onboarding or product support for growing teams, you know the drill: Slack fills up with “Can someone hop on a quick call?”, inboxes overflow, and your calendar starts to look like a losing game of Tetris. One-to-one calls can be valuable, but they don’t scale — and they often leave both customers and support teams frustrated.

That’s where Sign-up Sheets come in. By turning ad-hoc requests into structured, scheduled sessions, you create a predictable way to deliver help, keep customers happy, and give your team breathing room.

Try Doodle No credit card required

Why Sign-up Sheets work for onboarding and help

One-to-one help is great… until it isn’t. As your user base grows, ad-hoc calls turn into long threads, missed messages, and burned calendars. A sign-up sheet gives you:

Benefit Explanation Structure Customers see available slots, pick one, and know what to expect Speed No back-and-forth scheduling Scale Run repeatable sessions (office hours, Q&A, setup calls) without chaos Signals Slot demand reveals where users get stuck

When to use them

New customer onboarding: Weekly “Getting started” sessions for fresh accounts

Feature rollouts: Short “What changed and how to use it” clinics

Quarterly office hours: Open Q&A for admins and power users

High-touch moments: Migrations, billing transitions, SSO setup

Group training: Cohort onboarding after a sales event or campaign

Session formats that work

Format Duration Description Quick clinics 15–20 min One topic, focused demo, live questions Deep dives 30–45 min Complex setup sessions (integrations, permissions) Open office hours 30–60 min Bring your questions; first come, first served Cohort onboarding 45 min Onboard new customers from recent campaigns

How to set this up in Doodle (5 Steps)

Create a Sign-up Sheet Name it clearly (e.g., Onboarding Office Hours – Thursdays). Add time slots Offer 1–2 recurring windows weekly. Keep slots short (15–30 min). Set capacity 1:1 troubleshooting → capacity 1–3

Office hours / demo → capacity 10–50 (use mute + chat Q&A) Collect the right info Required fields: product area, question, account domain, urgency, ticket ID, screenshots. Share internally and externally Pin links in your help center, onboarding emails, in-app tips, and CS macros.

Sample agendas

Onboarding office hours (30 min)

0–5: Welcome, session goals

5–10: Quick product tour focused on first value

10–25: Live questions (prioritize shared blockers)

25–30: Next steps + resources

Feature rollout clinic (20 min)

0–3: What changed and why

3–10: Live walkthrough

10–17: Q&A on common pitfalls

17–20: Call to action + docs link

What to collect before the session

Data Needed Example Use Case “Team calendar setup,” “Billing roles,” “SSO with Azure” Environment Browser/OS, workspace ID, region Goal “Invite team and book first meeting,” “Enable and test SSO” Artifacts Screenshots, error messages, CSVs, Loom videos

This prep turns a 30-minute scramble into a 10-minute fix.

Capacity and coverage tips

Offer staggered AM/PM time slots for time zones

Rotate hosts (CS, Support, PMs) to balance workload

Use overflow sign-up sheets if demand spikes

Communication templates

Confirmation (after sign-up – automated by Doodle)

Reminder (24h before – automated by Doodle)

Instructions (3 days before – personalized) Share prep material with participants (e.g., documents, credentials, or checklists they’ll need before the session).

Thank you (after session – personalized) Thank attendees for their time, share key resources or notes, and invite them to book another slot if more questions come up.

Success metrics to track

Metric Target / Action Attendance Rate 70–85% show-up rate Time to Success Days from sign-up to first key action Topics per Session If >3 recurring, split or theme clinics Repeat Questions Update docs or add in-product hints CSAT After Session One-question pulse: “Was this helpful?”

Troubleshooting common issues

No-shows: Send a 2h reminder + reschedule link

Overloaded Q&A: Cap capacity or collect questions beforehand

Off-topic requests: Keep a “parking lot” list and redirect

Repeated blockers: Turn into a kickoff demo or pre-checklist

Examples of themed Sign-up Sheets

First 10 Days with [Product] – weekly new user sessions

Admin Setup Clinic – SSO, permissions, provisioning

Data Imports Live Help – CSVs, integrations, mapping

Feature Spotlight: [New Feature] – 3-week limited series

House rules for smooth sessions

Start on time, close room at capacity

Triage questions in chat; group duplicates

Record demos only (no personal data)

End with clear next steps + single resource link

Make It easy to discover

Help center: “Need live help? Pick a slot”

Onboarding emails: Add links in Day 1 + Day 3 messages

In-app nudges: Show the sign-up link near blocked actions

CS macros: Add sign-up links in FAQs and replies

Why Doodle fits this use case

Doodle’s Sign-up Sheets give you structured session management with capacity limits, clear time slots, and the info you need upfront — so customers get help faster and your team stays sane. Pair them with Booking Pages for dedicated 1:1 onboarding needs.